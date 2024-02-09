Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Completing at least 82 out of the 101 Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload unlocks Elizabeth's visit to your room and earns you the Distinguished Visitor trophy.
- Some of the requests are missable, so pay attention to deadlines and make sure to complete them.
- Each request has specific details and rewards, such as retrieving old documents, defeating shadows, creating personas, and acquiring items from various locations.
In Persona 3 Reload, players have the opportunity to complete a monumental sidequest - the Elizabeth Request series. There are 101 Elizabeth Requests in total, and this guide will give you the run down for each individual task you have to complete.
In order to unlock Elizabeth's visit to your room, you must complete at least 82 of these requests. This will earn you the Distinguished Visitor trophy and achievement. Keep in mind that some of these requests are missable, so make sure you're paying attention to Deadlines.
Elizabeth Requests #1-20
|
Req
|
Deadline
|
Available
|
Details
|
1
|
N/A
|
5/10
|
Buy from Aohige Pharmacy at Paulownia Mall
|
2
|
N/A
|
5/10
|
Reach the top of First Block, Thebel
|
3
|
N/A
|
5/10
|
Defeat 100 Shadows
|
4
|
N/A
|
5/10
|
Open 50 treasure chests
|
5
|
N/A
|
5/10
|
Fuse Personas in the Velvet Room
|
6
|
N/A
|
Req #5
|
Nigi Mitama (Temperance) + Nekomata (Magician) = Archangel (Justice)
|
7
|
N/A
|
5/10
|
Weapon from the 3 Twinkling Fragment locked treasure chest in Arqa 36F
|
8
|
N/A
|
5/10
|
Fortune Teller is found at Club Escapade in Paulownia Mall, pay for the "Rarity Fortune" and explore Tartarus until you stumble across a rare Shadow
|
9
|
N/A
|
Req #1
|
Note: You will need to use the Iwatodai Forum Note from the Suspicious Man at Club Escapade to unlock more drinks at Iwatodai Station's vending machine Buy the 12 different drinks from vending machines at Iwatodai Dorm, Iwatodai Station, and Iwatodai Strip Mall
|
10
|
N/A
|
Req #1
|
Need to register as a member using the Umiushi Fan Club from the Net Café to be able to buy an Umiushi Beef Bowl from the restaurant
|
11
|
N/A
|
Req #9
|
Head to Wilduck Burger to take the challenge, choose the following prompts: look away, eat without stopping, imagine something sour (Options 2, 1, 2).
|
12
|
6/6
|
5/10
|
Talk to Yukari during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm
|
13
|
6/6
|
Req #12
|
Talk to Junpei during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm
|
14
|
N/A
|
Req #2
|
Reach Middle of Second Block, Arqa
|
15
|
N/A
|
Req #3
|
Defeat 200 Shadows
|
16
|
N/A
|
Req #4
|
Open 100 treasure chests
|
17
|
N/A
|
Req #5
|
Note: Get a Level 17 Oberon (Fuse him when you have Emperor S.Link Rank 1+) Jack Frost (Magician) + Valkyrie (Strength)
|
18
|
N/A
|
6/13
|
Buy from Rafflesia (Flower Shop) at Port Island Station
|
18
|
N/A
|
Req #18
|
Jack Frost Dolls are crane game prizes on Friday, Saturday at the Game Parade Arcade (10% chance, costs ¥200 per attempt)
|
20
|
N/A
|
6/13
|
Enter the School Nurse's Office to talk to Mr. Edogawa.
