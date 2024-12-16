In Path of Exile 2, your success will largely depend on what you equip for the journey. Armor pieces, first and foremost, do the obvious: offer a measure of protection. Armor with increasing rarity tend to offer extended benefits including boosts to your overall character stats and other passive benefits.

Armor Rarities

When collecting armor throughout your journey, you'll find that there are different rarities. Rarity often correlates to the quantity and quality of modifiers affixed to the armor. Below are the four different rarities you can expect to find.

  • Normal: This rarity type typically has no modifiers or additional benefits. However, it can be upgraded to the next level of rarity with an Orb of Transmutation .
  • Magic: This type has 1 or 2 attributes beyond the typical armor stats. You can add passive benefits by using a Orb of Augmentation . To upgrade to the next rarity level, you can use a Regal Orb .
  • Rare: This rarity level can have several modifiers and passive benefits. Adding additional traits is as easy as applying an Exalted Orb .
  • Unique: This rarity type isn't necessarily "better" than rare. However, it offers players a more specialized focus with specific effects and benefits.

Customization

Armor can be customized by using sockets and inserting various Ezomyte Runes. These runes all come packing various benefits or effects. The armor piece will determine the number of sockets available. Some body armors can potentially have two sockets while boots, gloves, and the rest only have one socket.

If you have unwanted armor pieces, they can be salvaged to obtain the orbs and items needed to upgrade, craft, or customize the armor you prefer to utilize.

All Unique Armor

Below is a comprehensive (to-date) list of all unique armor pieces currently available in Path of Exile 2. This database is still a work in progress as more items and data are yet to be discovered. So, be sure to check back regularly!

Armor

Base Armor

Traits

Apron of Emiran

Hermit Garb
  • (30–50)% increased Evasion and Energy Shield
  • +(10–20) to Dexterity
  • (40–60)% reduced Bleeding Duration on you
  • Bleeding you inflict is Aggravated

Ashrend

Pathfinder Coat
  • +(40–60) to maximum Life
  • +(20–30)% to Fire Resistance
  • Cannot be Ignited
  • -10 Physical Damage taken from Attack Hits

Belly of the Beast

Explorer Armour
  • (100–150)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • +(100–150) to maximum Life
  • +(100–150) to Stun Threshold
  • Life Recovery from Flasks is instant

Bitterbloom

Feathered Robe
  • (50–100)% increased Energy Shield
  • +(50–100) to maximum Mana
  • 50% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate
  • Energy Shield Recharge starts when you use a Mana Flask

Blackbraid

Fur Plate
  • +(5–15) to Strength
  • +(5–15) to Intelligence
  • +(40–60) to Stun Threshold
  • Armour applies to Elemental Damage

Bramblejack

Rusted Cuirass
  • +(50–80) to maximum Life
  • +(60–100) to Stun Threshold
  • 250% of Melee Physical Damage taken reflected to Attacker

Briskwrap

Rhoahide Coat
  • (40–60)% increased Flask Life Recovery rate
  • (40–60)% increased Flask Mana Recovery rate
  • +(20–30) to Dexterity
  • +(20–30)% to Cold Resistance

Bristleboar

Leather Vest
  • (40–80)% increased Evasion Rating
  • +(40–60) to maximum Life
  • Gain 3 Rage when Hit by an Enemy
  • Gain 10 Rage when Critically Hit by an Enemy

Chains of Command

Venerated Mantle

Cloak of Flame

Silk Robe
  • +(30–50)% to Fire Resistance
  • (30–50)% reduced Ignite Duration on you
  • 40% of Physical Damage taken as Fire Damage
  • 25 to 35 Fire Thorns damage

Coat of Red

Chain Mail
  • (80–100)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • +(80–100) to maximum Life
  • +(75–150) to Stun Threshold
  • 25% chance to be inflicted with Bleeding when Hit

Couture of Crimson

Gilded Vestments
  • (50–100)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
  • 25% reduced maximum Life
  • (40–60)% reduced Bleeding Duration on you
  • Life Leech can Overflow Maximum Life

Doryani's Prototype

Scale Mail
  • (50–100)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • +(60–80) to maximum Life
  • Armour also applies to Lightning damage taken from Hits
  • Enemies in your Presence have Lightning Resistance equal to yours
  • Lightning Resistance does not affect Lightning damage taken

