Filled to the brim with new content, the downloadable content, Episode Aigis – The Answer, has new bosses that need to be taken down in order to progress the story. Just like every other boss and Shadow before it, these monsters have strengths and weaknesses, but if you don’t want to do some trial and error gameplay with their elements, we have all the strats to take them down.

The first real challenge in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, the Harmony Giant and his Judgment Sword partner are found in Caina B14. While the Harem Dancer can charm the party, these two just bully them with raw slashing damage and electricity damage.

Weaknesses and Resistances

Harmony Giant

Slash - Strike Block Pierce - Fire - Ice - Electricity Reflect Wind Reflect Holy Block Darkness Block

Judgment Sword

Slash Reflect Strike - Pierce Block Fire - Ice - Electricity Absorb Wind WEAK Holy Block Darkness Block

The Strategy

The Judgment Sword is surprisingly strong with its Blade of Fury attack that hits everyone for upwards of four times, along with Tempest Slash, which is a single target attack for multiple hits. Pray it uses the latter as Blade of Fury can do a considerable amount, especially if it crits. Still, Tempest Slash can deal a lot with a single character, so really anything he throws out is a pain.

Harmony Giant is less of an immediate threat, but aids the Judgment Sword in its quest to cut up the party. It can cast Mazionga and Sukukaja, increasing the accuracy and evasion of both the Judgment Sword and itself.

Unfortunately, the Harmony Giant doesn’t have any weaknesses, and will block blunt damage. The best thing that can be done is down the Judgment Sword and throw it off balance with wind damage, but at the same time, bringing someone like Yukari will expose her to Harmony Giant’s Mazionga cast.

It’s best to take care of the Judgment sword first and then immediately turn your attention to the Harmony Giant. He's less of a threat when Yukari can guard to avoid getting hit with a weakness, and then you just farm for a critical hit with Slash and Piercing damage.