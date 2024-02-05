Sometimes life deals you a bad hand in Persona 3 Reload, and for Akinari, that's exactly the case. Diagnosed with a hereditary disease, this young man goes through most of his days in the hospital but likes to sit at the shrine to take in everything around him. It's up to you to talk to him and hopefully lift his spirits as things only look dire for him. Akinari Kamiki represents the Sun arcana, and depending on how high his rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of the values listed below were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: After getting to rank 3 on the Hanged arcana (Maiko), Akinari will become available every Sunday behind the monkey bars on the bench. You will need rank 4 Academics to talk to him, though.

Rank 2

Response 1 What am I different? +0 Really? +1 Response 2 You have a point. +1 I don't agree. +0 I've never thought about that... +0

Rank 3

Response 1 Maybe it's a whim of God. +0 I couldn't say. +1 You aren't alone. +0 Response 2 Don't worry, you're not. +0 Try not to talk too much. +1

Rank 4