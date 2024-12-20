In Path of Exile 2, you might find that precision and distance are elements you want in your melee combat. If that's the case, the spear is the perfect weapon type for you. The Spear embraces Dexterity and Strength. Because of its combat playstyle, it also has range with powerful thrusts.

Utilize the spear when you are attempting to engage an enemy's defense. Spears with extended traits tend to bolster your critical hit chances and elevate accuracy.

All Spears

Below is a comprehensive list of all spear (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Weapon

Rarity

Damage

Critical Strike Chance

Attacks Per Second

Barbed Spear

Normal

20-38

6.5%

1.6

Broad Spear

Normal

28-51

5%

1.55

Crossblade Spear

Normal

28-51

5%

1.55

Daevata's Wind

Unique

Forked Spear

Normal

17-32

5%

1.6

Hardwood Spear

Normal

5-9

5%

1.6

Helix Spear

Normal

37-68

5%

1.6

Hunting Spear

Normal

10-18

5%

1.55

Ironhead Spear

Normal

7-13

5%

1.6

Seaglass Spear

Normal

27-50

10%

1.6

Skysliver

Unique

Striking Spear

Normal

23-91

5%

1.6

Sword Spear

Normal

30-56

5%

1.6

War Spear

Normal

14-26

5%

1.6

Winged Spear

Normal

12-22

5%

1.65