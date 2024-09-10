Filled to the brim with new content, the downloadable content, Episode Aigis – The Answer, has new bosses that need to be taken down in order to progress the story. Just like every other boss and Shadow before it, these monsters have strengths and weaknesses, but if you don’t want to do some trial and error gameplay with their elements, we have all the strats to take them down.

The first boss that you will face is located in Malebolge B7. This is the first doorway that you’ll enter, and serves as a mere introduction of the many bosses that will come after it. Because of this, these three are some of the easiest to kill purely because of the fact there are only two of them and they both have a weakness to exploit.

Weaknesses and Resistances

Wrathful Book

Slash - Strike - Pierce - Fire WEAK Ice Reflect Electricity Absorb Wind - Holy Block Darkness Block

Shouting Tiara

Slash - Strike - Pierce - Fire Block Ice WEAK Electricity Absorb Wind Holy Block Darkness Block

The Strategy

What you have to do to take these two down is relatively straightforward: attack their weak points. You’ll have to rely on Aigis in order to bring any fire Persona, as Junpei isn't available at this time. At the same time, bringing Metis would be helpful, as her single-target Bufula will help with one of the two.

You’ll want to attack the Wrathful Book with the Aigis’ Agi, Agilao or Agidyne (although it’s unlikely you’ve obtained the latter this early in the story). Immediately after, Shift to Metis who then will use Bufula on both Shouting Tiara. If Aigis has Mabufu or one of the higher multi-hit ice attacks, then it’s better to use that first and then Agi, as even if you miss one of the hits, you can cast it again, potentially being able to attack three times.

Be cautious of Shouting Tiara’s Provoke attack as it can throw you into a frenzy, which is paired with their ability to erect a barrier that reflects physical attacks. The Shouting Tiaras can cast Zio, while the Wrathful Book can use both single target and multi-target Light abilities.