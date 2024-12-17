Quick Links

In Path of Exile 2, Armor is an essential element to crafting the character build that best suits you.

Armor pieces, first and foremost, do the obvious: offer a measure of protection. Armor with increasing rarity tend to offer extended benefits, including boosts to your overall character stats and other passive benefits.

Armor Rarities

PathofExileScroll-Fea

When collecting armor throughout your journey, you'll find that there are different rarities. Rarity often correlates to the quantity and quality of modifiers affixed to the armor. Below are the four different rarities you can expect to find.

  • Normal: This rarity type typically has no modifiers or additional benefits. However, it can be upgraded to the next level of rarity with an Orb of Transmutation .
  • Magic: This type has 1 or 2 attributes beyond the typical armor stats. You can add passive benefits by using a Orb of Augmentation . To upgrade to the next rarity level, you can use a Regal Orb .
  • Rare: This rarity level can have several modifiers and passive benefits. Adding additional traits is as easy as applying an Exalted Orb .
  • Unique: This rarity type isn't necessarily "better" than rare. However, it offers players a more specialized focus with specific effects and benefits.

Customization

Path of Exile 2 Green crazies

Armor can be customized by using sockets and inserting various Ezomyte Runes. These runes all come packing various benefits or effects. The armor piece will determine the number of sockets available. Some body armors can potentially have two sockets while boots, gloves, and the rest only have one socket.

If you have unwanted armor pieces, they can be salvaged to obtain the orbs and items needed to upgrade, craft, or customize the armor you prefer to utilize.

All Unique Boots

Sorceress Class in Path of Exile 2

Below is a comprehensive (to-date) list of all unique boots currently available in Path of Exile 2. This database is still a work in progress as more items and data are yet to be discovered. So, be sure to check back regularly!

Armor

Base Armor

Traits

Ab Aeterno

Grand Cuisses
  • (15–30)% increased Movement Speed
  • (60–80)% increased Armour, Evasion and Energy Shield
  • Dodge Roll avoids all Hits
  • 10% less Movement and Skill Speed per Dodge Roll in the past 20 seconds

Beetlebite

Velour Shoes
  • (20–30)% increased Movement Speed
  • (60–120)% increased Evasion and Energy Shield
  • Aggravate Bleeding on Enemies when they Enter your Presence
  • 100% increased Thorns damage

Birth of Fury

Stone Greaves
  • 15% increased Movement Speed
  • +(40–60) to maximum Life
  • +(10–20)% to Fire Resistance
  • Drop Ignited Ground while moving, which lasts 8 seconds and Ignites as though dealing Fire Damage equal to 10% of your maximum Life

Bones of Ullr

Lattice Sandals
  • (40–60)% increased Energy Shield
  • +25 to maximum Life
  • +25 to maximum Mana
  • Undead Minions have 20% reduced Reservation

Briarpatch

Laced Boots
  • (10–20)% increased Movement Speed
  • +(40–60) to maximum Life
  • +(60–80) to Stun Threshold
  • +15% to Thorns Critical Hit Chance

Bushwhack

Lizardscale Boots
  • (15–25)% increased Movement Speed
  • (50–80)% increased Evasion Rating
  • +(10–20) to Dexterity
  • Physical Damage is Pinning

Corpsewade

Iron Greaves
  • 10% increased Movement Speed
  • (30–50)% increased Armour
  • +(5–10) to Strength
  • Trigger Decompose Skill on Step

Darkray Vectors

Braced Sabatons
  • (50–100)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • +(20–30)% to Lightning Resistance
  • 25% reduced Light Radius
  • 5% increased Movement Speed per Frenzy Charge
  • +1 to Maximum Frenzy Charges

Deerstalker

Rawhide Boots

Gamblesprint

Embossed Boots
  • (100–140)% increased Evasion Rating
  • +(10–15) to Dexterity
  • +(5–15)% to Lightning Resistance
  • Gain 0% to 40% increased Movement Speed at random when Hit, until Hit again

Ghostmarch

Threaded Shoes
  • (100–150)% increased Evasion and Energy Shield
  • +(30–50) to maximum Mana
  • +(17–23)% to Chaos Resistance
  • Dodge Roll passes through Enemies

Legionstride

Rough Greaves
  • (50–80)% increased Armour
  • +(30–50) to Stun Threshold
  • -10 Physical damage taken from Projectile Attacks
  • +10% to Block chance

Luminous Pace

Straw Sandals
  • 10% increased Movement Speed
  • +(5–10) to Intelligence
  • (20–30)% reduced Energy Shield Recharge Rate
  • 100% faster start of Energy Shield Recharge

Obern's Bastion

Stacked Sabatons
  • (150–200)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • (20–25) Life Regeneration per second
  • 200% increased Stun Recovery
  • (30–50)% reduced Chill Duration on you
  • (30–50)% reduced Freeze Duration on you
  • (30–50)% reduced Shock duration on you

Powertread

Hunting Shoes
  • (10–15)% increased Movement Speed
  • (60–80)% increased Evasion and Energy Shield
  • +(10–20) to Intelligence
  • +1 to Maximum Power Charges
  • +8% to Critical Damage Bonus per Power Charge

Ralakesh's Impatience

Pelt Leggings

Shankgonne

Covered Sabatons

Sibling Rivalry

Leatherplate Boots

The Infinite Pursuit

Bronze Greaves
  • 10% increased Movement Speed
  • (100–150)% increased Armour
  • +(80–100) to maximum Life
  • (80–100)% increased Chance to be afflicted by Ailments when Hit
  • 20% increased Movement Speed while affected by an Ailment

The Knight-errant

Mail Sabatons
  • 10% increased Movement Speed
  • (30–50)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • +(30–50) to Stun Threshold
  • Iron Reflexes

Thunderstep

Steeltoe Boots
  • (10–15)% increased Movement Speed
  • (40–60)% increased Evasion Rating
  • +(3–5)% to Maximum Lightning Resistance
  • +(25–35)% to Lightning Resistance

Timberwolf

Padded Leggings

Trampletoe

Trimmed Greaves
  • 10% increased Movement Speed
  • (50–100)% increased Armour
  • 50% increased Attribute Requirements
  • Deal 30% of Overkill damage to enemies within 2 metres of the enemy killed

Wake of Destruction

Secured Leggings
  • (30–60)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
  • Adds 1 to (30–50) Lightning damage to Attacks
  • Drop Shocked Ground while moving, lasting 8 seconds

Wanderlust

Wrapped Sandals
  • 20% increased Movement Speed
  • +(10–20) to maximum Energy Shield
  • +5 to Dexterity
  • Your speed is unaffected by Slows

Windscream

Feathered Sandals
  • (10–15)% increased Movement Speed
  • (50–100)% increased Energy Shield
  • +(10–20) to Intelligence
  • Curses have no Activation Delay

Wondertrap

Silk Slippers
  • (5–15)% increased Movement Speed
  • +(5–15) to Strength
  • +(5–15) to Dexterity
  • +(5–15) to Intelligence
  • 50% increased Rarity of Items found when on Low Life