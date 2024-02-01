Key Takeaways Penny's Big Breakaway, from the developer of Sonic Mania, takes players on a platforming adventure with wide levels and fun tricks.

When you're someone credited with not just one of the best platformers of past years, but one that happened to revitalize a legendary gaming franchise as well, expectations are naturally going to be high when it comes to any follow-up. Such is the case with developer Christian Whitehead of Sonic Mania fame, whose team Evening Star is set to embark in a bold new direction with their latest platforming game, Penny's Big Breakaway. Said direction is straight into the third dimension, initially giving off Sonic Adventure vibes, but instead revealing itself to be something entirely different...and unfortunately, something with notable flaws as well.

Players put themselves into the shoes of Penny, a street performer with big dreams who finally gets their big break when they get to audition to be one of Eddie the Emperor's new Palace Court performers. Unfortunately, Penny's act accidentally strips Eddie down to their undies, and so now Penny is on the run from Eddie's penguin army, setting foot across several worlds. Luckily, their living Yo-Yo friend is there to help them along the way, able to grab hold of platforms, swing through the air, twirl around and hit enemies, allowing Penny to ride across the ground and more. The levels in Penny's Big Breakaway are mostly wide, open and allow for a lot of fun tricks and speedy playthroughs that can really help you rack up a high score, When they work, they can make for an absolute blast.

An Awkward Yo-Yo Trick to Perform

You'll notice the little asterisk of "when they work" back there, though. Penny's Big Breakaway aims to innovate with a unique twin-stick setup that lets players run and freely swing Yo-Yo around, which sounds great, but the controls can feel awkward at times. The use of the right analog stick for everything means that dashing and mid-air swings use the same button, and dashes require two pushes, which have to be precise, and a little confusing at times. And while riding Yo-Yo is fun, it can be a tad difficult when it comes to precision, not to mention the fact that you need to get momentum going first. And the camera is mapped to the secondary d-pad, of all things, and even with it, you basically still have fixed camera angles. Everything just felt slightly off.

To be fair, these are the default "Pro Mode" settings and there's a more traditional "Simple Mode" setting which works better but confusingly seems to disable the ride function, meaning levels now have a bunch of useless ramps in them, as if to tease you. And if you want to switch controls, you have to head back to the main menu every time. There just seem to be too many baffling design choices to get in the way of truly enjoying Penny's Big Breakaway, which is a shame because it has a charming and vibrant aesthetic, cute character designs with little denizens in each world that serve up fun dialogue, huge levels with collectibles and little side quests/challenges, and even a unique combat system, in that there isn't really any combat, as Penny instead has to outrun hordes of penguins and shake them off or swat them away if needed, leading to fun chases.

So it would be easy to say that with a little fine-tuning, Penny's Big Breakaway could be a platforming hit, with its unique ideas, fast movements and colorful world. But it seems as though the game is gearing up for a release early this year, leaving not much time to get things up to better shape. Still, there's a lot more of Penny's world to explore later on, so here's hoping Penny can still somehow stick the landing when Penny's Big Breakaway arrives later for all major platforms.