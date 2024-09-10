Filled to the brim with new content, the downloadable content, Episode Aigis – The Answer, has new bosses that need to be taken down in order to progress the story. Just like every other boss and Shadow before it, these monsters have strengths and weaknesses, but if you don’t want to do some trial and error gameplay with their elements, we have all the strats to take them down.

This may look like a standard shadow with not much to it, but Maya has a lot more up her sleeve. Located in Antenora B9, Frivolous Maya is actually a summoner, being able to call upon another enemy into battle to help it with dealing with you. It’s not particularly difficult, but it does have annoying resistance that ensures you can’t just brute force your way through.

Weaknesses and Resistances

Frivolous Maya

Slash Absorb Strike Absorb Pierce Absorb Fire - Ice - Electricity - Wind - Holy Block Darkness Block

Jotun of Blood

Slash - Strike - Pierce - Fire Block Ice Block Electricity Block Wind Block Holy WEAK Darkness

The Strategy

The biggest issue with this Frivolous Maya is her resistance. While it doesn’t have issues when casting the four main elements, it will absorb any of your normal attacks. Because it doesn’t have any weaknesses, this means farming for critical hits is a lot harder.

Jotun of Blood, on the other hand, is a little easier to deal with, because while it blocks all elements, it's weak against light damage. Jotun is a real threat against Yukari and Sanada as it has the strong Ziodyne and Bufudyne abilities, and can concentrate right afterward.

Maya is more of a debuffer, as it will cast Matarunda and Marakunda, reducing the entire party’s attack and defense, respectively. The goal is to get rush Jotun as fast as possible with light skills to ensure it has fewer chances to hit your party with weakness.

After Jotun is dealt with, it’s only Maya, and it’s more or less a cakewalk. But like we said, you can’t just press the auto button and call it a day as it will absorb any damage you throw at it. You will need to just hit it with random elemental attacks (other than light and darkness), or better yet, use your Theurgy.