Elizabeth Requests #21-40
|
Req
|
Deadline
|
Available
|
Details
|
21
|
N/A
|
6/13 Req #14
|
Reach the top of Second Block, Arqa
|
22
|
N/A
|
Req #15
|
Defeat 300 Shadows
|
23
|
N/A
|
6/13
|
Fuse 20 Personas in the Velvet Room
|
24
|
N/A
|
6/13
|
Fuse Personas in the Velvet Room
|
25
|
N/A
|
Req #17
|
Get a Level 26 or higher Mithras (Fuse him when you have Chariot S.Link Rank 3+). Take-Minakata (Hanged) + Rakshasa (Strength)
|
26
|
N/A
|
6/13 Req #7
|
Weapon from the 3 Twinkling Fragment locked treasure chest in Arqa 54F
|
27
|
7/5
|
6/13
|
Talk to Mitsuru during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm
|
28
|
7/5
|
Req #27
|
Talk to Akihiko during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm
|
29
|
7/5
|
6/13
|
Talk to the Luxury Shopkeeper at Club Escapade, farm Black Quartz from Lustful Snake mobs at Arqa Block to buy the pair of Designer Glasses for ¥10,000
|
30
|
N/A
|
7/9 Req #21
|
Reach the middle of 3rd Block, Yabbashah
|
31
|
N/A
|
Req #22
|
Defeat 450 Shadows
|
32
|
N/A
|
Req #16
|
Open 150 treasure chests
|
33
|
N/A
|
Req #23
|
Fuse 35 Personas in the Velvet Room
|
34
|
N/A
|
7/9
|
Leanan Sidhe (Empress) + Mokoi (Devil) = Eligor (Tower)
|
35
|
N/A
|
Req #25
|
For this you need to fuse Mothman with Agilao. Vibrant Feather (Mothman fusion recipe) is acquired after defeating the gatekeepers on Yabbashah 82F. Sati (Magician) + Shiisaa (Hierophant) = Mothman (Hermit)
|
36
|
N/A
|
7/9
|
Defeat the rare Shadow from 3rd Block, Yabbashah for its drop
|
37
|
N/A
|
7/9 Tartarus
|
The first Monad Passage appears on 91F (2 boss fights)
|
38
|
N/A
|
7/9
|
You will need to use the School X Site Note from the Suspicious Man at Club Escapade to unlock Lukewarm Taiyaki Purchase Lukewarm Taiyaki from the School Store Vendor & chill it at the dorm's fridge
|
39
|
N/A
|
7/9
|
Retrieve from School PA Room (the room across from your classroom)
|
40
|
N/A
|
7/9
|
Purchase from TV Shopping Channel on 7/12
Elizabeth Requests #41-60
|
Req
|
Deadline
|
Available
|
Details
|
41
|
N/A
|
Req #40
|
You get Tanaka's Signature from Devil Social Link Rank 1 Event
|
42
|
N/A
|
7/9
|
Buy 4 Super Cat Food from Aohige Pharmacy. Then, follow these steps:
You need to do this once each day, across a total of 4 days.
|
43
|
8/4
|
7/9
|
Talk to Fụuka during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm
|
44
|
N/A
|
7/9
|
During the Yakushima Vacation, collect at least 1 item from the beach
|
45
|
N/A
|
8/8 Req #30
|
Reach the top of the 3rd Block, Yabbashah
|
46
|
N/A
|
Req #31
|
Defeat 600 Shadows
|
47
|
N/A
|
Req #32
|
Open 200 treasure chests
|
48
|
N/A
|
Req # 33
|
Fuse 50 Personas in the Velvet Room
|
49
|
N/A
|
8/8
|
Fuse Personas in the Velvet Room
|
50
|
N/A
|
8/8
|
Register King Frost & Black Frost to your Persona Compendium to unlock Theurgy. Queen Medb (Lovers) + Power (Justice) = King Frost (Emperor)
|
51
|
N/A
|
8/8
|
Weapon from Mayoido Antiques (Requires 5 Black Quartz)
|
52
|
N/A
|
8/8
|
Cook a meal with someone at the dorm and give it to her
|
53
|
N/A
|
Req #52
|
Plant & Harvest a Buff Potato Sprout at the Dorm's Garden
|
54
|
N/A
|
8/8
|
Check the Monetary Offering at Naganaki Shrine 3 times across different days
|
55
|
N/A
|
8/8
|
Max out a Social Link
|
56
|
N/A
|
8/8
|
Follow these steps:
|
57
|
N/A
|
8/8
|
Follow these steps:
|
58
|
8/31
|
8/8
|
Follow these steps:
|
59
|
N/A
|
9/10 Req #45
|
Reach the middle of 4th Block Tziah
|
60
|
N/A
|
Req #46
|
Defeat 800 Shadows
Elizabeth Request #61-80
|
Req
|
Deadline
|
Available
|
Details
|
61
|
N/A
|
9/10
|
Fuse Personas in the Velvet Room.
