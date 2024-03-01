Key Takeaways Get ready for non-stop action in Gallowspire Survivors, launching April 4th with new features and improvements.

Unlike the Pathfinder story-driven RPGs, this roguelite bullet hell game focuses on hacking and slashing through Gallowspire tower.

Choose from Fighter, Wizard, or Rogue classes, play solo or in local co-op, and face unique bosses in this Pathfinder universe game.

Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors, a promising roguelite bullet hell developed by BKOM Studios, is launching early next month. The devs announced earlier today that the game will finally leave Steam Early Access and will launch officially on April 4.

Just in case the name didn’t already give it away, Gallowspire Survivors takes place in the highly-acclaimed Pathfinder universe. If you’re already familiar with titles like Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, you should already have some idea of what to expect from this setting. You may, however, be surprised by everything else.

Unlike the aforementioned titles developed by Owlcat Games, BKOM’s Gallowspire Survivors isn’t a story-driven RPG. While it does have some RPG elements, the game is primarily focused on the action, so expect plenty of non-stop hacking and slashing as you make your way through the legendary Gallowspire tower. If you enjoy games like Vampire Survivors, you’ll appreciate what Gallowspire Survivors has to offer.

Gallowspire Survivors 1.0 brings to the table a number of new features and improvements that hadn’t been available in the Early Access version. Among other things, players can look forward to UI improvements, new gameplay mechanics and balancing, dedicated chapters, improved upgrades system, Steam Deck compatibility and more. The highly-requested local co-op mode will be playable at launch as well.

Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors Main Features