Key Takeaways Completing at least 82 out of the 101 Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload unlocks Elizabeth's visit to your room and earns you the Distinguished Visitor trophy.

Some of the requests are missable, so pay attention to deadlines and make sure to complete them.

Each request has specific details and rewards, such as retrieving old documents, defeating shadows, creating personas, and acquiring items from various locations.

In Persona 3 Reload, players have the opportunity to complete a monumental sidequest - the Elizabeth Request series. There are 101 Elizabeth Requests in total, and this guide will give you the run down for each individual task you have to complete.

In order to unlock Elizabeth's visit to your room, you must complete at least 82 of these requests. This will earn you the Distinguished Visitor trophy and achievement. Keep in mind that some of these requests are missable, so make sure you're paying attention to Deadlines.

Elizabeth Requests #1-20

Req Deadline Available Details 1 N/A 5/10 Bring me a Muscle Drink.

Reward: Soul Drop x5 Buy from Aohige Pharmacy at Paulownia Mall 2 N/A 5/10 Retrieve the first old document.

Reward: ¥10,000 Reach the top of First Block, Thebel 3 N/A 5/10 Shadow Hunting Milestone

Reward: Cure Water x3 Defeat 100 Shadows 4 N/A 5/10 Treasure Hunting Milestone

Reward: Snuff Soul x2 Open 50 treasure chests 5 N/A 5/10 Create a Persona that's level 13 or above.

Reward: Bufula Gem x3 Fuse Personas in the Velvet Room 6 N/A Req #5 Create a Persona with Kouha.

Reward: Fierce Sutra x2 Nigi Mitama (Temperance) + Nekomata (Magician) = Archangel (Justice) 7 N/A 5/10 Bring me a Juzumaru

Reward: Makouha Weapon from the 3 Twinkling Fragment locked treasure chest in Arqa 36F 8 N/A 5/10 Experiment with fortune telling.

Reward: Speed Incense I x3 Fortune Teller is found at Club Escapade in Paulownia Mall, pay for the "Rarity Fortune" and explore Tartarus until you stumble across a rare Shadow 9 N/A Req #1 I'd like to try all kinds of drinks.

Reward: Media Note: You will need to use the Iwatodai Forum Note from the Suspicious Man at Club Escapade to unlock more drinks at Iwatodai Station's vending machine Buy the 12 different drinks from vending machines at Iwatodai Dorm, Iwatodai Station, and Iwatodai Strip Mall 10 N/A Req #1 I'd like to try a beef bowl.

Reward: Male Uniforms (W) Need to register as a member using the Umiushi Fan Club from the Net Café to be able to buy an Umiushi Beef Bowl from the restaurant 11 N/A Req #9 Please prevail in the Big Eater Challenge.

Reward: Twilight Fragment x3 Head to Wilduck Burger to take the challenge, choose the following prompts: look away, eat without stopping, imagine something sour (Options 2, 1, 2). 12 6/6 5/10 Bring me pine resin.

Reward: Toy Bow Talk to Yukari during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm 13 6/6 Req #12 Bring me a handheld game console.

Reward: Pixel Vest Talk to Junpei during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm 14 N/A Req #2 Retrieve the second old document.

Reward: ¥20,000 Reach Middle of Second Block, Arqa 15 N/A Req #3 Shadow Hunting Milestone #2

Reward: Umugi Water x3 Defeat 200 Shadows 16 N/A Req #4 Treasure Hunting Milestone #2

Reward: Chewing Soul x2 Open 100 treasure chests 17 N/A Req #5 Fusion Series #1: Emperor, Oberon

Reward: Female Uniforms (W) Note: Get a Level 17 Oberon (Fuse him when you have Emperor S.Link Rank 1+) Jack Frost (Magician) + Valkyrie (Strength) 18 N/A 6/13 I'd like to be gifted a bouquet of flowers.

Reward: Female Winter Garb Buy from Rafflesia (Flower Shop) at Port Island Station 18 N/A Req #18 I want Jack Frost dolls.

Reward: Twilight Fragment x3 Jack Frost Dolls are crane game prizes on Friday, Saturday at the Game Parade Arcade (10% chance, costs ¥200 per attempt) 20 N/A 6/13 Bring me some potent medicine.

Reward: Steel Pipe Enter the School Nurse's Office to talk to Mr. Edogawa.

Elizabeth Requests #21-40

Req Deadline Available Details 21 N/A 6/13 Req #14 Retrieve the third old document.

Reward: ¥30,000 Reach the top of Second Block, Arqa 22 N/A Req #15 Shadow Hunting Milestone #3

Reward: Bead x3 Defeat 300 Shadows 23 N/A 6/13 Persona Fusion Milestone

Reward: Twilight Fragment x5 Fuse 20 Personas in the Velvet Room 24 N/A 6/13 Create a Persona that's level 23 or above.

