In Path of Exile 2, your success will largely depend on what you equip for the journey. Armor pieces, first and foremost, do the obvious: offer a measure of protection. Armor with increasing rarity tend to offer extended benefits including boosts to your overall character stats and other passive benefits.
Armor Rarities
When collecting armor throughout your journey, you'll find that there are different rarities. Rarity often correlates to the quantity and quality of modifiers affixed to the armor. Below are the four different rarities you can expect to find.
- Normal: This rarity type typically has no modifiers or additional benefits. However, it can be upgraded to the next level of rarity with an Orb of Transmutation .
- Magic: This type has 1 or 2 attributes beyond the typical armor stats. You can add passive benefits by using a Orb of Augmentation . To upgrade to the next rarity level, you can use a Regal Orb .
- Rare: This rarity level can have several modifiers and passive benefits. Adding additional traits is as easy as applying an Exalted Orb .
- Unique: This rarity type isn't necessarily "better" than rare. However, it offers players a more specialized focus with specific effects and benefits.
Customization
Armor can be customized by using sockets and inserting various Ezomyte Runes. These runes all come packing various benefits or effects. The armor piece will determine the number of sockets available. Some body armors can potentially have two sockets while boots, gloves, and the rest only have one socket.
If you have unwanted armor pieces, they can be salvaged to obtain the orbs and items needed to upgrade, craft, or customize the armor you prefer to utilize.
All Unique Armor
Below is a comprehensive (to-date) list of all unique armor pieces currently available in Path of Exile 2. This database is still a work in progress as more items and data are yet to be discovered. So, be sure to check back regularly!
|
Armor
|
Base Armor
|
Traits
|
Apron of Emiran
|
Hermit Garb
|
|
Ashrend
|
Pathfinder Coat
|
|
Belly of the Beast
|
Explorer Armour
|
|
Bitterbloom
|
Feathered Robe
|
|
Blackbraid
|
Fur Plate
|
|
Bramblejack
|
Rusted Cuirass
|
|
Briskwrap
|
Rhoahide Coat
|
|
Bristleboar
|
Leather Vest
|
|
Chains of Command
|
Venerated Mantle
|
|
Cloak of Flame
|
Silk Robe
|
|
Coat of Red
|
Chain Mail
|
|
Couture of Crimson
|
Gilded Vestments
|
|
Doryani's Prototype
|
Scale Mail
|
|
Dustbloom
|
Studded Vest
|
|
Edyrn's Tusks
|
Iron Cuirass
|
|
Enfolding Dawn
|
Pilgrim Vestments
|
|
Foxshade
|
Quilted Vest
|
|
Ghostwrithe
|
Tattered Robe
|
|
Gloomform
|
Waxed Jacket
|
|
Greed's Embrace
|
Vaal Cuirass
|
|
Husk of Dreams
|
Shaman Mantle
|
|
Icetomb
|
Mail Vestments
|
|
Irongrasp
|
Vagabond Armour
|
|
Kaom's Heart
|
Conqueror Plate
|
|
Kingsguard
|
Full Plate
|
|
Morior Invictus
|
Grand Regalia
|
|
Necromantle
|
Bone Raiment
|
|
Pariah's Embrace
|
Cloaked Mail
|
|
Perfidy
|
Knight Armour
|
|
Pragmatism
|
Explorer Armour
|
|
Prayers for Rain
|
Keth Raiment
|
|
Quatl's Molt
|
Serpentscale Coat
|
|
Queen of the Forest
|
Smuggler Coat
|
|
Redflare Conduit
|
Anchorite Garb
|
|
Sands of Silk
|
Shrouded Vest
|
|
Shavronne's Wrappings
|
Arcane Robe
|
|
Sierran Inheritance
|
Marabout Garb
|
|
Skin of the Loyal
|
Garment
|
|
Soul Mantle
|
Sacrificial Mantle
|
|
Tabula Rasa
|
Garment
|
|
Tetzlapokal's Desire
|
Votive Raiment
|
|
The Barrow Dweller
|
Rogue Armour
|
|
The Black Doubt
|
Hexer's Robe
|
|
The Brass Dome
|
Champion Cuirass
|
|
The Coming Calamity
|
Heroic Armour
|
|
The Covenant
|
Altar Robe
|
|
The Dancing Mirage
|
Wayfarer Jacket
|
|
The Immortan
|
Raider Plate
|
|
The Mutable Star
|
Cleric Vestments
|
|
The Rat Cage
|
Scout's Vest
|
|
The Velvet Orchestra
|
Imperial Robe
|
|
Titanrot Cataphract
|
Maraketh Cuirass
|
|
Voll's Protector
|
Ironclad Vestments
|
|
Wandering Reliquary
|
Steel Plate
|
|
Waveshaper
|
Tideseer Mantle
|
|
Widow's Reign
|
Knight Armour
|
|
Zerphi's Serape
|
Scalper's Jacket
|