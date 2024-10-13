PDP and Turtle Beach have launched six new Tekken 8 fight sticks that feature different characters from the hit Bandai Namco title. Costing $499.99, these sticks seem to be the top of the line with an integrated 6.28° wrist slope that reduces fatigue.

Close

These Tekken 8 Fight Sticks Look Slick

These Tekken 8 Victrix Pro FS Arcade fight sticks have art from six different fan-favourite characters, including Jin, Kazuya, King, Lili, Law, and Xiaoyu and an etching of the numbering for this limited edition out of 300. This bit of kit for the FGC and Tekken fans is also built to last, according to PDP. It has an aircraft-grade aluminum shell and anti-slip rubberized grips There's also a panel in the back that lets you modify and update your buttons and sticks to your preference. 30mm Sanwa Denshi buttons and the patented Link 2 detachable joystick on a Sanwa JLF base is also a part of the Victrix Pro.

In addition to the aforementioned wrist slope, you may find comfort from the control bar, which has a Tournament Lock Mode button, audio controls, lighting modes, the PS button, and more. The fight stick will work with the PS5, PS4, and PC, and you can change between them quickly with the integrated mode switch.

Related Review: PDP Victrix Pro Arcade FS Fight Stick The PDP Victrix Pro Arcade FS Fight Stick is a serious controller for serious gamers that will instill confidence in its users.

While heading out to tournaments around the world or maybe your local meetup, you can carry the Tekken 8 Victrix Pro FS Arcade fight stick in PDP's backpack. It's specifically made for tournaments with the room to fit a controller, fight stick, and other essentials. It comes with a large, padded pocket, a self-fastening headset strap, and seven zipper compartments. Hopefully there's enough room for your toothbrush, deodorant, and clothes as well.

“We were thrilled to collaborate with our friends and fellow fighting game genre leaders at Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. to create something truly special for hardcore Tekken fans," said director of product management at PDP's Victrix products Trevor Lehr.

Tekken 8 is Beloved by the FGC

Tekken 8 has been a strong title for the fighting game community since its launch last year. It has an average score of 90 on OpenCritic with 99% of critics recommending the title. That's huge praise for Bandai Namco's premier fighting game title. Cory Wells gave it a 10/10 review for Hardcore Gamer. "Tekken 8 is a bold direction in the fighter genre that ultimately leads to it being one of the greatest fighting games of all time," said Wells. "The amount of content that Bandai Namco is offering here is more than ever before seen in a fighting game."

Heihachi recently returned to the game as part of the first year of DLC. Bandai Namco recently launched Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, which has also been getting rave reviews from fans.