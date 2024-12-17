Ablation Supports Offering Skills. Supported Skills Sacrifice a portion of your life on use, but deal much more damage and have more powerful Buffs in return.

Acceleration Supports Projectile skills, making those Projectiles travel faster.

Aftershock Supports Slams you use yourself, giving them a chance to create an Aftershock.

Ambush Supports any skill that Hits enemies, making it more likely to Critically Hit enemies on full life.

Ammo Conservation Supports Crossbow Ammunition Skills, granting a chance to not consume a Bolt when firing.

Ancestral Urgency Supports Skills which place Totems, causing those skills to place Totems much more quickly.

Arcane Surge Supports Spells you cast yourself, tracking the mana you spend to cast them. Spending enough mana grants a burst of Mana Regeneration and Cast Speed.

Arcane Tempo Supports Spells, causing them to cast faster.

Armour Explosion Supports Attacks, causing them to trigger a fiery explosion when they Fully Break an enemy's Armour.

Astral Projection Supports Nova Skills, causing those Skills to take place at the targeted location when used instead of around you.

Auto Reload Supports Crossbow Ammunition Skills, causing them to automatically reload when they Heavy Stun an enemy.

Behead Supports Strike skills, causing them to steal modifiers from Rare monsters they kill.

Biting Frost Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing them to deal more damage to Frozen enemies but consume their Freeze. Cannot support skills that Consume Freeze.

Blind Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing them to Blind on Hit.

Bloodlust Supports Melee Attacks, causing them to deal more damage against Bleeding enemies, but preventing them from inflicting Bleeding.

Bludgeon Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing it to Knock Back enemies.

Break Endurance Supports any skill that Hits enemies, giving it a chance to gain an Endurance Charge when it Fully Breaks an enemy's Armour.

Break Posture Supports Attacks, causing them to Daze Enemies when they fully Break Armour.

Brutality Supports any skill that deals damage, boosting its Physical damage at the expense of all other damage types.

Bullseye Supports Attacks, causing them to gain Accuracy.

Burning Inscription Creates Ignited Ground Igniting Enemies based off a percentage of your Maximum Mana.

Bursting Plague Supports skills that can Poison enemies, causing Poisoned enemies to gain Plague over time and explode in a Plague Burst on death. Cannot support the skills of Minions.

Cannibalism Supports Persistent Buff Skills, causing you to recover Life on kill while the Skill is active.

Capacitor Supports Invocation Skills which Trigger other Skills. Supported Skills have significantly higher Maximum Energy.

Chain Supports Projectile skills and any other skills that Chain, causing them to Chain additional times.

Chaos Infusion Supports Attacks, causing them to gain Chaos Damage but deal less Damage of other types.

Chaos Mastery Supports Chaos skills, granting them an additional level.

Chaotic Freeze Supports Spells that deal non-Ailment Chaos damage over time. Enemies taking damage over time from Debuffs caused by supported skills will suffer Freeze build up from Chaos damage Hits from any source.

Clarity Supports Persistent Buff Skills, causing you to gain increased Mana Regeneration while the Skill is active.

Close Combat Supports Attacks, causing them to deal more damage to enemies based on how close they are to you.

Cold Exposure Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing it to deal less damage but inflict Cold Exposure when it Critically Hits an enemy.

Cold Infusion Supports Attacks, causing them to gain Cold Damage but deal less Fire and Lightning Damage.

Cold Mastery Supports Cold skills, granting them an additional level.

Cold Penetration Supports any skill that Hits enemies, making those Hits Penetrate enemy Cold resistance.

Combo Finisher Supports Melee Attacks you use yourself. Supported Skills cannot be used until enough Combo has been built up, but deal massively more damage. Cannot support skills which already Combo, or Triggered Skills.

Comorbidity Supports any skill that Hits enemies, allowing it to inflict an extra Poison on enemies but shortening the duration of those Poisons.

Concentrated Effect Supports any skill with an area of effect, causing that area to be smaller but any area damage it deals to be higher.

Conduction Supports any skill that Hits enemies, making it more likely to Shock.

Considered Casting Supports Spell Skills that Hit Enemies, boosting Damage at the cost of Cast Speed.

Controlled Destruction Supports Spells that Hit enemies, boosting their damage but preventing them from dealing Critical Hits.

