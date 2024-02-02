Everyone has personal preferences when it comes to their love life in Persona 3 Reload. Some enjoy stronger women while others may enjoy shorter women, but for Kenji it's about their age. Kenji goes on a quest with our protagonist to win the love of his life: a teacher. Will he get his wishes or is this just meant for disaster from the start? Kenji represents the Magician arcana, and depending on how high his rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of these values listed were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: Automatically available starting April 23.

Close

Rank 2

Response 1 Of course. +0 No Way. +1 That's a secret. +1 Response 2 I'm into older women, too. +1 I prefer girls my age. +0 I like them all! +1

Rank 3

Response 1 What, of ramen? +0 What, of school? +0 What, of life? +3 Response 2 Sounds impossible. +0 Good luck! +1

Rank 4