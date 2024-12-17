Quick Links

In Path of Exile 2, it's important to dress for success, and sporting the right head gear may go a long way. Armor pieces, first and foremost, do the obvious: offer a measure of protection. Armor with increasing rarity tend to offer extended benefits including boosts to your overall character stats and other passive benefits.

Armor Rarities

When collecting armor throughout your journey, you'll find that there are different rarities. Rarity often correlates to the quantity and quality of modifiers affixed to the armor. Below are the four different rarities you can expect to find.

  • Normal: This rarity type typically has no modifiers or additional benefits. However, it can be upgraded to the next level of rarity with an Orb of Transmutation .
  • Magic: This type has 1 or 2 attributes beyond the typical armor stats. You can add passive benefits by using a Orb of Augmentation . To upgrade to the next rarity level, you can use a Regal Orb .
  • Rare: This rarity level can have several modifiers and passive benefits. Adding additional traits is as easy as applying an Exalted Orb .
  • Unique: This rarity type isn't necessarily "better" than rare. However, it offers players a more specialized focus with specific effects and benefits.

Customization

Path of Exile 2 Green crazies

Armor can be customized by using sockets and inserting various Ezomyte Runes. These runes all come packing various benefits or effects. The armor piece will determine the number of sockets available. Some body armors can potentially have two sockets while boots, gloves, and the rest only have one socket.

If you have unwanted armor pieces, they can be salvaged to obtain the orbs and items needed to upgrade, craft, or customize the armor you prefer to utilize.

All Unique Helmets

Sorceress Class in Path of Exile 2

Below is a comprehensive (to-date) list of all unique Helmets currently available in Path of Exile 2. This database is still a work in progress as more items and data are yet to be discovered. So, be sure to check back regularly!

Armor

Base Armor

Traits

Alpha's Howl

Armoured Cap
  • (80–100)% increased Evasion Rating
  • +100 to Spirit
  • +(50–75)% to Cold Resistance
  • Presence Radius is doubled

Assailum

Closed Helm
  • (50–100)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • +(200–400) to Accuracy Rating
  • (30–50)% increased Critical Hit Chance
  • Skills have a (100–150)% longer Perfect Timing window

Atsak's Sight

Veiled Mask
  • (20–40)% increased Critical Hit Chance
  • +(10–20) to Dexterity
  • +(10–20) to Intelligence
  • Critical Hits Poison the enemy

Atziri's Disdain

Gold Circlet
  • +(40–60) to maximum Mana
  • (10–20)% increased Rarity of Items found
  • (20–25)% of Damage taken bypasses Energy Shield
  • Gain (25–30)% of Maximum Life as Extra Maximum Energy Shield

Black Sun Crest

Wrapped Greathelm
  • (50–80)% increased Armour
  • 20% reduced Light Radius
  • (5–15)% increased Strength
  • (5–15)% increased Dexterity
  • (5–15)% increased Intelligence

Blood Price

Fierce Greathelm

Bronzebeard

Horned Crown
  • 10% reduced Movement Speed
  • (50–100)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
  • +(40–60) to maximum Life
  • (35–50)% reduced Effect of Chill on you
  • (35–50)% reduced effect of Ignite on you
  • (35–50)% reduced effect of Shock on you

Constricting Command

Viper Cap

Cornathaum

Heavy Crown
  • (10–20)% increased Rarity of Items found
  • +(40–50) to Intelligence
  • 30% increased Light Radius
  • 5% increased Experience gain

Corona of the Red Sun

Warrior Greathelm
  • +(100–150) to Accuracy Rating
  • +(60–80) to maximum Life
  • 25% increased Light Radius
  • When you Leech Life from a Hit, Allies in your Presence also Leech the same amount of Life

Crown of the Pale King

Cultist Crown
  • (50–100)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
  • +(40–80) to maximum Life
  • 10% increased Rarity of Items found
  • Thorns damage is triggered by all Hits

Crown of the Victor

Iron Crown
  • (10–20)% increased Rarity of Items found
  • Gain 10 Life per Enemy Killed
  • Gain 10 Mana per Enemy Killed
  • +1 to Level of all Skills

Crown of Thorns

Twig Circlet
  • +(100–150) to maximum Energy Shield
  • Lose 5 Life when you use a Skill
  • (3–5) to (6–10) Physical Thorns damage
  • Pain Attunement

Deidbell

Elite Greathelm
  • (60–100)% increased Armour
  • (20–30)% increased Warcry Speed
  • Corpses in your Presence Explode when you Warcry,dealing 10% of their Life as Physical Damage
  • Warcry Skills have (20–30)% increased Area of Effect

Elevore

Hunter Hood
  • (50–80)% increased Evasion Rating
  • +(10–20) to Dexterity
  • Charms gain 0.5 charges per Second

Erian's Cobble

Guarded Helm
  • +(0–20) to Armour
  • +(0–15) to Evasion Rating
  • +(0–10) to maximum Energy Shield
  • +(0–30) to Accuracy Rating
  • +(0–15) to maximum Life
  • +(0–10) to maximum Mana
  • (0–10)% increasedRarity of Itemsfound

Ezomyte Peak

Soldier Greathelm
  • (50–100)% increased Armour
  • +(30–50) to maximum Life
  • (10–20)% increased Area of Effect
  • Unwavering Stance

Forbidden Gaze

Chain Tiara
  • (60–100)% increased Energy Shield
  • +(3–5)% to Maximum Cold Resistance
  • +(25–35)% to Cold Resistance
  • 25% reduced Light Radius

