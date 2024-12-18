Quick Links All Staves

In Path of Exile 2, weapons are a dime a dozen. It's up to you to select the weapon type that works best for you and your preferred playstyle. One such option are staves, a two-handed weapon that focuses on strike damage and bolsters spell impacts. Unique and rare versions of this weapon come packing traits that provide bonuses for magic and spellcasting attack strategies.

Below is a comprehensive list of all staves (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.