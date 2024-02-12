The elegant mother-figure of Persona 3 Reload, Mitsuru is slowly breaking out of her shell and trying new things. As student council president, she is tasked with a great deal of responsibility in her daily life, alongside battling shadows at night. Sometimes you need to burn off a little steam, and the best way to do this is to explore the culinary world. She opens up to the protagonist and becomes one of the few romantic options. Mitsuru Kirijo represents the Empress arcana, and depending on how high her rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of these values listed were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: Mitsuru is one of the last optional social link that's made available starting November 21. Located on the first floor faculty hallway, the major requirement for starting this is a maxed knowledge stat.

Close

Rank 2

Automatic

Rank 3

Response 1 Want me to treat you? +0 Why not give it a try? +1 Response 2 Are you sad? +1 Are you happy? +3 Response 3 Maybe you're in love. +1 Maybe you're anxious. +1 It must be sadness. +1 Response 4 I'm rooting for you. +0 I heard nothing. +1

Rank 4

Response 1 What's next for you? +0 Did something happen? +1 Response 2 It's all for love. +3 It's a social agreement. +0 It's about compromise. +0 Response 3 Do you have a boyfriend? +0 That's a tough one. +0

Rank 5

Response 1 ...Said the rich girl. +0 Glad you enjoyed it. +3 Response 2 A motorcycle? +3 You're not suited? +1 Response 3 What a high-class biker. +1 Let's go for a ride. +3

Rank 6

Response 1 Looking for something specific? +1 Need some help? +1 Borrowing a book? +0 Response 2 Did something happen? +0 That doesn't sound good. +0 Response 3 Is it really? +0 I didn't know... +1 Response 4 Are you sure about this? +1 That's admirable. +0 I'll do something about it. +3

Rank 7

Response 1 I don't mind at all. +3 Is that all you need? +1

Rank 8

Response 1 Yes. +0 No. +0 Response 2 Vent all you want. +1 This isn't like you. +1 Response 3 That's up to you. (ROMANCE) It's not meant to be. +0 (FRIENDSHIP) Response 4 Calm down, Mitsuru. +0 Don't insult her father! +3 Response 5 Don't give in. +3 You sure about this? +2 Friendship Don't sweat it. +0 You were awesome. +0

Rank 9 (ROMANCE)

Response 1 What happened? +1 Don't worry about it. +0 It made me happy. +3 Response 2 Talk about bold. +0 Your feelings? +0 Response 3 I love you too (ROMANCE) I'm sorry, but... (FRIENDSHIP) Response 4 "Mitsuru"? +0 What about it? +0

Rank 9 (FRIENDSHIP)

Response 1 This room is... Wow. +0 No fair. +0 Response 2 That's a relief. +3 Never let go of that. +1 This is your strength. +1

Rank MAX (ROMANCE)

Response 1 I'll give it a try. +3 I'm fine with the back. +1

Reward: Motorcycle Key - The ability to create Alilat.