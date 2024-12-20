In Path of Exile 2, you might find that precision and distance are elements you want in your melee combat. If that's the case, the spear is the perfect weapon type for you. The Spear embraces Dexterity and Strength. Because of its combat playstyle, it also has range with powerful thrusts.

Utilize the spear when you are attempting to engage an enemy's defense. Spears with extended traits tend to bolster your critical hit chances and elevate accuracy.

All Spears

Below is a comprehensive list of all spear (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.