Corpse Conservation Supports skills that consume Corpses, giving them a chance to take effect without destroying the Corpse.

Corrosion Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing Poison it applies to also Break enemy Armour. Cannot support skills that Consume Fully Broken Armour.

Corrupting Cry Supports Warcries, causing them to inflict Corrupted Blood on enemies in their area of effect.

Coursing Current Supports any skill that Hits enemies, giving it a chance to also Shock nearby enemies when you Shock an enemy.

Crescendo Supports Strikes that perform a Final Strike at the end of a combination of attacks, allowing you to use the Final Strike twice in succession.

Culling Strike Supports Attack Skills, causing them to Cull Rare and Unique Enemies on Hit.

Culmination Supports Melee Attack Skills. Supported Skills gain Combo when you successfully Strike Enemies with other Melee Attacks. Supported Skills reset their Combo on use, dealing more Damage the higher Combo you had on use. Cannot support skills which already gain Combo. Cannot Support Skills used by Minions.

Cursed Ground Supports Curse Skills. Supported Curse Skills no longer have an activation delay, instead creating areas which curse Enemies so long as they are within them.

Danse Macabre Supports Offering Skills. Supported Skills have increased Buff effect and deal more damage, but will target an additional skeletal Minion when cast. If there is not an additional skeletal Minion to target, no damage or Buff effect will be granted.

Dazing Cry Supports Warcries, causing them to Daze Enemies on use.

Deadly Poison Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing it to deal less damage but inflict more potent Poison.

Decaying Hex Supports Curse skills. Cursed enemies' bodies decay, taking Chaos damage over time.

Deceleration Supports Projectile skills, making those Projectiles travel more slowly.

Deep Cuts Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing it to deal less damage but inflict more potent Bleeding.

Deep Freeze Supports any skill that hits enemies, causing Freeze it inflicts to last longer.

Demolisher Supports any skill, causing Armour Break it inflicts to be stronger.

Despoiler Supports Skills that create Ground Surfaces, causing those surfaces to last longer.

Devastate Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing them to apply Broken Armour to enemies when causing a Heavy Stun to enemies.

Discombobulate Supports Attacks, causing them to build up Daze based on a portion of Physical Damage dealt.

Double Barrel Supports Crossbow Ammunition Skills, causing them to load an extra bolt at the cost of reload speed.

Drain Ailments Supports Spells that deal non-Ailment damage over time, causing them to consume Ailments on enemies it applies damage over time Debuffs to in order to deal substantially more damage over time.

Electrocute Supports any Skill which can deal Damage. Lightning Damage from Supported Skills can inflict Electrocute, but Supported Skills deal less Damage.

Elemental Army Supports skills which create Minions, bolstering the Elemental Resistances of those Minions.

Elemental Discharge Supports any Spell that Hits enemies, causing it to consume Elemental Ailments on hit to trigger an Elemental Discharge. Cannot support the skills of Minions.

Elemental Focus Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing it to deal more Elemental Damage but be unable to inflict Elemental Ailments.

Encumbrance Supports any skill, causing inflicted Slows to be more powerful.

Energy Barrier Supports any skill that you can use, causing Energy Shield recharge to begin immediately if you are Stunned while using it.

Energy Retention Supports Meta Skills. Supported Skills gain a chance to partially Refund a portion of Energy cost when Triggering or Invoking other Skills.

Enraged Warcry Supports Warcries, causing them to consume Rage to further boost Empowered Attacks.

Envenom Supports any skill that Hits enemies, giving it a chance to Poison enemies.

Eternal Flame Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing its Ignites to be inflicted less often but last longer.

Excise Supports any damaging Skill that you use yourself, granting it significantly higher chance to Critically Hit, but causing it to gain a long cooldown. Cannot support Skills which already have a cooldown.

Execrate Supports any damaging Skill that you use yourself, granting it significantly higher chance to inflict Ailments on hit, but causing it to gain a long cooldown. Cannot support Skills which already have a cooldown.

Execute Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing it to deal more damage against enemies on Low Life.

Expanse Supports any Skill that you use yourself, granting it significantly higher Area of Effect but causing it to gain a long cooldown. Cannot support Skills which already have a cooldown.