Reward: Sugar Key (Unlocks King Frost fusion) Fuse Personas in the Velvet Room 25 N/A Req #17 Fusion Series #2: Chariot, Mithras

Reward: Male Winter Garb Get a Level 26 or higher Mithras (Fuse him when you have Chariot S.Link Rank 3+). Take-Minakata (Hanged) + Rakshasa (Strength) 26 N/A 6/13 Req #7 Bring me an Onimaru Kunitsuna.

Reward: Crit Rate Boost Weapon from the 3 Twinkling Fragment locked treasure chest in Arqa 54F 27 7/5 6/13 Bring me a triangular sword.

Reward: Gallant Sneakers Talk to Mitsuru during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm 28 7/5 Req #27 Bring me a protein not for pros.

Reward: Spiked Bat Talk to Akihiko during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm 29 7/5 6/13 I want to look fashionable.

Reward: Power Incense I x5 Talk to the Luxury Shopkeeper at Club Escapade, farm Black Quartz from Lustful Snake mobs at Arqa Block to buy the pair of Designer Glasses for ¥10,000 30 N/A 7/9 Req #21 Retrieve the fourth old document.

Reward: ¥40,000 Reach the middle of 3rd Block, Yabbashah 31 N/A Req #22 Shadow Hunting Milestone #4

Reward: Kamimusubi Water x2 Defeat 450 Shadows 32 N/A Req #16 Treasure Hunting Milestone #3

Reward: Snuff Soul x6 Open 150 treasure chests 33 N/A Req #23 Persona Fusion Milestone #2

Reward: Twilight Fragment x5 Fuse 35 Personas in the Velvet Room 34 N/A 7/9 Create a Persona with Torrent Shot.

Reward: Attack Mirror x3 Leanan Sidhe (Empress) + Mokoi (Devil) = Eligor (Tower) 35 N/A Req #25 Fusion Series #3: Hermit, Mothman

Reward: Maid Outfit For this you need to fuse Mothman with Agilao. Vibrant Feather (Mothman fusion recipe) is acquired after defeating the gatekeepers on Yabbashah 82F. Sati (Magician) + Shiisaa (Hierophant) = Mothman (Hermit) 36 N/A 7/9 Defeat a rare Shadow #1

Reward: Onyx x7 Defeat the rare Shadow from 3rd Block, Yabbashah for its drop 37 N/A 7/9 Tartarus Traverse the Monad Passage.

Reward: Black Sword The first Monad Passage appears on 91F (2 boss fights) 38 N/A 7/9 I want to eat some chilled taiyaki.

Reward: Nihil Cloth You will need to use the School X Site Note from the Suspicious Man at Club Escapade to unlock Lukewarm Taiyaki Purchase Lukewarm Taiyaki from the School Store Vendor & chill it at the dorm's fridge 39 N/A 7/9 Let me hear music unique to Gekkoukan.

Reward: Female Uniforms (S) Retrieve from School PA Room (the room across from your classroom) 40 N/A 7/9 I'd like to see a pair of Max Safety Shoes.

Reward: Twilight Fragment x3 Purchase from TV Shopping Channel on 7/12

Elizabeth Requests #41-60

Req Deadline Available Details 41 N/A Req #40 Bring me the mysterious person's autograph.

Reward: Nihil Blade You get Tanaka's Signature from Devil Social Link Rank 1 Event 42 N/A 7/9 Please feed the cat.

Reward: Male Summer Garb Buy 4 Super Cat Food from Aohige Pharmacy. Then, follow these steps: Port Island Station Station Outskirts Weak Cat Give Super Cat Food You need to do this once each day, across a total of 4 days. 43 8/4 7/9 Bring me a Christmas star.

Reward: Jack's Gloves Talk to Fụuka during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm 44 N/A 7/9 I wish to feel the ocean.

Reward: Amethyst x5 During the Yakushima Vacation, collect at least 1 item from the beach 45 N/A 8/8 Req #30 Retrieve the fifth old document.

Reward: ¥50,000 Reach the top of the 3rd Block, Yabbashah 46 N/A Req #31 Shadow Hunting Milestone #5

Reward: Bead Chain x2 Defeat 600 Shadows 47 N/A Req #32 Treasure Hunting Milestone #4

Reward: Precious Egg x2 Open 200 treasure chests 48 N/A Req # 33 Persona Fusion Milestone #3

Reward: Twilight Fragment x5 Fuse 50 Personas in the Velvet Room 49 N/A 8/8 Create a Persona that's level 38 or above.

Reward: Marionette (Unlocks Nebiros fusion) Fuse Personas in the Velvet Room 50 N/A 8/8 Perform King and I.

