The Top Ten Games of PAX East 2023

PAX East 2023 ended a couple of days ago, and while it suffered a bit to the still-lingering specter of COVID and the unfortunate timing of being held at the same time as GDC, this year’s event felt like a grand return to form. While there are still notable absences that were felt (still hoping for that Indie Megabooth comeback), there was an incredible amount of amazing games to be seen, and so like with PAX West 2022 last year, we wanted to celebrate by once again picking our ten favorite games from the show.

And like with the PAX West 2022 list, there were a set of rules we followed when making these choices. First, all eligible games must have been playable and accessible the general public, either on or around the expo hall. Second, for the sake of fairness, only one game per publisher/booth can be considered. And finally, to be even more fair, any games that had already appeared in the PAX West 2022 top ten weren’t eligible. So with that out of the way, let’s get to the best of PAX East 2023. Enjoy!



Animal Well

Clocking in at only ten minutes, Animal Well had one of the shortest demos at PAX East. This was a case where it wasn’t the size of the demo that mattered, however, but the impact that it made with what was there. Players got to explore a mysterious, captivating world that expertly showcased fun puzzles, a heavy emphasis on exploration and even a few sights that were on the creepier side of things, such as a massive cat spirit that follows and hunts you down like the Super Mario Bros. 3 sun, all while you have to rely on agility and wits in lieu of combat. This was all just a small taste of this metroidvania game, but it left us wanting more.



Antonblast

If the recent success of Pizza Tower is any indication, the time is right for more spiritual successors to the Wario Land series. Luckily for developers Summitsphere, they’ve been working on Antonblast for a while now, and it’s easily shaping up to be a terrific ode to not just our garlic-chomping friend’s side-scrolling adventures, but Game Boy Advance games in general. Featuring great platforming action that makes clever use of jumping between the foreground and background and wildly-fun destruction as players have Anton carefully find ways to wreck everything around him, this could be one terrific throwback still has its own unique charm.



Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles

Are you tired of the constant deluge of deckbuilding games revolving around managing loads of cards? If so, why not check out a deckbuilding game revolving around managing dice instead? Seriously, you should check out Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, as it features jaw-dropping artwork and character designs, and more importantly, a clever dice-based combat mechanic built around purifying the various creatures you come across that utilizes risk/reward factors in an ingenious way, testing a player’s strategy and management skills as they try to craft a set of dice that can hopefully pay off in future battles. This could easily be addicting stuff and should not be missed out on.



Being and Becoming

If Animal Well had the shortest length for the demo of a metroidvania game, then Being and Becoming tried to match it by having the shortest amount of enemy encounters, with the demo containing a mere four enemies (two regular foes and two bosses). But again, it’s what you do with the content that matters, and this is a game with immensely satisfying and fun combat, astonishing pixel art with a great emphasis on more otherworldly, horrific sights that eventually break out with each new development, and a terrific feeling of dread thanks to nicely creepy, ominous voice acting. Plus you double jump by firing your gun downward in a nice blast that propels you up and damages enemies, so it has that going for it as well.



Goodbye Volcano High

You should always go into PAX ready to expect some of the most unique gaming experiences that one could possibly dream up, and that includes a coming-of-age narrative adventure game starring anthropomorphic dinosaurs in the end of the world that also has rhythm game segments, courtesy of KO_OP. Featuring terrifically-written and likeable characters as well as fantastic music provided by our hopeful musician of a lead and a story that looks to deliver emotional gut punches alongside a nice sense of humor, Goodbye Volcano High is a unique look at high school life that looks like it will end up having been worth the wait.



Loco Motive

Could we use more comedic point-and-click adventure games with a pixel art style that all evokes the classics of the genre? The correct answer is “Yes,” but Loco Motive is promising enough to bump that answer up to a “Heck yes.” A comedic murder mystery which tasks players with uncovering the truth, developers Robust Games made quite the impression thanks to a perfectly-cartoonish style, an intriguing setting, a great sense of humor and well-done puzzles that should hopefully challenge players even more in the final product. It all looks like another possible gem for the genre, and should be one train ride worth taking.



Outcast 2: A New Beginning

Yes, Outcast 2 is the sequel to an award-winning PC action-adventure game that’s been over twenty years in the making, but you only need to know one thing to truly get excited for this game: Jetpacks. Jetpacks used for jumping, dashing and gliding all across the area, which make the exploration of the open world even more enjoyable than expected. But beyond that, there’s also a well-crafted alien land here with sharp writing (and a nifty use of an in-game translator) and nice and fun combat against the likes of evil robots and giant worm monsters, so in case jetpacks alone don’t sell you on this sequel for some insane reason, there’s always those features to be excited about as well.



Pacific Drive

It takes a lot for any survival adventure game to stand out these days, but Pacific Drive was more than ready to meet that bar. An emphasis on having to maintain a busted-up car in order to properly get around a quarantined national park safely? Check. Mysterious anomalies and bizarre enemies that make for impressive and slightly-terrifying sights? Check. A nice variety of hazards to try and deal with? Check. An overall sense of mystery lurking around every corner? Check. And now that the game stands out, all that’s needed is satisfying gameplay and controls that are easy to get used to, which Ironwood Studios are delivering here. Indeed, don’t be surprised if this ends up being the next survival game hit.



Pizza Possum

The indie gaming scene is filled with a lot of unique hybrids of various gaming genres, and Cosy Computer may have found a gold mine in the form of a stealth/arcade game hybrid with Pizza Possum. A classic goal of hunting down all the food you can and devouring is perfectly completed with stealth gameplay where you have to to sneak around an ever-increasing amount of guard dogs, outrunning them if needed and hiding away in various spots. It’s the type of combination that leads to something that winds up in the sweet spot of being simple, yet brilliant, capped off with terrific level design in a setting with cute cartoon visuals, creating one attractive slice worth nabbing.



Wrestle Story

Both Mega Cat Studios’ WrestleQuest and Tic Toc Games’ Wrestle Story were on display at PAX East, meaning we have two different turn-based RPGs about professional wrestling on the horizon, and thus this is truly quite the time to be alive. Choosing one of the two is tough, though, but for now the edge will go to Wrestle Story. The vibrant style and 3D models just work even better with the Paper Mario-inspired combat, showing off the more impressive moves in great detail, plus the characters are nice and fun and the setting and story are worth getting invested in, if only to see even more colorful personalities. You can’t go wrong with either game for now, but what we have here is a potential underdog victory worth rooting for.