Exploit Weakness Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing them to deal more Damage against enemies with Broken Armour but preventing them from Breaking Armour themselves. Cannot support skills that Consume Broken Armour.

Extraction Supports Spell Skills. Using supported Spells will cause you to Sacrifice a portion of your Life on use, gaining extra Chaos Damage in exchange. Does not support Persistent Skills, Minion Skills, or Triggered Skills.

Fast Forward Supports any skill that has a duration, making that duration shorter.

Feeding Frenzy Supports skills which create Minions, making them deal and take more damage.

Ferocity Supports Skills that you use yourself. Supported Skills will consume a Frenzy Charge on use if possible, and will gain significant Skill Speed if they do. Supported Skills cannot generate Frenzy Charges.

Fiery Death Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing explosions on killing Ignited enemies.

Fire Exposure Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing it to deal less damage but inflict Fire Exposure when it Ignites an enemy.

Fire Infusion Supports Attacks, causing them to gain Fire Damage but deal less Cold and Lightning Damage.

Fire Mastery Supports Fire skills, granting them an additional level.

Fire Penetration Supports any skill that Hits enemies, making those Hits Penetrate enemy Fire resistance.

Fist of War Supports Slams you use yourself, providing a powerful Ancestral Boost every few seconds.

Focused Curse Supports Curse skills, causing them to Curse enemies more quickly after being cast.

Font of Blood Supports Skills which create stationary objects. Objects created by supported Skills generate a Font of Blood, creating an Aura which grants Life regeneration.

Font of Mana Supports Skills which create stationary objects. Objects created by supported Skills generate a Font of Mana, creating an Aura which grants Mana regeneration.

Font of Rage Supports Skills which create stationary objects. Objects created by supported Skills generate a Font of Rage, creating an Aura which grants Rage over time, as well as preventing Rage loss.

Fork Supports Projectile skills, making their Projectiles Fork.

Fortress Supports skills that create walls in a line, causing them to be created in a circle instead but deal less Hit damage.

Fresh Clip Supports Crossbow Skills, granting them more damage for each bolt reloaded by that Skill in the last 6 seconds.

Frost Nexus Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing it to create patches of Chilled Ground around Frozen enemies.

Frostfire Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing it to Consume Freeze on Igniting a Frozen enemy to boost the effect of the Ignite.

Glaciation Supports any skill that Hits enemies, making it more effective at Freezing enemies.

Glacier Supports any Skill which creates Ice Crystals, causing them to be created with higher Life.

Heavy Swing Supports Melee Attacks, boosting their Physical damage at the cost of Attack Speed.

Heft Supports Skills which deal Damage, increasing the maximum Physical Damage of their Hits.

Heightened Curse Supports Curse Skills, magnifying their power.

Herbalism Supports Persistent Buff Skills, causing you to gain increased Life recovery from Flasks while the Skill is active.

Hex Bloom Supports Curses, spreading their effects when a Cursed enemy dies.

Hinder Supports Spells that deal non-Ailment Chaos damage over time, causing damage over time they inflict to also Hinder enemies.

Holy Descent Supports Skills that leap into the air, causing them to create Consecrated Ground when you land

Hourglass Supports any damaging skill that you use yourself, causing it to deal significantly more damage but gain a long cooldown. Cannot support Skills which already have a cooldown.

Ice Bite Supports Attacks you use yourself. Freezing an enemy with supported skills infuses all of your Attacks with Cold damage for a short time.

Icicle Supports any Skill which creates Ice Crystals, causing them to be created with lower Life.

Ignition Supports any skill that Hits enemies, making it more likely to Ignite.

Immolate Supports Attacks, granting them extra Fire damage against Ignited enemies but making them unable to Ignite enemies themselves.

Impact Shockwave Supports Melee Strike skills, causing them to create an Aftershock that damages enemies around the target when they Heavy Stun an enemy.

Impending Doom Supports Curse skills you cast yourself, causing them to trigger Doom Blast on Cursed enemies when the Curse expires.

Impetus Supports Meta Skills. Supported Skills generate Energy significantly faster.

Inevitable Critical Supports any skill you use yourself that Hits enemies, causing it to accumulate Critical Hit chance over time.

Infernal Legion Supports skills which create Minions, causing them and enemies near them to Burn. Damage dealt by the Burning is based off the Life of the supported Minion.