Reward: Guard Incense II x3 Register King Frost & Black Frost to your Persona Compendium to unlock Theurgy. Queen Medb (Lovers) + Power (Justice) = King Frost (Emperor) 51 N/A 8/8 Bring me an Outenta Mitsuyo.

Reward: Multi-Target Boost Weapon from Mayoido Antiques (Requires 5 Black Quartz) 52 N/A 8/8 I'd like to try a home-cooked meal.

Reward: Legendary Cleaver Cook a meal with someone at the dorm and give it to her 53 N/A Req #52 I'd like to see a mysterious potato.

Reward: Ergotite Shard Plant & Harvest a Buff Potato Sprout at the Dorm's Garden 54 N/A 8/8 Attempt a hundred shrine visits.

Reward: Lime Swimwear Check the Monetary Offering at Naganaki Shrine 3 times across different days 55 N/A 8/8 I'd like to see proof of a bond.

Reward: Space Badge Max out a Social Link 56 N/A 8/8 Look for the drink with my name.

Reward: AS Generic Material Follow these steps: Port Island Station

Station Outskirts

Que Sera Sera

Enter (Charm Rank 5 at least) 57 N/A 8/8 I'd like to try Aojiru.

Reward: Twilight Fragment x8 Follow these steps: Ask about Aojiru at Aohige Pharmacy Craft Vintage Yagen at Mayoido Antiques (Need 2 Topaz + 1 Turquoise) Trade for Aojiru 58 8/31 8/8 I wish to become a straw millionaire.

Reward: Turquoise x20 Follow these steps: Receive Bandage Wrap Trade with Fierce-Looking Delinquent at Station Outskirts (Port Island Station) Hand over the Student Handbook to the Flustered Student at Port Island Station Give the Irresistible Catnip to the Cat-Loving Boy at Iwatodai Station Strip Mall Return to Elizabeth with the Cat Ear Headband 59 N/A 9/10 Req #45 Retrieve the sixth old document.

Reward: ¥70,000 Reach the middle of 4th Block Tziah 60 N/A Req #46 Shadow Hunting Milestone #6

Reward: Soma Defeat 800 Shadows

Elizabeth Request #61-80

Req Deadline Available Details 61 N/A 9/10 Create a Persona that's level 46 or above.

Reward: Atrophying Sutra x2 Fuse Personas in the Velvet Room. 62 N/A 9/10 Fusion Series #4: Lovers, Titania

Reward: Male Uniform (S) Fuse Titania with Matarukaja. Black Frost (Fool) + Dominion (Justice) = Titania (Lovers) 63 N/A 9/10 Fusion Series #5: Magician, Rangda

Reward: Female Summer Garb Get a Level 54 or higher Rangda (Fuse him when you have Magician S.Link Rank 8+) Titania (Lovers) + Ganga (Priestess) = Rangda (Magician) 64 N/A 9/10 Defeat a rare Shadow #2

Reward: Topaz x7 Defeat the rare Shadow from 4rd Block, Tziah for its drop 65 N/A 9/10 Bring me an Ote-gine.

Reward: Quality Nihil Ore Weapon from the 3 Twinkling Fragment locked treasure chest in Tziah 143F 66 N/A 9/10 Bring me a giant, creepy doll.

Reward: Quality Nihil Blade Find it at the School 1F Laboratory Room 67 N/A 9/10 Find a beautiful tile.

Reward: Scrub Brush Follow these steps: Port Island Station Station Outskirts Mahjong Club "Red Hawk" (Courage Rank 5 Required?) 68 10/2 9/10 Bring me a fruit knife.

Reward: Bus Stop Sign Talk to Shinjiro during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm 69 10/2 9/10 Req #68 Bring me oil.

Reward: Rocket Punch Talk to Aigis during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm 70 N/A 10/6 Req #59 Retrieve the seventh old document.

Reward: ¥90,000 Reach the top of the 4th Block, Tziah 71 N/A 10/6 Req #62 Fusion Series #6: Strength, Siegfried

Reward: Sky Sundress Fuse Siegfried with Endure. Level 55 Ganesha (Star) + Rangda (Magician) = Siegfried (Strength) 72 N/A 10/6 Req #63 Fusion Series #7: Hierophant Daisoujou

Reward: Blue Shorts Fuse Daisoujou with Regenerate 3. Qitian Dasheng (Tower) + Thunderbird (Sun) = Daisoujou (Hierophant) 73 N/A 10/6 Bring me a Mikazuki Munechika

Reward: Endure Weapon from Mayoido Antiques (Requires Nihil Blade, Emerald x3, Silver Quartz x2) 74 N/A 10/6 I'd like to try sushi.

Reward: Ergotite Chunk Talk to the Inari at Naganaki Shrine (The place where you duplicate skill cards) 75 N/A 10/6 Bring me a Sengoku-era helm.

