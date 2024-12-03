The Persona franchise's Social Link mechanic is what truly separates the series from other games in the JRPG genre. Needing to balance dungeon-crawling gameplay with daily life segments where players need to bond with various characters in the city is what made Persona 3 unique at the time it was first released.

Related Every Mainline Persona Game, Ranked The Persona series is a beloved staple in the JRPG genre, and here we rank the main games from worst to best.

With this in mind, an obvious question is raised. Which Persona 3 Social Link is the best? These were Atlus’ first attempts at this mechanic and while many are fantastic, others are not. While ranking these can be hard, if the player judges them based on factors like their writing quality, how unique they are, and their unlock methods, the following list of the best Social Links can be formed.

15 Maya

The Hermit

Persona 3's Hermit Social Link is very unique as it is the only Social Link in the series where the player never comes face to face with the person they're bonding with. Instead, the player and Maya interact solely through the MMO the player can play in their room. This Social Link is filled with old-school internet lingo and emoticons that bring out a sense of nostalgia for older players and leads to many funny interactions as you grow closer to Maya.

Unfortunately, Maya must rank low on this list due to who is behind the keyboard: Isako Toriumi, the protagonist's teacher. The online flirting Maya does with the player takes a much darker turn when this is taken into account, and although the Social Link is rewritten slightly in Persona 3: Reload, it isn't enough to save her placement on this list.

14 Kenji Tomochika

The Magician

Next up on the list is the very first Social Link players unlock in the game: Kenji of the Magician Arcan, starting a long tradition of The Magician Social Link being the first players unlock in every Persona game. Kenji's bond conversations are also the simplest in the game, in order to ease players into this new gameplay mechanic.

Related Persona 5: Every Phantom Thief, Ranked The Phantom Thieves are all delightful in their own way, but which if these Persona 5 characters are the best?

In a complete mirror to Maya's Social Link, Kenji's portrays the story of a high school boy pining after his teacher. While this doesn't go into creepy territory like Maya's Social Link, it doesn't get uncomfortable as Kenji's lies force the teacher to switch districts and leave, making Kenji a very unlikable person who falls low on this list.

13 Nozomi Suemitsu

The Moon

Nozomi, also known under the self-proclaimed title Gourmet King, represents the Moon arcana and immediately throws the player for a loop just to begin his Social Link. The player needs to know various trivia about the mall's restaurants and give him an odd morsel to even begin his Social Link. Unfortunately, the writing during his bond conversations is only barely worth the ordeal to unlock it.

The Gourmet King's Social Link ranks very low on this list due to its unfocused nature and little payoff. With various plot points like the scam cult, Nozomi being untrustworthy, and other elements just not mixing well enough together to be an enjoyable read. Nozomi may be the Gourmet King, but he isn't the king of this list.

12 Hidetoshi Odagiri

The Emperor

Next up on the list is the Social Link of the Emperor Arcana: Hidetoshi Odagiri. While Odagiri's Social Link can be started fairly early in Persona 3, he's gained a reputation as many players forget to start his Social Link outside the student council room. Chihiro (another student council member) being available at the same time certainly doesn't help him.

Related Persona 4: All Party Members, Ranked There are a total of six party members to choose from in Persona 4, and here they are ranked from worst to best.

Aside from the forgetful nature of his Social Link, the actual events within it do very little to endear Odagiri to the player. His strictness over the school dress code and other various sleights don't make for the most engaging of characters and place him pretty low on this list.

11 Keisuke Hiraga

The Fortune

Persona 3's Fortune Social Link may be one of the most forgotten Social Links in the franchise, with his largest effect on the player base being a meme that compares his appearance to a specific Nintendo YouTuber. Sadly, the writing and character arc present within his bond conversations isn't good enough to save him from this fate, making him a below-average Social Link.

For many players, Keisuke's social link isn't something they experience in full, but rather something they begin with just to unlock Fuuka’s Social Link and then never interact with again. That kind of doomed forgetfulness curses Keisuke's Social Link to be placed low on this list.

10 Mamoru Hayase

The Star

Next up on the list is the Social Link representing the Star Arcana: Mamoru Hayase. The unlock method for Hayase's Social Link is one of the most unique in the franchise as it requires the player to be a high enough rank in the Chariot Social Link before a specific date in the game.

The content in Hayase's Social Link is about as interesting as the unlock method. The tale of a boy who must give up his dreams in order to support his family is a brutal one, but one that strikes close to home for many adults and is the type of Social Link story that could only come from Persona 3. If you have already cleared the conditions to unlock it, you can't go wrong with spending time with Hayase.

9 Kazushi Miyamoto

The Chariot

Kazushi Miyamoto holds the honor of being the very first sports-related Social Link in the Persona franchise, a tradition that each subsequent sequel would uphold. His story about wanting to continue running for as long as he can despite his serious leg injury is expertly written and one of the better early-game Persona 3 Social Links.

Related 8 Best Personas in Persona 4 Golden Among the many Personas in Persona 4 Golden, these 8 are so overpowered that they're almost a guaranteed win condition.