Ingenuity Supports skills with cooldowns, increasing the rate at which those cooldowns recover.

Innervate Supports Attacks you use yourself. Killing a Shocked enemy with supported skills infuses all of your Attacks with Lightning damage for a short time.

Inspiration Supports any skill, making it cost less to use. Cannot support skills which reserve Spirit.

Intense Agony Supports Spells that deal non-Ailment damage over time, causing them to have a shorter duration but deal substantially more damage over time with Debuffs inflicted against enemies on full life.

Ironwood Supports Skills which create Totems. Totems created by Supported Skills have additional Elemental Resistances.

Jagged Ground Supports Slam skills, granting them a chance to create patches of Jagged Ground.

Lacerate Supports any skill that Hits enemies, giving it a chance to inflict Bleeding.

Last Gasp Supports skills that create Persistent Minions, causing those Minions to fight on for a short duration before dying when they are fatally wounded.

Lasting Shock Supports any skill that Hits enemies or inflicts Shock, causing its Shocks to be inflicted less often but last longer.

Leverage Supports Skills which Hit Enemies. Supported Skills gain increased chance to Critically Hit against Immobilised Enemies.

Life Bounty Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing enemies it kills to grant more Life Flask charges.

Life Drain Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing you to recover Life when it Culls an enemy.

Life Thief Supports Attacks, causing their Physical damage to Leech Life.

Lifetap Supports any Skill, turning a portion of its Mana cost into a Life cost. Does not support Skills which reserve Spirit.

Lightning Exposure Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing it to deal less damage but inflict Lightning Exposure when it Shocks an enemy.

Lightning Infusion Supports Attacks, causing them to gain Lightning Damage but deal less Cold and Fire Damage.

Lightning Mastery Supports Lightning skills, granting them an additional level.

Lightning Penetration Supports any skill that Hits enemies, making those Hits Penetrate enemy Lightning resistance.

Lockdown Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing any Pin buildup it inflicts to be stronger the closer the enemy is to you.

Long Fuse Supports Skills which fire Grenades, causing those Grenades to have much higher duration and damage.

Longshot Supports Attacks, causing them to deal more damage from farther away.

Magnified Effect Supports any skill with an area of effect, making it larger.

Maim Supports Attacks, causing them to Maim enemies.

Mana Bounty Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing enemies it kills to grant more Mana Flask charges.

Mana Flare Supports any Spell that Hits enemies, causing it to trigger a Mana Flare on Critical Hit. The Mana Flare consumes your Mana to deal Fire damage. Cannot support the skills of Minions.

Martial Tempo Supports Attacks, causing them to Attack faster.

Meat Shield Supports skills which create Minions, granting them more life but making them deal less damage.

Minion Instability Supports skills which create Minions, causing them to violently explode when reduced to Low Life.

Minion Mastery Supports Minion skills, granting them an additional level.

Minion Pact Supports damaging skills you use yourself, draining the life from one of your Minions on use in order to boost the skill's damage. Only takes effect if you have a Minion with enough life to drain the full amount.

Mobility Supports skills that can be used while moving, allowing you to move faster while using them.

Momentum Supports any damaging skill that you use yourself, causing it to deal more damage if you move a sufficient distance while using the skill. Teleportation does not count towards the distance travelled.

Murderous Intent Supports skills that can Empower skills other than themselves, causing skills they Empower to Cull enemies.

Neural Overload Supports any skill that Hits enemies. Nearby enemies are marked when they are Primed for Electrocution, and hitting a marked enemy with a supported skill will Electrocute them.

Nimble Reload Supports Crossbow Ammunition Skills, causing them to Reload bolts significantly faster.

Overabundance Supports skills which can have a limited number of effects active at once, increasing that limit at the cost of their duration. Only applies to restrictions that use the word ""limit"".

Overcharge Supports any skill that Hits enemies, making its Shocks more effective but last for a shorter duration.

Overpower Supports any skill that hits enemies, causing it to build up Stun more quickly.

Payload Supports Skills which fire Grenades, giving fired Grenades a chance to activate again, but lengthening their cooldowns.

Perpetual Charge Supports skills that consume Power, Frenzy or Endurance Charges on use, giving them a chance not to remove each Charge while still gaining the benefits of consuming them.