Reward: Twilight Fragment x7 Visit the Faculty Office 9 times across separate days 76 11/1 10/6 Bring me a glasses wipe.

Reward: Garnet x5 Talk to Ikutsuki during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm 77 N/A 14 Reqs I'd like to walk around Paulownia Mall.

Reward: Small Cheongsam (Unlocks Hua Po fusion) Go on a date with Elizabeth (Daytime, doesn't take up time) 78 N/A 31 Reqs I'd like to visit Iwatodai Station.

Reward: Book of the Ancients (Unlocks Thoth fusion) Go on a date with Elizabeth (Daytime, doesn't take up time) 79 N/A 47 Reqs I'd like to visit Naganaki Shrine.

Reward: Vitality Sash Go on a date with Elizabeth (Daytime, doesn't take up time) 80 N/A 67 Reqs I'd like to visit Gekkoukan High.

Reward: Sorcerer's Mark Go on a date with Elizabeth (After School, doesn't take up time)

Elizabeth Requests #81-101

Req Deadline Available Details 81 N/A 79 Reqs I'd like to visit your room.

Reward: Tyrant's Horn Go on a date with Elizabeth (Daytime, doesn't take up time) 82 N/A 11/6 Retrieve the last old document.

Reward: ¥120,000 Reach the top of the 5th Block, Harabah 83 N/A 12/4 Retrieve the progress report.

Reward: ¥150,000 Reach the top of Tartarus 84 N/A 11/6 Create a Persona with Tempest Slash.

Reward: Empowering Sutra Siegfried (Strength) + Suzaku (Temperance) = Chernobog (Moon) 85 N/A 12/4 Create a Persona with Auto-Maraku.

Reward: Debilitor Sutra x3 Futsunushi (Magician) + Lakshmi (Fortune) = Cybele (Lovers) 86 N/A 11/6 Fusion Series #8: Death, Alice

Reward: Maid Outfit Pixie (Lovers) + Lilim (Devil) + Narcissus (Lovers) + Titania (Lovers) = Alice (Death) 87 N/A 11/6 Fusion Series #9: Fool, Loki

Reward: Masakados Siegfried (Strength) + Mother Harlot (Empress) = Loki (Fool) 88 N/A 11/6 Defeat a Greedy Shadow.

Reward: Life Aid Defeat the Greedy Shadow from 5th Block, Harabah for its drop 89 N/A 11/6 Bring me a Rai Kunimitsu.

Reward: Prime Nihil Ore Weapon from locked treasure chests in ??? 90 N/A 12/4 Bring me a Dojigiri Yasutsuna.

Reward: AS Refined Material Weapon from locked treasure chests in Harabah F212 91 N/A 1/1 Bring me a Tonbo-kiri.

Reward: Nihil Black Model x2 Weapon from Mayoido Antiques (Requires Nihil Blade, Diamond x5, Gold Quartz x2) 92 N/A 11/6 Go clean a restroom.

Reward: Maid Outfit With the Scrub Brush from Request #67, enter the station restroom at Port Island Station 93 N/A 11/6 Req #75 Go water the flowers.

Reward: Maid Outfit Go to the School Rooftop and water the flowers there 94 11/30 11/6 Bring me food for a furry friend.

Reward: Bone Talk to Koromaru during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm 95 11/30 Req #94 Bring me a Featherman R action figure.

Reward: Sacrificial Idol Talk to Ken during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm 96 N/A 11/6 I'd like to try Oden Juice.

Reward: Winter Uniform Must own at least 1 of every drink from the vending machines during the Kyoto Trip. Follow these steps: School Corridor Trade with the Friendly Student next to the Persimmon Tree 97 12/25 12/4 Bring me my Christmas present.

Reward: Ruby x3 Must have rescued the Missing Person Ayako Yoshimoto. During the evening, talk to the Eccentric Man at Iwatodai Strip Mall 2F and exchange your Thank You Note for a Christmas Present 98 N/A Req#87 Fusion Series #10: Tower, Masakado

Reward: Nihil White Models x2 Cu Chulainn with Charge + Shiva = Bishamonten with Charge. Masakado Recipe = Zouchouten + Jikokuten + Koumokuten + Bishamonten. 99 N/A 11/6 Defeat the Shadow of the Void.

Reward: Dead Moon's Husk Defeat the "Shadow of the Voice" in 6th Block, Adamah's Monad Passage (255F) 100 N/A 1/1 Bring me a Bloody Button.

Reward: Divine Pillar Go to Tartarus and defeat the Reaper (spawns by waiting around on a floor that spawns Shadows) 101 N/A 11/6 Defeat the Ultimate Adversary.

Reward: Omnipotent Orb Complete the Elizabeth boss battle.