In Path of Exile 2, it's important to dress for success, and sporting the right head gear may go a long way. Armor pieces, first and foremost, do the obvious: offer a measure of protection. Armor with increasing rarity tend to offer extended benefits including boosts to your overall character stats and other passive benefits.
Armor Rarities
When collecting armor throughout your journey, you'll find that there are different rarities. Rarity often correlates to the quantity and quality of modifiers affixed to the armor. Below are the four different rarities you can expect to find.
- Normal: This rarity type typically has no modifiers or additional benefits. However, it can be upgraded to the next level of rarity with an Orb of Transmutation .
- Magic: This type has 1 or 2 attributes beyond the typical armor stats. You can add passive benefits by using a Orb of Augmentation . To upgrade to the next rarity level, you can use a Regal Orb .
- Rare: This rarity level can have several modifiers and passive benefits. Adding additional traits is as easy as applying an Exalted Orb .
- Unique: This rarity type isn't necessarily "better" than rare. However, it offers players a more specialized focus with specific effects and benefits.
Customization
Armor can be customized by using sockets and inserting various Ezomyte Runes. These runes all come packing various benefits or effects. The armor piece will determine the number of sockets available. Some body armors can potentially have two sockets while boots, gloves, and the rest only have one socket.
If you have unwanted armor pieces, they can be salvaged to obtain the orbs and items needed to upgrade, craft, or customize the armor you prefer to utilize.
All Unique Helmets
Below is a comprehensive (to-date) list of all unique Helmets currently available in Path of Exile 2. This database is still a work in progress as more items and data are yet to be discovered. So, be sure to check back regularly!
|
Armor
|
Base Armor
|
Traits
|
Alpha's Howl
|
Armoured Cap
|
|
Assailum
|
Closed Helm
|
|
Atsak's Sight
|
Veiled Mask
|
|
Atziri's Disdain
|
Gold Circlet
|
|
Black Sun Crest
|
Wrapped Greathelm
|
|
Blood Price
|
Fierce Greathelm
|
|
Bronzebeard
|
Horned Crown
|
|
Constricting Command
|
Viper Cap
|
|
Cornathaum
|
Heavy Crown
|
|
Corona of the Red Sun
|
Warrior Greathelm
|
|
Crown of the Pale King
|
Cultist Crown
|
|
Crown of the Victor
|
Iron Crown
|
|
Crown of Thorns
|
Twig Circlet
|
|
Deidbell
|
Elite Greathelm
|
|
Elevore
|
Hunter Hood
|
|
Erian's Cobble
|
Guarded Helm
|
|
Ezomyte Peak
|
Soldier Greathelm
|
|
Forbidden Gaze
|
Chain Tiara
|
|
Goldrim
|
Felt Cap
|
|
Gravis Grimace
|
Dueling Greathelm
|
|
Greymake
|
Brimmed Helm
|
|
Grimrot Coif
|
Guarded Helm
|
|
Heatshiver
|
Velvet Cap
|
|
Horns of Bynden
|
Rusted Greathelm
|
|
Innsmouth
|
Shabby Hood
|
|
Ironride
|
Visored Helm
|
|
Keeper of the Arc
|
Spiritbone Crown
|
|
Leer Cast
|
Hooded Mask
|
|
Mask of the Sanguimancer
|
Face Mask
|
|
Mask of the Stitched Demon
|
Feathered Tiara
|
|
Mind of the Council
|
Death Mask
|
|
Myris Uxor
|
Covert Hood
|
|
Radiant Grief
|
Lace Hood
|
|
Rat's Nest
|
Swathed Cap
|
|
Sandstorm Visage
|
Chain Tiara
|
|
Solus Ipse
|
Grand Visage
|
|
Starkonja's Head
|
Leatherbound Hood
|
|
The Bringer of Rain
|
Decorated Helm
|
|
The Deepest Tower
|
Spiritbone Crown
|
|
The Devouring Diadem
|
Wicker Tiara
|
|
The Hollow Mask
|
Hewn Mask
|
|
The Smiling Knight
|
Cowled Helm
|
|
The Three Dragons
|
Solid Mask
|
|
The Vertex
|
Tribal Mask
|
|
The Vile Knight
|
Shielded Helm
|
|
Thrillsteel
|
Spired Greathelm
|
|
Veil of the Night
|
Martyr Crown
|
|
Visage of Ayah
|
Beaded Circlet
|
|
Wings of Caelyn
|
Rusted Greathelm
|