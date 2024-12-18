Quick Links

In Path of Exile 2, weapons are a dime a dozen. It's up to you to select the weapon type that works best for you and your preferred playstyle. One such option are staves, a two-handed weapon that focuses on strike damage and bolsters spell impacts. Unique and rare versions of this weapon come packing traits that provide bonuses for magic and spellcasting attack strategies.

All Staves

Below is a comprehensive list of all staves (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Weapon

Rarity

Base Weapon (if Unique)

Grimgrasp

Unique

Rending Staff

Sire of Shards

Unique

Chiming Staff

The Endless Night

Unique

Roaring Staff

Dusk Vigil

Unique

Ashen Staff

Earthbound

Unique

Voltaic Staff

Taryn's Shiver

Unique

Gelid Staff

The Searing Touch

Unique

Pyrophyte Staff

Pyrophyte Staff

Normal

Ashen Staff

Normal

Voltaic Staff

Normal

Gelid Staff

Normal