Dustbloom

Studded Vest
  • (100–150)% increased Evasion Rating
  • +(20–30)% to Cold Resistance
  • Maximum 10 Fragile Regrowth
  • 0.5% of Life Regenerated per second per Fragile Regrowth
  • 10% increased Mana Regeneration Rate per Fragile Regrowth
  • Lose all Fragile Regrowth when Hit

Edyrn's Tusks

Iron Cuirass
  • (120–160)% increased Armour
  • 10% chance to inflict Bleeding on Hit
  • 50% reduced Slowing Potency of Debuffs on You
  • (15–20) to (25–30) Physical Thorns damage

Enfolding Dawn

Pilgrim Vestments
  • (50–100)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
  • +100 to Spirit
  • +(5–15)% to all Elemental Resistances
  • Intelligence provides no inherent bonus to Maximum Mana

Foxshade

Quilted Vest
  • +(50–70) to Evasion Rating
  • +(20–30) to Dexterity
  • 10% increased Movement Speed when on Full Life
  • 100% increased Evasion Rating when on Full Life

Ghostwrithe

Tattered Robe
  • +100 to maximum Energy Shield
  • +(29–37)% to Chaos Resistance
  • 50% of Maximum Life Converted to Energy Shield

Gloomform

Waxed Jacket
  • (100–150)% increased Evasion Rating
  • +(10–20) to Dexterity
  • 20% reduced Light Radius
  • You have a Smoke Cloud around you while stationary

Greed's Embrace

Vaal Cuirass
  • 50% increased Strength Requirement
  • 20% reduced Movement Speed
  • (100–150)% increased Armour
  • (30–50)% increased Rarity of Items found
  • +(20–30)% to Fire Resistance

Husk of Dreams

Shaman Mantle
  • (100–150)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
  • -10% to Fire Resistance
  • +(13–17)% to Chaos Resistance
  • (25–50)% increased Flask Charges used
  • 50% chance for Flasks you use to not consume Charges

Icetomb

Mail Vestments
  • +(20–30) to Strength
  • +(20–30) to Intelligence
  • +(30–40)% to Cold Resistance
  • Freeze as though dealing Cold damage equal to 10% of your maximum Mana when Hit

Irongrasp

Vagabond Armour
  • (100–150)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • +(100–150) to Stun Threshold
  • Iron Grip
  • Iron Will

Kaom's Heart

Conqueror Plate
  • +1000 to maximum Life
  • You have no Spirit

Kingsguard

Full Plate
  • +(60–80) to maximum Life
  • +(40–60) to maximum Mana
  • +(5–10)% to all Elemental Resistances
  • 25% reduced Endurance Charge Duration
  • Recover 5% of Life for each Endurance Charge consumed

Morior Invictus

Grand Regalia
  • (200–300)% increased Armour, Evasion and Energy Shield
  • 10% increased Rarity of Items found per Socketed Rune or Soul Core
  • +10 to Spirit per Socketed Rune or Soul Core
  • [4 Rune Sockets]

Necromantle

Bone Raiment
  • +(40–60) to maximum Life
  • +(30–50) to maximum Mana
  • Minions gain (20–30)% of their Maximum Life as Extra Maximum Energy Shield
  • Minions Revive 50% faster

Pariah's Embrace

Cloaked Mail
  • (50–80)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • +50 to Spirit
  • (10–15) Life Regeneration per second
  • 20% reduced Mana Cost of Skills

Perfidy

Knight Armour
  • (100–150)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • (10–40)% chance to Avoid Physical Damage from Hits
  • (10–40)% chance to Avoid Chaos Damage from Hits
  • Enemies in your Presence are Intimidated

Pragmatism

Explorer Armour
  • (200–300)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • +(10–20)% to all Elemental Resistances
  • -17% to Chaos Resistance
  • Charms use no Charges

Prayers for Rain

Keth Raiment
  • (60–100)% increased Energy Shield
  • +(10–15) to Intelligence
  • 30% slower start of Energy Shield Recharge
  • Energy Shield Recharge is not interrupted by Damage if Recharge began Recently

Quatl's Molt

Serpentscale Coat
  • +(30–50) to maximum Life
  • +(17–23)% to Chaos Resistance
  • (10–20) Life Regeneration per second
  • Cannot be Poisoned

