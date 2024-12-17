In Path of Exile 2, it's important to dress for success, and sporting the right head gear may go a long way. Armor pieces, first and foremost, do the obvious: offer a measure of protection. Armor with increasing rarity tend to offer extended benefits including boosts to your overall character stats and other passive benefits.

Armor Rarities

When collecting armor throughout your journey, you'll find that there are different rarities. Rarity often correlates to the quantity and quality of modifiers affixed to the armor. Below are the four different rarities you can expect to find.

Normal : This rarity type typically has no modifiers or additional benefits. However, it can be upgraded to the next level of rarity with an Orb of Transmutation Orb of Transmutation

: This rarity type typically has no modifiers or additional benefits. However, it can be upgraded to the next level of rarity with an Magic : This type has 1 or 2 attributes beyond the typical armor stats. You can add passive benefits by using a Orb of Augmentation Orb of Augmentation Regal Orb Regal Orb

: This type has 1 or 2 attributes beyond the typical armor stats. You can add passive benefits by using a Rare : This rarity level can have several modifiers and passive benefits. Adding additional traits is as easy as applying an Exalted Orb Exalted Orb

: This rarity level can have several modifiers and passive benefits. Adding additional traits is as easy as applying an Unique: This rarity type isn't necessarily "better" than rare. However, it offers players a more specialized focus with specific effects and benefits.

Customization

Armor can be customized by using sockets and inserting various Ezomyte Runes. These runes all come packing various benefits or effects. The armor piece will determine the number of sockets available. Some body armors can potentially have two sockets while boots, gloves, and the rest only have one socket.

If you have unwanted armor pieces, they can be salvaged to obtain the orbs and items needed to upgrade, craft, or customize the armor you prefer to utilize.

All Unique Helmets

Below is a comprehensive (to-date) list of all unique Helmets currently available in Path of Exile 2. This database is still a work in progress as more items and data are yet to be discovered. So, be sure to check back regularly!