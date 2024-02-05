The shy but surprisingly upbeat and vibrant Fuuka Yamagishi in Persona 3 Reload just wants to learn how to cook, and so it's up to the protagonist to be her guinea pig in order to accomplish this. Despite her looking to have it all, her cooking abilities are a bit lacking as her first attempt almost sends you to the hospital. Thankfully with a lot of determination and teammate work, she becomes someone who's more than capable of putting together a dish. Fuuka is one of the few characters who can be romanced. Fuuka Yamagishi represents the Priestess arcana, and depending on how high her rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of the values listed below were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: After joining the team, Fuuka will become available as a social link on the second floor of the high school, just outside your classroom. She does have a major requirement of the Courage stat being maxed out at "Badass" before you can start tasting her delicacies.

Rank 2

Response 1 Sure. +3 Don't do it. +0 Response 2 I can handle a bit. +0 Maybe we can use it in battle. +0 Response 3 Sure thing. +3 Will it be good next time? +0

Rank 3

Response 1 Just a dash or two. +3 I don't add salt. +0 Just dump in a ton. +1 Response 2 Just take it slow. +3 Don't get discouraged already. +1 Practice makes perfect. +1 Response 3 Go to the bookstore. +0 I'll help you find something. +0

Rank 4

Response 1 Do you really need one? +0 Start with the basics first. +0 Response 2 There's nothing you're good at? +0 What about your Persona? +0 You're a hard worker. +1 Response 3 That's not true. +3 Maybe you're right. +0 Why do you think that? +1

Rank 5