Sadly, despite being a shining example of an early-game Social Link, Kazushi only places in the middle of this list due to several other characters in the game outclassing him. So while he has no inherent flaws, he just isn't special enough to top this list.

8 Bunkichi and Mitsuko

The Hierophant

Persona 3's Hierophant Social Link is unique in that the player doesn't bond with a singular character, but rather two people, the old couple who owns the local bookstore: Bunkichi and Mitsuko. This old couple is available to talk nearly every day to nearly every day of the game, which ironically means the player should wait until later to interact with them in order to focus on characters who aren't always available.

While the bond conversations in the Bunkichi and Mitsuko Social Link are well written, and they are nice characters, there isn't much about their Social Link that truly makes them stand out from the crowd and, thus, they must be ranked in the middle of this.

7 Chihiro Fushimi

The Justice

Next up on the list is Chihiro, the Social Link representative of the Justice Arcana and the first romanceable Social Link that the player is able to unlock. Chihiro’s bond conversations tell a great tale of a girl who slowly expands her social boundaries thanks to the player and, unlike several prior Social Links on this list, she doesn't have any baggage that makes completing her Social Link uncomfortable.

Of the romanceable Social Links in Persona 3, Chihiro unfortunately ranks in last place due to her reputation for having her romance creep up on players and lock them into it. (This doubly applies to the original Persona 3 where players could not say no to romancing a girl.) So while her Social Link is greatly written, this reputation she has among the fanbase places her lower than she would have otherwise been.

6 Bebe

The Temperance

Bebe's dialogue may be difficult to read at times due to his strange French accent, but that doesn't stop his Social Link of the Temperance Arcana from ranking high on this list, as Bebe brings to the table something that very few other Persona 3 Social Links do: intentional comedy.

Watching Bebe not understand Japanese culture can be very amusing to watch, especially when the game allows you to feed into this understanding by telling Bebe the wrong things to say in various situations. While other Social Links may bring out various emotions in the player and thus rank higher, having a good laugh with Bebe is still a fine way to spend your time in Persona 3.

5 Mutatsu

The Tower

One would expect the drunken priest who spends his days smoking and complaining in the upper wing of a nightclub to be the antagonist of a Social Link rather than the character who the player bonds with, but that uniqueness is precisely why Mutatsu of the Chariot arcana ranks high on this list.

This old man's seemingly cruel nature, which hides a softer side, is one of the most memorable characters in Persona 3. Watching him slowly develop from hating the world to wanting to reconnect with his loved ones as an actual priest is fantastic. Having a Social Link like this so early in the franchise truly demonstrated why this gameplay mechanic was brilliant and helped form Persona's identity as a franchise.

4 Yuko Nishikawa

The Strength

Next up on the list is the social link of the Strength Arcana: Yuko Nishikawa. Yuko's Social Link can be started after hitting Rank 2 of Kazushi's and is commonly considered to be the best Social Link of the sports athlete trio. Her story of wanting to help teach kids who run track is very sweet and one of the most memorable Social Links in the game.

Yuko is also the first of the romanceable Social Links that players actively try to end up with, as her cute character design immediately strikes a chord with players, and unlike Chihiro's, the romance won't sneak up on you. For these reasons and the general good writing of her Social Link, Yuko ranks high on this list.

Yuko was who I romanced on my first Persona 3 playthrough, which may have helped her placement.

3 Tanaka

The Devil

Persona 3's Devil Arcana Social Link has one of the strangest openers in the franchise, as the player needs to willingly let themselves get scammed and give this shady man a ton of money. The remaining ranks of the Social Link are equally strange, as Tanaka barely feels like he's being influenced by the player at all, instead, the player is merely being dragged on along his wild ride. This makes Tanaka a unique-feeling Social Link, and one of the best written in the franchise.

Tanaka’s Social Link was so immediately beloved that Atlus would go on to insert Tanaka cameos in Persona 4, Persona 5, and several of the franchise's spinoff games. In a way, it's hard to imagine a modern Persona game without this snake oil salesman appearing every Sunday and, for that reason, he ranks high on this list.

2 Akinari Kamiki

The Sun

Next up on the list is Akinari Kamiki, the social link that represents the Sun arcana. Akinari's social link is one of the most depressing in the franchise as he struggles with a terminal illness which will take his life before long. As he and the player bond, the constant overhanging feeling that each conversation may be his last hangs over their heads.

In a game like Persona 3 which deals with the themes of death so heavily in its main story, a social link like Akinari’s absolutely needed to exist. With that connection to the game's main themes and a grand final bond conversation that absolutely must not be spoiled, Akinari ranks near the top of this list.

1 Maiko Oohashi

The Hanged Man

Topping off the list is the social link representing the Hanged Man Arcana: Maiko Oohashi. This adorable elementary school girl is going through the difficult experience of watching her parents divorce each other, and it's the protagonist's job to help her through it. Just make sure you don't forget to save her when she gets lost in Tartarus later in the game.

The writing in this social link is some of the best in the Persona series. While the writing of Persona 3's social links as a whole tends to hit deeper themes than later games in the series, the events of this one are sure to hit close to home for many Persona fans. Because of that relatability, Maiko ranks at the top of this Social Link list.