Sometimes the stress of work can wear on a person and all they want to do is drink and play video games. That's the exact case for the mysterious Maya in Persona 3 Reload. The protagonist first encounters this individual in the video game Innocent Sin Online in his room when looking to kill time. The two build up a strong relationship as they bond over grinding dungeons and looting treasure, but this Maya shares a striking resemblance to a familiar teacher. Maya represents the Hermit arcana, and depending on how high her rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of the values listed below were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: Available starting April 29 during the daytime and only during days off from school.

Rank 2

Response 1 Of course. +3 ... have we met? +0 Response 2 Don't you like video games? +0 Sunshine is overrated. +1 Guess we're loners. +0

Rank 3

Response 1 Oh really? o_O +1 Are you an adult? +0 Response 2 You don't like your Job? +3 Are you burned out? +0

Rank 4

Response 1 Don't wanna get married? +0 You'll need a boyfriend first. +0 Let's plan our wedding, then. +3

Rank 5

Response 1 Who's Mr. E? +1 Are you drunk again? +0 Do you mean S.O.B.? +1 Response 2 A drunken master? +1 Maya's a reporter, right? +0 Are you a teacher? +1

Rank 6