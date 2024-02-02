The adorable child who plays all alone at the Naganaki Shrine in Persona 3 Reload, Maiko is caught between a potentially nasty divorce between her parents as all they do at home is fight. She takes a liking to the protagonist as she begins to open up to him as an older brother figure. Maiko represents the Hanged arcana, and depending on how high her rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of the values listed below were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: Available starting May 6 at the Naganaki Shrine. You will need to grab a Mad Bull drink from the Iwatodai Station and a Weird Takoyaki from the stall at the Iwatodai Strip Mall.

Response 1 No, I'm good. Response 2 Of course.

Rank 2

Response 1 Sure, let's go! +3 Let's keep playing. +0 Response 2 They fell out of love. +0 It's probably your fault. +0 I don't know. +0 Response 3 Calm her down. +0 Wait for her to finish. +0

Rank 3

Response 1 I'm Maiko's friend. +0 Just a random passerby. +0 Response 2 He'll probably forget. +0 I really can't say. +0 Don't worry, he'll be there. +3

Rank 4