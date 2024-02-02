The timid and borderline androphobia student council member, Chihiro Fushimi in Persona 3 Reload, has had a troubled past with her father. She slowly breaks out of her shell to talk to the protagonist as they begin to engage in conversation about all sorts of randomness. You will come into her life for the better, be it romantically or as a good friend. Chihiro represents the Justice arcana, and depending on how high her rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of the values listed below were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: After joining the student council, continuously talk to Chihiro outside the student council room until she finally agrees to walk home with you. This should take around three separate days.

Rank 2

Response 1 Don't worry about it. +3 I was bored anyways. +0 Response 2 I read the classics. +1 I read manga. +1 I read fashion magazines. +0 I don't read books. +0 Response 3 I'm having fun. +1 Yeah, it's a drag. +0 I'm indifferent. +0 Response 4 Are you only like this with guys? +0 Why are you so afraid? +0 Response 5 I shouldn't have asked. +0 I'm sorry. +0

Rank 3