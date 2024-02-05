A star is born in Persona 3 Reload, but it's not our protagonist. It's hard to keep up with athletes, and Mamoru is one of the best, aiming to get a scholarship for his running abilities. Life at home has been hard since his father passed away a couple of years ago, so it's up to him to take some weight off his mother's shoulders as she deals with a chaotic family. Mamoru Hayse represents the Star arcana, and depending on how high her rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of the values listed below were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: You'll need to be part of the track and team club (Chariot) and during the end of July you'll be training every day for a meet at the beginning of August. Mamoru makes himself known as your rival, and at that point, you're able to talk to him at the Iwatodai Strip Mall.

Rank 2

Response 1 I'm kinda jealous. +0 Sounds like a lot of pressure. +1 Response 2 You. +1 Myself. +3

Rank 3

Response 1 For your teammates? +1 Who's "them"? +1 Response 2 Sounds like fun. +1 That sounds rough. +1

Rank 4

Response 1 Whata re you doing? +1 Slow down and savor it. +1 Response 2 That would be amazing! +1 What's the big deal? +0 Response 3 Hard to say. +0 Yea, I bet it would. +1

Rank 5

Response 1 You're late. +0 Are you okay? +1 Response 2 But what? +0 I'll come back here with you. +1

Rank 6