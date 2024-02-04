The devil's in the detail, but in Persona 3 Reload's case, it's the businessman. Best known for his catchy-tuned shopping channel that airs every Sunday, President Tanaka is a sleezy salesman who only looks at the dollar value. Humans mean nothing to him so long as they pump out the greenbacks, and the protagonist should be so lucky that he'd take him under his wing. President Tanaka represents the Devil arcana, and depending on how high her rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of the values listed below were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: You will be able to interact with Tanaka when the Charm stat reaches "Smooth." At this point, you're able to give him 20,000 yen on one day, and 10,000 yen on two seperate days before he will take you under his wing.

Rank 2

Response 1 "Placebo." +3 ...... +1 Response 2 Wow. +1 Can you even sell those? +1

Rank 3

Response 1 Maybe a little. +3 Not at all. +1

Rank 4

Response 1 Sure have! +3 Is that possible? +0

Rank 5

Response 1 What happened? +0 Whose face? +1 Response 2 I feel sorry for him. +0 What happened to him? +0 Response 3 It's all about the money... +1 How bad is it? +0

Rank 6