The PC Gaming Show is returning this summer and will be showcasing over 50 games, including titles from Ubisoft and Devolver Digital. It will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year as the show began in E3 2015. Exact airing dates have been announced for the show as interest in Future's project grows.

The PC Gaming Show Comes Back

Future announced on Wednesday that the PC Gaming Show is returning on June 8 at 12 noon PDT, 3 pm EDT, 8 pm BST, and 9 pm CEST. So far, we know that Ubisoft, Failbetter Games, Devolver Digital, and Astra Logical will be some of the developers and publishers present, showcasing their games. It will be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, X, Facebook,