Goldrim

Felt Cap
  • +(30–50) to Evasion Rating
  • 10% increased Rarity of Items found
  • +(25–35)% to all Elemental Resistances

Gravis Grimace

Dueling Greathelm

Greymake

Brimmed Helm
  • +(30–50) to Strength
  • +(30–50) to Dexterity
  • +(30–50) to Intelligence
  • -1 to all Attributes per Level

Grimrot Coif

Guarded Helm

Heatshiver

Velvet Cap

Horns of Bynden

Rusted Greathelm
  • (5–15)% increased Rarity of Items found
  • +(20–30) to Strength
  • Gain 1 Rage on Melee Hit
  • Every Rage also grants 1% increased Armour

Innsmouth

Shabby Hood
  • 25% reduced maximum Mana
  • +(10–20)% to Cold Resistance
  • +(13–19)% to Chaos Resistance
  • 100% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

Ironride

Visored Helm
  • (60–80)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • +(30–50) to maximum Mana
  • +(10–15)% to Lightning Resistance
  • You have no Accuracy Penalty at Distance

Keeper of the Arc

Spiritbone Crown
  • (100–150)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
  • (15–25) Life Regeneration per second
  • (15–25)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
  • Alternating every 5 seconds:Take 30% less Damage from HitsTake 30% less Damage over time

Leer Cast

Hooded Mask
  • +(30–50) to maximum Life
  • +(30–50) to maximum Mana
  • Allies in your Presence deal 50% increased Damage
  • 25% reduced Damage

Mask of the Sanguimancer

Face Mask
  • (20–40)% increased Critical Hit Chance for Spells
  • +(10–20) to Strength
  • +(10–20) to Intelligence
  • Blood Magic

Mask of the Stitched Demon

Feathered Tiara
  • (120–160)% increased Energy Shield
  • +(17–23)% to Chaos Resistance
  • Cannot have Energy Shield
  • Regenerate 0.05 Life per second per Maximum Energy Shield

Mind of the Council

Death Mask

Myris Uxor

Covert Hood
  • (40–60)% increased Evasion Rating
  • +(100–150) to Accuracy Rating
  • +(40–60) to maximum Mana
  • 100% increased Culling Strike Threshold

Radiant Grief

Lace Hood
  • (80–100)% increased Evasion Rating
  • +(15–25)% to Fire Resistance
  • 30% increased Light Radius
  • Enemies in your Presence are Ignited as though dealt 100 Base Fire Damage

Rat's Nest

Swathed Cap

Sandstorm Visage

Chain Tiara
  • +(80–120) to maximum Energy Shield
  • +(20–30) to Dexterity
  • Enemies in your Presence are Blinded
  • Enemies in your Presence gain Critical Weakness every second

Solus Ipse

Grand Visage
  • +(60–100) to maximum Mana
  • 25% increased Light Radius
  • (100–150)% increased Armour, Evasion and Energy Shield
  • Equipment and Skill Gems have 25% increased Attribute Requirements
  • You can use two copies of the same Support Gem in different Skills

Starkonja's Head

Leatherbound Hood

The Bringer of Rain

Decorated Helm

The Deepest Tower

Spiritbone Crown

The Devouring Diadem

Wicker Tiara
  • (60–100)% increased Energy Shield
  • +(10–20) to Intelligence
  • +(13–19)% to Chaos Resistance
  • Every 3 seconds, Consume a nearby Corpse to Recover 20% of Life

The Hollow Mask

Hewn Mask
  • +(60–80) to maximum Life
  • 15% additional Physical Damage Reduction
  • -10% to all Elemental Resistances

The Smiling Knight

Cowled Helm
  • (30–50)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • +(50–100) to Accuracy Rating
  • (15–25)% increased Critical Hit Chance
  • Aggravate Bleeding on targets you Critically Hit with Attacks

The Three Dragons

Solid Mask
  • (40–60)% increased Evasion and Energy Shield
  • +(10–20)% to all Elemental Resistances
  • Fire Damage from Hits Contributes to Shock Chance instead of Ignite Chance and Magnitude
  • Cold Damage from Hits Contributes to Ignite Chance and Magnitude instead of Chill Magnitude
  • Lightning Damage from Hits Contributes to Freeze Buildup instead of Shock Chance

The Vertex

Tribal Mask
  • (100–150)% increased Evasion and Energy Shield
  • (20–30)% increased Critical Hit Chance
  • +(13–17)% to Chaos Resistance
  • Equipment and Skill Gems have 50% reduced Attribute Requirements

The Vile Knight

Shielded Helm
  • (60–100)% increased Armour and Evasion
  • +(75–125) to Accuracy Rating
  • (10–15) Life Regeneration per second
  • Deal 4% increased Damage with Hits to Rare or Unique Enemies for each second they've ever been in your Presence, up to a maximum of 200%

Thrillsteel

Spired Greathelm
  • Onslaught

Veil of the Night

Martyr Crown
  • 50% increased maximum Life
  • +(10–20) to all Attributes
  • 40% reduced Light Radius
  • You have no Elemental Resistances

Visage of Ayah

Beaded Circlet
  • (50–80)% increased Energy Shield
  • (10–15)% increased Rarity of Items found
  • (20–30)% increased Critical Hit Chance
  • Eldritch Battery

Wings of Caelyn

Rusted Greathelm
  • (5–15)% increased Rarity of Items found
  • +(20–30) to Dexterity
  • Gain 1 Rage on Melee Hit
  • Every Rage also grants 1% increased Stun Threshold