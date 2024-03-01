The highly advanced AI robot doesn't have a cold heart in Persona 3 Reload, as Aigis quickly realizes she possesses the ability to not only enjoy life but love. The final teammate you are able to build a social relationship may come late in the story, but it is one of the most heartfelt ones, containing a story about figuring out not only how humans tick, but how she perceives her existence. She sticks by the protagonist's side through the worst of it and becomes one of the few romantic options. Aigis represents the Aeon arcana, and depending on how high her rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of these values listed were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: Starting January 8, Aigis will be available every day (outside of Sunday) afterschool right next to you.

Close

Rank 2

Response 1 I like it here. +3 Not really. +0 I don't care. +0

Rank 3

Response 1 Just try explaining. +0 I don't think we can. +0 Response 2 Maybe so. +0 That's not true. +1

Rank 4

Response 1 I might have... +0 No, I haven't. +0 Followup Near the station. +0 Near the strip mall. +0 I don't remember. +0 Response 2 All right. +3 What a pain... +0 Response 3 Don't let it get to you. +0 We should head back for today. +0 Let's keep looking. +0

Rank 5

Response 1 You might be right. +3 That's not true. +1 I don't know. +1

Rank 6

Response 1 You didn't call him Joe. +1 No, you didn't. +3 He thought I was your boyfriend. +3 (Romance)

Rank 7

Response 1 I think she was happy. +0 Who knows? +0 Response 2 I'm sure she was. +0 I'm not sure. +0 Response 3 No one can say. +0 I don't know. +0

Rank 8

Response 1 Sometimes. +0 I'm doing it now. +3 No. +1 Response 2 I don't mind you being here. +0 What brought this on? +0 Response 3 It's love. +0 (Romance) Because we're friends. +0 (Friendship)

Rank 9

Response 1 You're right. +3 I hadn't noticed. +1 Response 2 I love you, too. +0 (ROMANCE) Sorry, but I can't... +0 (FRIENDSHIP)

Rank MAX (ROMANCE)

Response 1 What is it? +0 I don't really get it. +0 Response 2 Nod silently +0 Gently hold her hand +0

Rank MAX (FRIENDSHIP)

Response 1 Cheese. +0 ...... +0 Response 2 Yeah, it's fun. +0 Actually, I don't. +0 Response 3 What's that? +0 I don't understand. +0 Response 4 Taking a picture. +0 Just Chatting. +0

Reward: Charred Screw - The ability to create Metatron.