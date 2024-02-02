Released almost two decades ago, Persona 3 by Atlus took the role-playing world by storm with its thought-provoking turn-based combat and its innovative visual novel-esque relationship building outside of dungeons. With the release of the much desired remake, we have seen a rework of a number of Social Links. While some remain similar to how they worked and progressed on the PlayStation 2, there's quite a few that have changed dramatically, where some of their dialogue options are completely different and scenarios reworked.

Here are all the Social Links you will encounter throughout your time in Persona 3 Reload, hopefully helping everyone better optimize their playthroughs. These include all the dialogue options you can get, alongside the best options.