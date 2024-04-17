Key Takeaways PlayStation Trophies will be available on PC, starting with Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

New PC overlay releasing alongside Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

PlayStation supporting PC games more, potential for same-day releases on PS5 and PC in the future...maybe.

PlayStation confirmed Wednesday that PlayStation trophies will be supported on PC via the PlayStation Blog. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will be the first game to enable this functionality across the console and PC versions.

A New PlayStation PC Overlay

When you play Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC on May 16, you'll be able to access an all-new overlay. It can be opened by pressing SHIFT + F1 on your keyboard while in-game. Once displayed, you'll be able to see your Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and your Profile.

"Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC shares the same Trophy set as the game on PlayStation 5 consoles," said Nixxes Software's Online Community Specialist Julian Hujibregts on the PlayStation Blog. "In addition, the PC version also has full support for Achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store."

Additionally, you can set up in-game voice chat through the PlayStation Network while you're playing the multiplayer Legends mode with your buddies. You won't need to use the overlay to play Ghost of Tsushima online, however. Thankfully, this will work on both Steam and Epic Games Store. By the way, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will support crossplay.

Ghost of Tsushima will look incredibly in ultrawide screen modes.

The Start of Something Exciting?

PlayStation has been growing its support on PC over the past few years. In fact, Helldivers 2 released day one on both PS5 and PC on February 8, 2024. It has since sold over 8 million copies as of March 15 and nearly one million people bought the game in less than a week. According to GamesIndustry.biz head Christopher Dring on X, 60% of European/Australian sales came from PC players as of February 23.

With this revelation, perhaps PlayStation is more likely to release its upcoming games day-and-date on both PS5 and PC. Perhaps, the rumored Ghost of Tsushima sequel could be one of the first to accomplish that feat. Only time will tell.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will be taking advantage of PC hardware. 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 resolution screens will all be showing this game's stunning Japanese beauty in ultra-wide screen formats. As you may expect from prior PlayStation releases, full DualSense controller support like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers will be supported as well as long as it's wired.