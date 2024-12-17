Quick Links

In Path of Exile 2, you'll need to equip the best pieces of armor to achieve success. Customizing your character is essential. Armor pieces, first and foremost, do the obvious: offer a measure of protection. Armor with increasing rarity tends to offer extended benefits, including boosts to your overall character stats and other passive benefits. Below are the types of armor that you can equip:

Armor Rarities

PathofExileScroll-Fea

When collecting armor throughout your journey, you'll find that there are different rarities. Rarity often correlates to the quantity and quality of modifiers affixed to the armor. Below are the four different rarities you can expect to find.

  • Normal: This rarity type typically has no modifiers or additional benefits. However, it can be upgraded to the next level of rarity with an Orb of Transmutation .
  • Magic: This type has 1 or 2 attributes beyond the typical armor stats. You can add passive benefits by using a Orb of Augmentation . To upgrade to the next rarity level, you can use a Regal Orb .
  • Rare: This rarity level can have several modifiers and passive benefits. Adding additional traits is as easy as applying an Exalted Orb .
  • Unique: This rarity type isn't necessarily "better" than rare. However, it offers players a more specialized focus with specific effects and benefits.

Customization

Path of Exile 2 Green crazies

Armor can be customized by using sockets and inserting various Ezomyte Runes. These runes all come packing various benefits or effects. The armor piece will determine the number of sockets available. Some body armors can potentially have two sockets while boots, gloves, and the rest only have one socket.

If you have unwanted armor pieces, they can be salvaged to obtain the orbs and items needed to upgrade, craft, or customize the armor you prefer to utilize.

All Unique Gloves

Sorceress Class in Path of Exile 2

Below is a comprehensive (to-date) list of all unique gloves currently available in Path of Exile 2. This database is still a work in progress as more items and data are yet to be discovered. So, be sure to check back regularly!

Armor

Base Armor

Traits

Aerisvane's Wings

Burnished Gauntlets
  • (50–70)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • (5–10)% increased Attack Speed
  • +(20–30) to Intelligence
  • Decimating Strike

Atziri's Acuity

Moulded Mitts
  • (80–100)% increased Armour
  • (20–30)% increased Critical Hit Chance
  • +(20–30) to Intelligence
  • Leech from Critical Hits is instant

Aurseize

Layered Gauntlets
  • (40–60)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • (40–50)% increased Rarity of Items found
  • Lose 2% of Life on Kill

Blessed Bonds

Linen Wraps
  • +(60–100) to Evasion Rating
  • +(30–50) to maximum Energy Shield
  • Gain (25–35) Mana per Enemy Killed
  • Inflict Cold Exposure on Igniting an Enemy
  • Inflict Fire Exposure on Shocking an Enemy
  • Inflict Lightning Exposure on Critical Hit

Blueflame Bracers

Goldcast Cuffs
  • +(10–20) to Intelligence
  • +(5–15)% to Fire Resistance
  • +(5–15)% to Cold Resistance
  • 100% of Fire Damage Converted to Cold Damage

Candlemaker

Sombre Gloves
  • (50–80)% increased Energy Shield
  • +(15–30)% to Fire Resistance
  • (-30–-15)% to Cold Resistance
  • Chance to Ignite is doubled

Deathblow

Doubled Gauntlets
  • (100–150)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • Gain (20–30) Life per Enemy Killed
  • Gain (20–30) Mana per Enemy Killed
  • Culling Strike

Demon Stitcher

Intricate Gloves
  • +(40–60) to maximum Energy Shield
  • +(80–120) to maximum Life
  • (6–12)% increased Cast Speed
  • Sacrifice (5–15)% of Life to gain that much Energy Shield when you Cast a Spell

Doedre's Tenure

Stitched Gloves
  • 100% increased Spell Damage
  • (15–25)% reduced Cast Speed
  • +(10–15) to Intelligence

Dreadfist

Bolstered Mitts

Facebreaker

Stocky Mitts

Garuk's Current

Jewelled Gloves

Gravebind

Rope Cuffs
  • (40–60)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
  • Gain (7–10) Life per Enemy Killed
  • Gain (4–6) Mana per Enemy Killed
  • Enemies killed by anyone in your Presence count as being killed by you instead

