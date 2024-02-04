Where would I expect to find a monk in Japan? Well, in Persona 3 Reload it's in a club. Equipped with a glass of alcohol in one hand and a cigar in the other, this not-so-traditional social link has a lot of wisdom to share in the most unconventional way possible. Sit down with this spiritual guru and soak in the club atmosphere. Mutatsu represents the Tower arcana, and depending on how high his rank is, any Persona of the same arcana will receive additional levels during fusion.

All of the values listed below were taken when a Persona of the same arcana was in the party.

Prerequisites: Once the protagonist conjures up enough Courage to enter the Paulownia Mall club, you will find the monk on the second floor. He will want alcohol, but the server downstairs won't let you do it unless he's convinced you know what you're doing. He tasks you with collecting other orders around the club which goes as follows:

Margarita

Bloody Mary

Screwdriver

Oolong Tea

Close

Rank 2

Response 1 I came to see you, old man. +0 None of your business. +3 Response 2 How should I address you? +1 Show respect? +0

Rank 3

Response 1 I can't say I don't. +0 I don't have any friends. +3

Rank 4

Response 1 Yeah, that might look cool. +3 Yeah, I dunno... +0

Rank 5

Response 1 I have enough. +1 I'm not NOT struggling... +0 Response 2 Yes. +1 No. +3

Rank 6

Response 1 Are you okay? +0 You should go home. +3 Response 2 You live by yourself? +0 Do you have any coworkers? +1

Rank 7