There's something quaint about the small bookstore in the Iwatodai Strip Mall in Persona 3 Reload. It's run by an old married couple who love reminiscing about their younger selves while giving the protagonist wise guidance (and treats!). Their conversations delve into the persimmon tree at the high school along with the unfortunate passing of their son. Bunkichi and Mitsuko represent the Hierophant arcana, and depending on how high their rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of these values listed were taken when a Persona of the corresponding arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: Available starting April 25. A persimmon leaf is required, which can be found in the courtyard of the school.

Rank 2

Response 1 [Name] +1 ...... +0 Response 2 Thank you. +3 I'm okay, thanks. +0 Response 3 I'd like that. +0 No, thank you. +0 Response 4 Boy? +0 No need to apologize. +0 Response 5 He's what? +0 What's this about? +0

Rank 3

Response 1 Looking for something? +1 Cleaning the store? +0 Response 2 Best of luck. +1 Can I help. +3 Response 3 Nice to meet you. +0 ... Who are you? +0 Response 4 Nice to meet you. +0 ...... +0 Response 5 What's this about a car? +0 All Alone? +0 Response 6 I'm sorry to hear that. +0 That's terrible luck. +0

Rank 4

Response 1 I should go too. +3 I'll wait here. +3 Response 2 What happened? +0 Tree? +0 Response 3 No, I don't. +0 I'm worried. +1

Rank 5

Response 1 I wouldn't worry about it. +1 What tree? +0 Response 2 Cheer up. +1 It'll be ok. +1

Rank 6

Response 1 You're overthinking it. +0 Please don't fight. +3 Response 2 Cheer up. +0 I'm sure it'll be okay. +0

Rank 7