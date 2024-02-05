One of the quicker social links in Persona 3 Reload, Nozomi Suemitsu is a food lover who spends almost every day at the mall chowing down on the local delicacies. Unfortunately, the amount of food he ingests is coming back to bite him as, while he has a good taste for what's good, sometimes this leads to quick visits to the lavatory. Learn more about the overly confident Gourmet King and his troubled past. Nozomi Suemitsu represents the Moon arcana, and depending on how high his rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of the values listed below were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: You will need to talk to Tomochika (Magician) in order to gain information on the Gourmet King. At this point, you need to go to Paulowina Mall and confront the man eating near the fountain, but you will need at least rank 3 Charm. He will then quiz you on local resturants:

Pheromone Coffee

Green

Hagakure Bowl

At this point, all you need to do is bring him a unique food, which in this case is an Odd Morsel that is frequently dropped from monsters.

Close

Rank 2

Response 1 Sure, why not. +3 Not really, no. +0

Rank 3

Response 1 Nozomi Suemitsu. +0 The Gourmet King. +3

Rank 4

Response 1 Did you eat too much? +0 Are you feeling sick? +3

Rank 5

Response 1 That's right. +3 Sorry, what? +0

Rank 6