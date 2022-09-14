PAX West 2022: Bayonetta 3, Still Crazy After All These Years

On the show floor at PAX West, Nintendo made Splatoon 3 the main focus, with elaborate stages, huge deathmatches, photo ops and more. Behind closed doors, though, they also had…even more Splatoon 3. Which was incredibly fun, but they also showcased something that was even more hotly anticipated: Bayonetta 3, the long-awaited sequel in Platinum Games’ acclaimed action game series. And now having gotten our hands on it, we have to ask if the game will be worth the wait, if the combat is still as superb as before and if the over-the-top insanity present in previous entries is still going to be on display here.

Well, to answer that last question, there’s a part early on in the game where Bayonetta transforms into a building-sized demonic feral beast that you control, running in an auto-scrolling section across various skyscrapers being warped across space and time while dodging debris, all before jumping off and landing all four feet on individual jet-skis, now basically putting us in control of a thirty-foot hellbeast on aquatic roller skates. So yeah, it’s safe to say that the insanity is still present. And very, very much welcome, of course.



Okay, granted, maybe the answer to that question was a given. But what about the combat? Does Bayonetta 3 still deliver the goods when it comes to the area that arguably matters the most and you know what, screw dragging this out, the answer is a resounding “Yes!” Platinum Games haven’t lost their touch when it comes to insanely-satisfying combat, despite what the failure of Babylon’s Fall may have briefly suggested. That perfect blend of fast-paced melee combat and gunplay is back in full effect, filled with insanely high combos, juggles, brutal torture moves, slow-motion Witch Time, and everything players love about the action in this series. It’s just as fun as it was years ago, delivering that same cathartic feeling when you clear out whole crowds of foes.

It’s not until getting one’s hands on it again that, however, that you appreciate how the gameplay perfectly checks off the “easy to learn, hard to master” box. Bayonetta 3’s new enemies, the man-made Homunculi, come out the gate swinging with three-story monsters and whole groups of archers. Getting used to the various weapons and abilities might seem a little daunting at first, but it quickly became easy later on with a little more understanding and some trial by fire. Even when dealing with entire swarms of enemies and perfectly pulling off Witch Time while dodging attacks, the game never stopped being challenging, even in its early stages. It manages to find that perfect balance between being tough and being fun.

There are new additions to Bayonetta 3’s gameplay, though, with a couple of them being on display in our look at the game. For one, there’s the ability to summon Infernal Demons in battle, which manifest as massive beings that you control while Bayonetta stays in place. Not only are they visually impressive (against certain enemies, it can come across as a little kaiju battle), like the aforementioned skating demon that breathes fire, but they be used to deal a hefty dose of damage if needed. The trade-off is that Bayonetta is exposed to enemies during this, so players need to be careful. And then there’s Demon Masquerade, which allows Bayonetta to change appearance based on certain demons and deal a variety of special attacks. Both were terrific additions, and both clearly have their uses against certain types of enemies, requiring the player to judge the best times to use them.



There’s still a lot to uncover in Bayonetta 3, though, including the new character Viola and the secret areas players can access with Bayonetta’s new Demon Masquerade forms as well (not that our sneak peek didn’t have any Easter eggs, as a statue of Lappy from Astral Chain could be found in one area). This portion was also light on the story as well, not revealing much yet. If the full game still keeps up the same energy, insanity and joyful chaos that our half hour or so with the game had, however, then indeed, this third adventure for everyone’s favorite witch will indeed have been worth waiting for. Bayonetta 3 comes out for the Switch on October 28, and again, it features a thirty-foot demon skating on jet-skis, so consider it a GOTY contender for that fact alone.