Grip of Winter

Firm Bracers
  • (30–50)% increased Evasion Rating
  • Adds (3–5) to (6–8) Cold damage to Attacks
  • (40–50)% increased Freeze Buildup
  • (20–30)% increased Magnitude of Chill you inflict

Hand of Wisdom and Action

Furtive Wraps
  • +(15–25) to Dexterity
  • +(15–25) to Intelligence
  • 3% increased Attack Speed per 25 Dexterity
  • Adds 1 to 10 Lightning Damage to Attacks per 10 Intelligence

Idle Hands

Sectioned Bracers
  • (40–60)% increased Evasion Rating
  • +(60–100) to Accuracy Rating
  • +(5–10) to Intelligence
  • 25% increased Attack Speed while on Full Mana
  • You count as on Full Mana while at 90% of maximum Mana or above

Jarngreipr

Ringmail Gauntlets
  • Adds (2–3) to (5–6) Physical Damage to Attacks
  • +(30–50) to maximum Life
  • (4–8)% increased Attack Speed
  • Strength can satisfy other Attribute Requirements of Melee Weapons and Melee Skills

Killjoy

Linen Wraps
  • (30–60)% increased Evasion and Energy Shield
  • +(30–50) to maximum Life
  • Life Flasks do not recover Life
  • On-Kill Effects happen twice

Kitoko's Current

Jewelled Gloves
  • (30–50)% increased Energy Shield
  • +(10–20) to Dexterity
  • (10–15)% reduced Attack and Cast Speed
  • Lightning damage from Hits Contributes to Electrocution Buildup

Lochtonial Caress

Tempered Mitts
  • (10–15)% increased Skill Speed
  • +(40–60) to maximum Life
  • (10–15)% reduced maximum Mana
  • Share Charges with Allies in your Presence

Maligaro's Virtuosity

Fine Bracers
  • (60–80)% increased Evasion Rating
  • (20–30)% increased Critical Hit Chance
  • 5% increased Attack Speed
  • +(10–20) to Dexterity
  • Your Critical Damage Bonus is 300%

Nightscale

Pauascale Gloves

Northpaw

Suede Bracers
  • Adds (2–3) to (5–6) Physical Damage to Attacks
  • (20–30)% increased Critical Damage Bonus
  • Base Critical Hit Chance for Attacks with Weapons is 8%

Painter's Servant

Torn Gloves
  • +(5–10)% to Fire Resistance
  • +(5–10)% to Cold Resistance
  • +(5–10)% to Lightning Resistance
  • 33% of Elemental Damage Converted to Cold Damage
  • 33% of Elemental Damage Converted to Fire Damage
  • 33% of Elemental Damage Converted to Lightning Damage

Plaguefinger

Gauze Wraps
  • (30–50)% increased Evasion and Energy Shield
  • (4–6)% increased Attack Speed
  • (5–10)% chance to Poison on Hit
  • All Damage from Hits Contributes to Poison Magnitude

Shackles of the Wretched

Aged Cuffs
  • (30–50)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
  • You cannot be Chilled for 6 seconds after being Chilled
  • You cannot be Frozen for 6 seconds after being Frozen
  • You cannot be Ignited for 6 seconds after being Ignited
  • You cannot be Shocked for 6 seconds after being Shocked
  • Curses you inflict are reflected back to you

Sine Aequo

Grand Manchettes
  • (10–15)% increased Skill Speed
  • (40–60)% increased Armour, Evasion and Energy Shield
  • Immobilise enemies at 50% buildup instead of 100%
  • Enemies Immobilised by you take 25% less Damage

Snakebite

Spined Bracers
  • (40–60)% increased Evasion Rating
  • +(7–17)% to Chaos Resistance
  • 20% chance to Poison on Hit
  • Targets can be affected by +1 of your Poisons at the same time

Treefingers

Riveted Mitts
  • (30–60)% increased Armour
  • Adds (3–5) to (6–8) Physical Damage to Attacks
  • Giant's Blood