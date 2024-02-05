Sometimes there's just someone who cares a little too much, and in Persona 3 Reload, that's entirely the case for Keisuke Hiraga. The talented artist in the school's art club will take it upon himself to ensure even the most minor inconvenience someone has is looked over with the utmost attention. His attention to detail is a blessing that translates perfectly for his club activities, but like everyone in Persona, he has his own personal troubles. Keisuke Hiraga represents the Fortune arcana, and depending on how high his rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of the values listed below were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: Starting June 17, the art club is made available on the first floor of the high school.

Rank 2

Response 1 What's wrong? +0 Do you need some rest? +0 Response 2 "Strikes again"? +0 Is that a problem? +0

Rank 3

Response 1 You've got talent. +3 You got lucky. +0 Response 2 Good work, Doc Junior. +0 Will he be okay? +0

Rank 4