Key Takeaways Classic characters Pauline and Ninji join Super Mario Party Jamboree after long absences.

Over 110 minigames included in the game, the most in the series so far.

New 20-player online Koopathlon race mode adds to the excitement of the game.

The New Donk City singer Pauline and Ninji will be joining the cast of Super Mario Party Jamboree when the Switch game releases on October 17. She has been in the series since the original Donkey Kong arcade game launched in 1981, so this is a long time coming.

Pauline is finally a character in Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Two Classic Characters Join Super Mario Party Jamboree

Pauline is a classic Nintendo character that hadn't reappeared in the Super Mario series until recently. She starred as a singer of the wonderful theme, "Jump Up Superstar," which has delighted fans of Nintendo around the world. You can also find her in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate singing the track on the New Donk City stage. Since then, she's appeared in Mario Kart Tour, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Mario Strikers: Super League, and even the movie in a cameo appearance.

Related Review: Mario Party: The Top 100 Although it has Mario Party in the title, Top 100 is lacking in the more complex and competitive nature that fans of the series have come to look forward to.

Ninji is also a longtime Nintendo character that first appeared in the NES' Super Mario Bros. 2. This creature has appeared in the mobile game Super Mario Run, Super Mario Maker 2, and most recently Super Mario Bros. Wonder. They are prominent enemies within the Paper Mario series as well. It makes sense that Ninji takes up a character slot in Super Mario Party Jamboree. The more, the merrier!

Close

Over 110 Minigames Are Included

Both Pauline and Ninji will take part in over 110 minigames in Super Mario Party Jamboree, which is the most from any game in the series so far. The game will also include seven boards that feature Western Land and Mario's Rainbow Castle from past entrees. We'll also be exploring Goomba Lagoon.

Additionally, Super Mario Party Jamboree has a new 20-player online Koopathlon. It will be a race to get the highest scores in minigames. The higher the score, the faster you'll get to the goal in the Koopathlon. It sounds like a nice change of pace.

Pauline is a classic Nintendo character that hadn't reappeared in the Super Mario series until recently. She starred as a singer of the wonderful theme, "Jump Up Superstar," which has delighted fans of Nintendo around the world.

The last entry Mario Party Superstars was a big hit with Hardcore Gamer's reviewer of the game. "Indeed, Superstars is every bit the game Mario Party fans were hoping it would be, even if it does suffer from minor issues," said our review, calling it a "worthy compilation of all the series' greatest hits."

Our sister site Game Rant was a little less impressed with a 3.5/5 star review. "The lack of worthwhile unlockable content is one of the biggest downsides in Mario Party Superstars, but those who are only interested in using it as a party game likely won't be all that disappointed," said Game Rant. "Mario Party Superstars has fun online multiplayer functionality and makes a number of important quality of life improvements when compared to its predecessor, and so it's still a big step in the right direction for the franchise, despite some of its shortcomings."