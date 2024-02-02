The team manager of the track & field team in Persona 3 Reload. Yuko is a strong-willed, surprisingly straightforward high school student with a heart of gold. Even when she's being picked on, she doesn't beat around the bushes when confronting the bullies. She's kindhearted, too, helping kids in her neighborhood have a place to train. Yuko represents the Strength arcana, and depending on how high her rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of these values listed were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: Chariot must be at least rank 2. You will be granted an option to ask Yuko to walk home together after a Chariot event, and on the second time she will agree and start the Strength Social Link.

Close

Rank 2

Response 1 What happened? +3 You did good. +0 Response 2 That's bad. +0 It wasn't your fault. +1 Response 3 That's true. +3 I don't think so. +0 You haven't thought about it? +0

Rank 3

Response 1 Does this happen often? +0 Do you know who did it? +0 Response 2 Friends of yours? +0 Don't worry about it. +1 Response 3 I'm honored. +1 I don't mind. +1 It might be a problem. +0

Rank 4

Response 1 Why not give it a go? +0 That's for you to decide. +0 Response 2 Sure thing. +1 It's kind of a hassle. +0

Rank 5