Key Takeaways The PB Tails Crush Controller is a versatile, customizable option compatible with PC, Xbox, and PlayStation - ideal for serious gamers.

With up to 30 hours of battery life, ergonomic design, and programmable buttons, this controller excels across various game genres.

While the customization options may be complex for casual gamers and the controller is heavier than competitors, it offers a compelling mix of features.

The PB Tails Crush Controller is an innovative entry into the gaming controller market, designed to offer a unique blend of ergonomic features and customizable options aimed at enhancing the gaming experience for both casual and hardcore gamers. Here's a detailed review of the controller, exploring its specifications, benefits, and potential drawbacks.

We had a chance to review the Azurite blue edition of the Crush controller, and it is beautiful! The controller fits well in the hands and performs great. Overall, the PB Tails Crush Controller scores a 4.5 / 5 for Hardcore Gamer.

Close

Specifications

Compatibility: The PB Tails Crush Controller is compatible with multiple platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The PB Tails Crush Controller is compatible with multiple platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Connectivity: Offers both wired and Bluetooth wireless options.

Offers both wired and Bluetooth wireless options. Battery Life: Up to 30 hours on a single charge, with a USB-C charging port.

Up to 30 hours on a single charge, with a USB-C charging port. Customization: Features fully programmable buttons and interchangeable thumbsticks and D-pads.

Features fully programmable buttons and interchangeable thumbsticks and D-pads. Ergonomics: Designed with a non-slip rubber grip and an adaptable form factor for different hand sizes.

Designed with a non-slip rubber grip and an adaptable form factor for different hand sizes. Additional Features: Includes a built-in speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Over several weeks of testing the PB Tails Crush Controller, it became evident why this controller stands out in a crowded market. Initially, the setup was straightforward, with the controller quickly pairing with various platforms, including a PC and PlayStation without any hiccups. The immediate impression was its robust build quality and comfortable grip, which felt reassuringly sturdy in hand. During long gaming sessions, the ergonomic design of the controller proved its worth. The non-slip rubber grip and well-balanced weight distribution minimized hand fatigue, allowing for extended periods of gameplay without discomfort.

Performance-wise, the PB Tails Crush Controller excelled across a range of game genres. In fast-paced shooters, the customizable thumbsticks offered precise control, and the ability to adjust the trigger sensitivity was a game-changer, providing quicker response times that could be fine-tuned to personal preference. Switching to a racing game, the smoothness of the analog sticks and the tactile feedback from the adaptive triggers offered an immersive driving experience. Additionally, the programmable buttons were particularly beneficial in strategy games, where having complex commands at one's fingertips can significantly enhance gameplay efficiency.

Pros

Versatility: One of the standout features of the PB Tails Crush Controller is its compatibility with various gaming systems, making it a versatile choice for gamers who own multiple consoles. The ability to switch seamlessly between devices without needing additional software or adapters is a significant advantage.

Customization: The controller shines in its customization options. Gamers can remap all buttons, adjust stick sensitivity, and even swap out physical components like thumbsticks and D-pads to suit their play style. This level of customization is particularly appealing to competitive gamers who require precise control and responsiveness.

Ergonomic Design: Ergonomics is another strong point. The controller's design accommodates prolonged gaming sessions with a comfortable grip that reduces hand fatigue. The adaptable form factor ensures it can comfortably fit a wide range of hand sizes, catering to a broad audience.

Battery Life and Connectivity: With up to 30 hours of battery life, the controller allows for extended gaming sessions without frequent charges. The inclusion of both wired and wireless connectivity options ensures that gamers can choose their preferred playing style without compromise.

Cons

Complexity for Casual Gamers: While the customization options are a significant pro, they can also be a con for more casual players who may find the numerous settings and interchangeable parts overwhelming. The learning curve to fully utilize all features might deter those who prefer a simpler, plug-and-play experience.

Weight: Due to its robust build and additional features, the controller is heavier than many of its competitors. This increased weight might not appeal to all users, especially younger gamers or those who prefer a lighter controller.

Conclusion

The PB Tails Crush Controller is a robust, feature-packed option designed to cater to the needs of serious gamers looking for high levels of customization and compatibility across gaming platforms. Its ergonomic design and long battery life make it ideal for extended gaming sessions. We also believe the controller is fairly priced against competition. For gamers ready to pick up a new controller, the PB Tails Crush Controller offers a compelling mix of features that can significantly enhance the gaming experience. The PB Tails Crush Controller receives a 4.5 / 5 star rating.