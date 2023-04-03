PAX East 2023: Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, Steals Our Hearts

When Graffiti Games and developers Snoozy Kazoo first released Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion in 2021, I admit that I didn’t give it a whole lot of attention. It looked fine, but it also sounded like it didn’t go far beyond the one joke. After seeing it rack up an “Overwhelmingly Positive” reception on Steam and witnessing an impressive speedrun of it at Summer Games Done Quick last year, I was ready to eat crow. So when a new game was announced, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, my interest level notably spiked this time. And now having had some time to play a quick demo, it feels like we’re about to have another quirky success on our hands.



The setup for Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is…well, it’s sort of right there in the title. To be more specific, Turnip Boy is recruited by the Pickled Gang in the homes of pulling off the biggest bank heist ever, which means having to work alongside a new cast of colorful characters with a new set of gear. More importantly, it means diving into an entirely new genre this time as well. Where Tax Evasion was a more Zelda-inspired game, Robs a Bank gives twin-stick shooters a shot, throwing in roguelike elements as well in order to keep things fresh. And thanks to a unique approach inspired by its setting, the shift ends up working incredibly well.

Things begin simple, ramming a van into the bank and bursting out, shaking people down for money. But you don’t get far into a bank heist without realizing that you need to case the joint, and so it’s not long before Turnip Boy heads back to the van, where at the hideout they’re informed that they need a signal jammer to stall the police. So using whatever money we grabbed, we purchase one off the dark web, and then it’s off to the bank again, now with a few minutes of time that allows us to explore, shake down more employees and grab more loot, all while engaging in shootouts with various guards that each have their own tactics, using whatever weapons Turnip Boy can grab, from pistols to cacti. There’s a nice challenge level on display here, with nicely well-crafted action that controls well.



With more time to explore, you can attempt to navigate the mazelike bank, and come across some the bigger eccentricities inside of it, like employees that have set up sleeping areas on the floor. Like the first game, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank has a charming sense of humor, complete with cute character designs, including our always-smiling protagonist. But more importantly, you also come across different obstacles in your path, like a pair of pillars in one area and a safe in a deeper area. It turns out that you need C4 and a torch, respectively, which requires more purchases from the dark web. And so we have our gameplay loop: crash the bank, grab whatever money you can, get out before the cops cause more trouble, repeat until money to acquire more tools is obtained, advance further, repeat until finished.

It all has a the makings of an extremely satisfying loop, helped by collectibles to discover and a story that aims to provide a bigger look at Turnip Boy’s world. And it may involve having to mercilessly shoot several guards and shake people around, but it’s also still adorable as well. Combined with its satisfying combat an exploration, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank may have the makings of an epic heist when it comes out later this year for PC and consoles.