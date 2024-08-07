Key Takeaways Persona 3 Reload's Episode Aigis -The Answer- introduces new android party member Metis, offering 30 hours of additional gameplay.

Metis presents a unique Persona named Psyche, with physical, wind, and ice skills, as well as her Theurgy move showcased in the trailer.

Expansion Pass includes new costumes, background music sets, and is free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Ready to return to Reload? Today, ATLUS shared a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload’s Episode Aigis -The Answer -, which highlights the new android party member, Metis.

Persona 3 Reload, which was released in February, remade the story of the original Persona 3 , which launched in 2006. While graphics and gameplay were given updates, the game kept the complex and epic narrative. However, in the rerelease Persona 3 FES , an epilogue called The Answer was added, bringing along with it new content, gameplay, and a special character named Metis.

Now, as part of Persona 3 Reload’s Expansion Pass, The Answer has been changed to Episode Aegis -The Answer-. It seems to be a straight adaptation of the epilogue, which follows the events after Persona 3’s somber ending. Revealed earlier this year, this new trailer for the expansion, set to launch in September, gives us our first full look at the new android party member, as well as who’ll be bringing them to life.

Never Such Devoted Sisters

Within the trailer, viewers are introduced to Metis, voiced by Lizzie Freeman. Lizzie is an up-and-coming actress with credits as Trish Una in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Laura in Duck Detective: The Salami Bandit, and Pomni in The Amazing Digital Circus. She replaces original actress Stephanie Sheh (Orihime in Bleach, Hinata in Naruto) in the role.

A mysterious android who claims to be Aigis's "sister", Metis appears before the S.E.E.S. members who are trapped in a never-ending single day time loop and leads them to the Abyss of Time that has appeared in the basement of the dormitory. Her unique Persona is Psyche, which specializes in physical, wind, and ice skills. In the trailer, we get to see her Theurgy move, Orgia Mode, which has a gorgeous animation to accompany it. Plus, fans hear the new rendition of “A Heartful Cry”, a fan-favorite track from Persona 3 FES.

Episode Aigis is the third and final addition to the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass, featuring 30 hours of all-new gameplay, new costumes and background music sets. Some additional music in the Expansion Pass with Episode Aegis include Maya’s Theme -Reload- from Persona 2: Eternal Punishment and Snow Queen’s Theme -Reload- from Revelations: Persona.

The Expansion Pass is available for free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass can be purchased for $34.99. The pass also includes the previously released Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set, Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set and Velvet Costume & BGM Set. As a fan of Persona 3 Reload, the expansion tops an already great game. Our review for the title called it "...a fantastic update on the classic." and "...a great example of how to remake a game in a way that appeals to modern sensibilities without alienating the original fan base."

Episode Aigis -The Answer - releases on September 10, 2024, and will be available on Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass. Persona 3 Reload is available now on Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass.