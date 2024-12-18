Cast While Channeling Cast while Channelling gains energy while you channel. On reaching maximum energy, Trigger all socketed spells.

Alchemist's Boon While active, grants you Flask charges passively and causes Life and Mana recovery from your Flasks to also apply to Allies in your Presence.

Archmage Level 58, 133 INT While active, causes your Spells to cost additional mana and deal extra Lightning damage, both based on your maximum Mana.

Attrition While active, causes you to deal more Hit damage to Rare and Unique enemies the longer you've been fighting them, and gain Culling Strike against them once you've been fighting them for long enough.

Berserk While active, strengthens your Rage and grants you Life Leech based on your Rage, but causes you to lose Life while Raging.

Magma Barrier When you raise your Shield it is infused with magma for a short time. Blocking during this time will spray magma at the attacker and grant you an Endurance Charge.

Scavenged Plating Uses fragments of armour scavenged from enemies to bolster your own. Fully Breaking an enemy's Armour grants you a stack of Scavenged Plating for a duration, and you gain Armour and Thorns per stack.

Cast on Critical While active, gains Energy when you Critically Hit enemies and triggers socketed Spells on reaching maximum Energy.

Cast on Dodge While active, gains Energy when you dodge roll and triggers socketed spells on reaching maximum Energy.

Cast on Freeze While active, gains Energy when you Freeze enemies and triggers socketed spells on reaching maximum Energy.

Cast on Ignite While active, gains Energy when you Ignite enemies and triggers socketed spells on reaching maximum Energy.

Cast On Melee Kill Level 1 While active, gains energy when you kill enemies with melee attacks and triggers socketed spells on reaching maximum energy.

Cast on Minion Death While active, gains Energy when one of your Minions is Killed, and triggers socketed Spells upon reaching maximum Energy. Cannot socket Spells which create Minions.

Cast on Shock While active, gains Energy when you Shock enemies and triggers socketed spells on reaching maximum Energy.

Charge Infusion While active, you gain powerful Buffs based on your active Charges. However, maintaining the Buff Consumes Charges every few seconds.

Defiance Banner While active, killing enemies with Attacks or standing near a unique enemy generates Valour. Using this Skill consumes its Valour to place an inspiring Banner with an Aura that grants you and nearby Allies Armour, Evasion and movement speed while the Banner lasts. The Banner cannot gain Valour while placed, and you cannot place a Banner while you already have a Banner placed.

Dread Banner While active, killing enemies with Attacks or standing near a unique enemy generates Valour. Using this Skill consumes its Valour to place an inspiring Banner with an Aura that grants you and nearby Allies Stun Threshold, Elemental Ailment Threshold and Flask charges while the Banner lasts. The Banner cannot gain Valour while placed, and you cannot place a Banner while you already have a Banner placed.

Elemental Conflux Tap into a current of raw and unpredictable Elemental power, causing you to deal greatly more damage of a randomly chosen Element. The Element affected changes frequently, though the same Element can be affected multiple times in succession.

Elemental Invocation While active, this Invocation gains Energy when you Freeze, Shock or Ignite an enemy. Using the Invocation once sufficient Energy is gathered will consume the Energy to trigger socketed Spells, and can trigger them multiple times if it has enough Energy.

Sacrifice While active, your undead Reviving Minions can be used in place of Corpses by your skills, but your Minions Revive more slowly.

Herald of Plague While active, killing a Poisoned enemy spreads its Poison to other nearby enemies, and has a chance to also Hinder them.

Herald of Ash While active, enemies you sufficiently overkill with attacks will cause an explosion that Ignites nearby enemies based on the overkill damage dealt.

Herald of Ice While active, Shattering an enemy with an Attack Hit will cause an icy explosion that deals Attack damage to surrounding enemies.

Herald of Thunder While active, killing Shocked enemies with Attack damage, will cause subsequent Attack hits to release lightning bolts which deals Attack damage to all surrounding enemies.

Reaper's Invocation While active, this Invocation gains Energy when you kill an enemy with a Melee Attack. Using the Invocation once sufficient Energy is gathered will consume the Energy to trigger socketed Spells, and can trigger them multiple times if it has enough Energy.

Shard Scavenger While active, Consuming Freeze, Shock, Ignite, or Fully Broken Armour on an enemy reloads your Crossbow. This can only occur once every few seconds.

Ghost Dance Periodically gain Ghost Shrouds. If you are Hit while you have a Ghost Shroud, it is immediately consumed to recover Energy Shield based on your Evasion.

Lingering Illusion

Mantra of Destruction Level 31, 40 DEX, 40 INT Build combo by successfully striking Enemies with other skills. After reaching maximum Combo, use this skill to Empower your next attack causing it to be a guaranteed Critical Hit with extra damage.

Overwhelming Presence While active, enemies in your Presence are easier to Stun and inflict Elemental Ailments upon.

Combat Frenzy While active, grants you a Frenzy Charge when you Freeze, Electrocute or Pin an enemy. This can only occur once every few seconds.

Plague Bearer Stores all Poison Damage you deal. Using the Plague Nova skill unleashes the stored Poison.

Wind Dancer Grants a buff that gives you more Evasion per stage. Being hit by a Melee Attack while you have this buff consumes all stages to damage and Knock Back enemies around you.

Arctic Armour Conjures an icy barrier that gains stages over time. While the barrier has stages, Melee Attacks that hit you will remove a stage to cause a burst of ice that deals Cold Spell damage to the attacker.

Barrier Invocation While active, this Invocation gains Energy when your Energy Shield is damaged by Hits. Using the Invocation once sufficient Energy is gathered will consume the Energy to trigger socketed Spells, and can trigger them multiple times if it has enough Energy.

Blink

Mana Remnants Conjures surging lightning to restore your Mana. While active, Shocked enemies you kill have a chance to spawn a Mana Remnant, and Critically Hitting a Shocked target spawns a Mana Remnant every few seconds. Picking up a Mana Remnant grants you Mana which can Overflow maximum Mana.

Time of Need Invokes divine blessings, periodically healing you and removing Curses and Elemental Ailments from you.

War Banner While active, killing enemies with Attacks or standing near a unique enemy generates Valour. Using this Skill consumes its Valour to place an inspiring Banner with an Aura that grants you and nearby Allies Attack damage and Accuracy while the Banner lasts. The Banner cannot gain Valour while placed, and you cannot place a Banner while you already have a Banner placed.

Blasphemy Turns socketed Curse skills into vile Auras, applying their effects to all nearby enemies.

Grim Feast Feeds on corpses to bolster your Energy Shield. While active, enemies and Reviving Minions that die in your Presence have a chance to drop Grim Remnants. Picking up a Grim Remnant grants you Energy Shield which can Overflow maximum Energy Shield.

Raging Spirits While active, your Fire Spells will also summon Raging Spirits, which are short-lived flaming skulls that rush at nearby enemies and rapidly Attack them. Enemies will not directly engage these Minions, and can pass through them.