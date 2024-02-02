One of the first Social Links the protagonist will meet in Persona 3 Reload, Kazushi is a prideful student who strives to do the best he can in track & field. He won't let his injuries slow him down, as he battles his own muscles and bones to ensure he becomes team captain! Kazushi represents the Chariot arcana, and depending on how high his rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of the values listed below were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: Automatically available starting 4/23

Rank 2

Response 1 Don't push yourself. +0 Toughen Up! +1 Response 2 Just a normal routine. +0 A very special routine. +0 Response 3 What's wrong? +0 Come on, hurry up. +0 Response 4 I think I will. (Strength Social Link) Maybe not. Response 5 Wanna walk home together? (Strength Social Link) Nothing, see you tomorrow.

Rank 3

Response 1 Sorry, that sounds awful! +0 Are you going to be okay? +1 Response 2 Will it heal? +1 Take a break from practice. +0

Rank 4