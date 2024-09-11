Filled to the brim with new content, the downloadable content, Episode Aigis – The Answer, has new bosses that need to be taken down in order to progress the story. Just like every other boss and Shadow before it, these monsters have strengths and weaknesses, but if you don’t want to do some trial and error gameplay with their elements, we have all the strats to take them down.

Located in Antenora B20, it's a long trek to get to one of the stronger bosses in the early stages of Episode Aigis. It's the first time you will encounter a boss duo that neither of them have a weakness, and because of this, it will require a lot more thought in how you approach taking them down. It’s still not too bad, but compared to the past bosses, this is a step-up in difficulty.

Weakness and Resistances

Death Castle

Slash - Strike - Pierce - Fire Absorb Ice Absorb Electricity - Wind - Holy Block Darkness Block

Avenger Knight

Slash - Strike - Pierce Reflect Fire - Ice - Electricity Absorb Wind - Holy Block Darkness Block

The Strategy

The Avenger Knight will usually start things off with a Mazionga, hitting everyone with electricity attacks, so if you have any persona weak to the element or Yukari, avoid using them. If you do have someone with a weakness, he’ll follow up with Vile Attack, a strong piercing attack that can almost one-shot Yukari if not prepared correctly. It also has the strong, single-target Ziodyne, but it’s less of a threat than Mazionga.

The Death Castle is more of a buffer, using Matarukaja to raise Avenger Knight’s attack power and Masukukaja to raise its accuracy and evasion. It’s best to dispel this as quickly as possible, as Vile Attack will be the bane of your existence. It’s not without damage attacks, such as Maeiga, dealing dark damage to everyone in the party, along with Mabufula (Ice). You will have to watch out for Mudoon, though, as it could instantly kill Aigis or one of the party members, as low of a chance as could be.

The best approach to this fight is not to bring Yukari if possible and bring Sanada to negate the electricity damage. You could bring Koromaru to negate dark damage, although it's a risk because of Mabufula and the dark damage doesn't affect either. Because these two don’t have any weaknesses, you will need to utilize Theurgy to the best of your ability, especially ones that attack multiple enemies at once. It’s best to kill the Avenger first and then move onto the Death Castle, even if it poses an insta-death threat.