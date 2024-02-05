One of the many team members in Persona 3 Reload, Yukari is one of the first characters you meet. Despite this, she only becomes available as a social link halfway through the game and her requirements are fairly high. Despite this, her story is one filled with love, despair and heartbreak, as she's much more than a simple supporting character. She is also one of the few characters that can be romanced. Yukari Takeba represents the Lovers arcana, and depending on how high her rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of the values listed below were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: After your summer vacation, Yukari will be made available on July 25 at the back of the classroom. She requires a maxed out Charm stat of "Charismatic" in order to begin the social link.

Rank 2

Response 1 Cute pink. +3 Pure white. +0 Bright red. +0 What's a gerbera? +0 Response 2 That's mean. +1 Invite me over, then. +0

Rank 3

Response 1 What makes you say that? +0 ...... +0

Rank 4

Response 1 Who was that? +0 What was that about? +0 Are you okay? +3

Rank 5