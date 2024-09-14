Penny's Big Breakway indie developer Evening Star has laid off six of its employees, despite its "best efforts to secure another project," according to the company's CEO and Executive Producer Dave Padilla in a social media post on Friday. Those affected include 3D artists, a gameplay engineer, game designers, and a producer.

Unfortunate News for Evening Star

Padilla explained in his LinkedIn post about the reason behind the unfortunate news. "This is a post that I was hoping to not have to write, but Evening Star has been swept up in the same turbulence that has affected so many of our peers in the games industry for the last year and a half," said the company's CEO.

According to Padilla, Evening Star tried to "secure another project to keep [the] team together," but the team had to lay off the developers who worked on Penny's Big Breakaway. Thankfully, Padilla is sharing the information of every staff member that has been let go. "I cannot stress enough how amazing they all were to work with, how talented they are in their respective disciplines, and how lucky any team would be to have them on their project," said Padilla.

The gaming industry is shaky currently, to say the least. For example, the entirety of Annapurna Interactive supposedly have left the studio after spinoff discussions reportedly fell through.

Thankfully, the laid-off developers of Evening Star have a fantastic game to show off to potential employers. "Wielding enough creativity and originality in its approach, Penny's Big Breakaway is a classic case of the good of its premise outmatching the occasional bad of its execution," said our review.

Screen Rant praised the preciseness of the platforming in its preview. "What immediately stands out about Penny’s Big Breakaway is the movement, which balances the appropriate precision for tight jumps with the speed and complexity needed for momentum-based mastery."

Overall, Penny's Big Breakaway has a 77 Top Critic average on OpenCritic. The OpenCritic rating is Mighty and 64% of critics recommend the vibrant platformer. If you're interested in trying out the game, you can get it for 34% off on Steam until Monday.

