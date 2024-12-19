Quick Links All Wands

In Path of Exile 2, figuring out your approach to combat will be crucial. Sure, there's an assorted list of melee weaponry that can slice, dice, bludgeon, and otherwise eviscerate your foes. But for those who are angling for a magic touch and wish to inflict elemental and spell damage, the wand might be the choice for you. The wand is an Intelligence-bound weapon and enhances your spell-casting abilities in a myriad of ways depending on the wand and the traits affixed to it.

All Wands

Below is a comprehensive list of all maces (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.