Queen of the Forest

Smuggler Coat
  • (100–150)% increased Evasion Rating
  • (-15–-10)% to Fire Resistance
  • +(25–30)% to Cold Resistance
  • +(10–15)% to Lightning Resistance
  • 1% increased Movement Speed per 500 Evasion RatingOther Modifiers to Movement Speed do not apply

Redflare Conduit

Anchorite Garb
  • +(50–70) to maximum Mana
  • +(20–30)% to Lightning Resistance
  • 20% chance to gain a Power Charge on Hit
  • Lose all Power Charges on reaching maximum Power Charges
  • Shocks you when you reach maximum Power Charges

Sands of Silk

Shrouded Vest

Shavronne's Wrappings

Arcane Robe

Sierran Inheritance

Marabout Garb
  • (50–80)% increased Evasion and Energy Shield
  • +(15–25)% to Lightning Resistance
  • (30–50)% faster start of Energy Shield Recharge
  • The Effect of Chill on you is reversed

Skin of the Loyal

Garment
  • +(5–40)% to all Elemental Resistances
  • Elemental Ailment Threshold is increased by Overcapped Chaos Resistance
  • Armour is increased by Overcapped Fire Resistance
  • Energy Shield is increased by Overcapped Cold Resistance
  • Evasion Rating is increased by Overcapped Lightning Resistance

Soul Mantle

Sacrificial Mantle

Tabula Rasa

Garment
  • Has 6 Rune Sockets

Tetzlapokal's Desire

Votive Raiment
  • (100–150)% increased Energy Shield
  • +(20–30) to Strength
  • +(17–23)% to Chaos Resistance
  • Life Recharges

The Barrow Dweller

Rogue Armour
  • (60–100)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • (-20–-10)% to Fire Resistance
  • +50% to Cold Resistance
  • 50% chance to Avoid Death from Hits

The Black Doubt

Hexer's Robe
  • (60–100)% increased Energy Shield
  • +(10–30) to Intelligence
  • Damage over Time bypasses your Energy ShieldWhile not on Full Life, Sacrifice 10% of Mana per Second to Recover that much Life

The Brass Dome

Champion Cuirass
  • (300–400)% increased Armour
  • -5% to all Maximum Elemental Resistances
  • +(200–300) to Stun Threshold
  • Take no Extra Damage from Critical Hits

The Coming Calamity

Heroic Armour

The Covenant

Altar Robe
  • (100–150)% increased Energy Shield
  • +(100–150) to maximum Life
  • 5% of Spell Damage Leeched as Life
  • Skills gain a Base Life Cost equal to 50% of Base Mana Cost

The Dancing Mirage

Wayfarer Jacket
  • (60–100)% increased Evasion and Energy Shield
  • +(10–20)% to Lightning Resistance
  • 20% less Damage taken if you have not been Hit Recently
  • 100% increased Evasion Rating if you have been Hit Recently

The Immortan

Raider Plate
  • (50–100)% increased Armour
  • +(15–25)% to Fire Resistance
  • +(15–25)% to Lightning Resistance
  • Moving while Bleeding doesn't cause you to take extra damage

The Mutable Star

Cleric Vestments

The Rat Cage

Scout's Vest
  • (100–150)% increased Evasion Rating
  • +300 to maximum Life
  • 25% reduced Attribute Requirements
  • 100% of Fire Damage from Hits taken as Physical Damage

The Velvet Orchestra

Imperial Robe

Titanrot Cataphract

Maraketh Cuirass
  • (200–300)% increased Armour
  • (10–20)% increased Strength
  • 10% reduced Dexterity
  • 10% reduced Intelligence
  • You have no Life Regeneration

Voll's Protector

Ironclad Vestments
  • (100–150)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
  • 25% reduced maximum Mana
  • 25% chance to gain a Power Charge on Critical Hit

Wandering Reliquary

Steel Plate
  • (50–100)% increased Armour
  • +(40–60) to maximum Mana
  • +(10–20) to Strength
  • 50% of Physical Damage prevented Recouped as Life

Waveshaper

Tideseer Mantle

Widow's Reign

Knight Armour

Zerphi's Serape

Scalper's Jacket