Persistence Supports any skill that has a duration, making that duration longer.

Physical Mastery Supports Physical skills, granting them an additional level.

Pierce Supports Projectile skills, making their Projectiles Pierce an enemy but deal less damage after doing so.

Pin Supports any skill that Hits enemies, allowing its Physical damage to Pin enemies but making it unable to Stun.

Potential Supports Skills that you use yourself. Supported Skills will consume a Power Charge on use if possible, and will be much more likely to Critically Hit if they do. Supported Skills cannot generate Power Charges.

Practiced Combo Supports Strike Skills. Supported Skills have a chance to build additional Combo on Hit. Cannot support Skills used by Minions.

Precision Supports Persistent Buff Skills, causing you to gain increased Accuracy while the Skill is active.

Premeditation Supports skills that can Empower skills other than themselves, causing skills they Empower to deal more damage.

Primal Armament Supports Attacks that use a weapon, causing them to deal more weapon Elemental damage.

Profusion Supports skills that can generate Charges, giving them a chance to generate an additional Charge when they do so.

Rage Supports Melee Attacks, causing them to grant Rage on Hit.

Rageforged Supports any damaging skill that you use or trigger yourself, causing it to consume Rage to deal more damage. If you don't have enough Rage to consume, the damage bonus will not apply.

Raging Cry Supports Warcry skills, causing them to grant you Rage on use.

Ricochet Supports any Skill which creates Projectiles, giving those Projectiles a chance to Chain when impacting terrain.

Rising Tempest Supports Skills which deal Damage, raising Elemental Damage dealt for each Skill used Recently of a different Elemental type. Cannot support Minion Skills.

Ritualistic Curse Supports Curse skills, causing them to cover a larger area but take longer to Curse enemies.

Rupture Supports skills that Hit Enemies. Supported skills Aggravate Bleeding on Hitting Heavily Stunned Enemies.

Ruthless Supports Attacks, causing repeated uses to be more effective at Stunning enemies.

Scattershot Supports Projectile skills, making them fire extra Projectiles. Also lowers Attack and Cast speed of supported skills, as well as lessening their damage.

Searing Flame Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing inflicted Ignites to deal more damage but its Hits to deal less damage.

Second Wind

Shock Siphon Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing you to recover Energy Shield when it kills a Shocked enemy.

Soul Drain Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing you to recover Mana when it Culls an enemy.

Soul Thief Supports Attacks, causing their Physical damage to Leech Mana.

Spell Cascade Supports Spells that affect an area around you or a target location, causing those Spells to also target additional areas on either side of the target area, along a randomly chosen axis. Cannot support Channelling skills or Remote skills.

Spell Echo Supports Spells that affect an area around you or a target location. Supported Spells echo, causing their effects to happen again after a short delay. Cannot support Channelling skills or Remote skills.

Splinter Supports Skills that Hit Enemies, causing those Hits to Break Armour based on a portion of Physical Damage dealt.

Stomping Ground Supports Travel skills, causing your footsteps to crack the earth and emit damaging shockwaves while using the skill.

Stormfire Supports any skill that Hits enemies, prolonging Shocks they inflict on Ignited enemies.

Strip Away Supports Skills which apply Exposure to Enemies, increasing the effect of applied Exposure.

Supercritical Supports any skill that Hits enemies, causing it to deal more damage with Critical Hits but have less Critical Hit chance.

Swift Affliction Supports any skill that deals damage, causing it to deal more damage over time but have a shorter duration.

Unbreakable Supports any skill that you can use, making you harder to Stun while using it.

Upheaval Supports Melee Attacks which create fissures in the ground, causing them to create additional fissures at the cost of damage and attack speed.

Vitality Supports Persistent Buff Skills, causing you to gain Life Regeneration while the Skill is active.

Wildfire Supports any skill that Hits enemies, Spreading Ignites it inflicts to nearby enemies after a delay.

Wildshards Supports Spell Skills that fire Projectiles. Supported Skills have a chance to fire many additional Projectiles in a circle.

Wind Wave Supports any skill that you can use, triggering a blast of wind that Knocks Back enemies if you are Stunned while using it.

Window of Opportunity Supports Channelling skills that have special effects if released with perfect timing, causing them to deal much more damage if released with perfect timing but reducing the perfect timing window.