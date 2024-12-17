Quick Links
In Path of Exile 2, you'll need to equip the best pieces of armor to achieve success. Customizing your character is essential. Armor pieces, first and foremost, do the obvious: offer a measure of protection. Armor with increasing rarity tends to offer extended benefits, including boosts to your overall character stats and other passive benefits. Below are the types of armor that you can equip:
Armor Rarities
When collecting armor throughout your journey, you'll find that there are different rarities. Rarity often correlates to the quantity and quality of modifiers affixed to the armor. Below are the four different rarities you can expect to find.
- Normal: This rarity type typically has no modifiers or additional benefits. However, it can be upgraded to the next level of rarity with an Orb of Transmutation .
- Magic: This type has 1 or 2 attributes beyond the typical armor stats. You can add passive benefits by using a Orb of Augmentation . To upgrade to the next rarity level, you can use a Regal Orb .
- Rare: This rarity level can have several modifiers and passive benefits. Adding additional traits is as easy as applying an Exalted Orb .
- Unique: This rarity type isn't necessarily "better" than rare. However, it offers players a more specialized focus with specific effects and benefits.
Customization
Armor can be customized by using sockets and inserting various Ezomyte Runes. These runes all come packing various benefits or effects. The armor piece will determine the number of sockets available. Some body armors can potentially have two sockets while boots, gloves, and the rest only have one socket.
If you have unwanted armor pieces, they can be salvaged to obtain the orbs and items needed to upgrade, craft, or customize the armor you prefer to utilize.
All Unique Gloves
Below is a comprehensive (to-date) list of all unique gloves currently available in Path of Exile 2. This database is still a work in progress as more items and data are yet to be discovered. So, be sure to check back regularly!
|
Armor
|
Base Armor
|
Traits
|
Aerisvane's Wings
|
Burnished Gauntlets
|
|
Atziri's Acuity
|
Moulded Mitts
|
|
Aurseize
|
Layered Gauntlets
|
|
Blessed Bonds
|
Linen Wraps
|
|
Blueflame Bracers
|
Goldcast Cuffs
|
|
Candlemaker
|
Sombre Gloves
|
|
Deathblow
|
Doubled Gauntlets
|
|
Demon Stitcher
|
Intricate Gloves
|
|
Doedre's Tenure
|
Stitched Gloves
|
|
Dreadfist
|
Bolstered Mitts
|
|
Facebreaker
|
Stocky Mitts
|
|
Garuk's Current
|
Jewelled Gloves
|
|
Gravebind
|
Rope Cuffs
|
|
Grip of Winter
|
Firm Bracers
|
|
Hand of Wisdom and Action
|
Furtive Wraps
|
|
Idle Hands
|
Sectioned Bracers
|
|
Jarngreipr
|
Ringmail Gauntlets
|
|
Killjoy
|
Linen Wraps
|
|
Kitoko's Current
|
Jewelled Gloves
|
|
Lochtonial Caress
|
Tempered Mitts
|
|
Maligaro's Virtuosity
|
Fine Bracers
|
|
Nightscale
|
Pauascale Gloves
|
|
Northpaw
|
Suede Bracers
|
|
Painter's Servant
|
Torn Gloves
|
|
Plaguefinger
|
Gauze Wraps
|
|
Shackles of the Wretched
|
Aged Cuffs
|
|
Sine Aequo
|
Grand Manchettes
|
|
Snakebite
|
Spined Bracers
|
|
Treefingers
|
Riveted Mitts
|