|
62
|
N/A
|
9/10
|
Fuse Titania with Matarukaja. Black Frost (Fool) + Dominion (Justice) = Titania (Lovers)
|
63
|
N/A
|
9/10
|
Get a Level 54 or higher Rangda (Fuse him when you have Magician S.Link Rank 8+) Titania (Lovers) + Ganga (Priestess) = Rangda (Magician)
|
64
|
N/A
|
9/10
|
Defeat the rare Shadow from 4rd Block, Tziah for its drop
|
65
|
N/A
|
9/10
|
Weapon from the 3 Twinkling Fragment locked treasure chest in Tziah 143F
|
66
|
N/A
|
9/10
|
Find it at the School 1F Laboratory Room
|
67
|
N/A
|
9/10
|
Follow these steps:
|
68
|
10/2
|
9/10
|
Talk to Shinjiro during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm
|
69
|
10/2
|
9/10 Req #68
|
Talk to Aigis during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm
|
70
|
N/A
|
10/6 Req #59
|
Reach the top of the 4th Block, Tziah
|
71
|
N/A
|
10/6 Req #62
|
Fuse Siegfried with Endure. Level 55 Ganesha (Star) + Rangda (Magician) = Siegfried (Strength)
|
72
|
N/A
|
10/6 Req #63
|
Fuse Daisoujou with Regenerate 3. Qitian Dasheng (Tower) + Thunderbird (Sun) = Daisoujou (Hierophant)
|
73
|
N/A
|
10/6
|
Weapon from Mayoido Antiques (Requires Nihil Blade, Emerald x3, Silver Quartz x2)
|
74
|
N/A
|
10/6
|
Talk to the Inari at Naganaki Shrine (The place where you duplicate skill cards)
|
75
|
N/A
|
10/6
|
Visit the Faculty Office 9 times across separate days
|
76
|
11/1
|
10/6
|
Talk to Ikutsuki during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm
|
77
|
N/A
|
14 Reqs
|
Go on a date with Elizabeth (Daytime, doesn't take up time)
|
78
|
N/A
|
31 Reqs
|
Go on a date with Elizabeth (Daytime, doesn't take up time)
|
79
|
N/A
|
47 Reqs
|
Go on a date with Elizabeth (Daytime, doesn't take up time)
|
80
|
N/A
|
67 Reqs
|
Go on a date with Elizabeth (After School, doesn't take up time)
Elizabeth Requests #81-101
|
Req
|
Deadline
|
Available
|
Details
|
81
|
N/A
|
79 Reqs
|
Go on a date with Elizabeth (Daytime, doesn't take up time)
|
82
|
N/A
|
11/6
|
Reach the top of the 5th Block, Harabah
|
83
|
N/A
|
12/4
|
Reach the top of Tartarus
|
84
|
N/A
|
11/6
|
Siegfried (Strength) + Suzaku (Temperance) = Chernobog (Moon)
|
85
|
N/A
|
12/4
|
Futsunushi (Magician) + Lakshmi (Fortune) = Cybele (Lovers)
|
86
|
N/A
|
11/6
|
Pixie (Lovers) + Lilim (Devil) + Narcissus (Lovers) + Titania (Lovers) = Alice (Death)
|
87
|
N/A
|
11/6
|
Siegfried (Strength) + Mother Harlot (Empress) = Loki (Fool)
|
88
|
N/A
|
11/6
|
Defeat the Greedy Shadow from 5th Block, Harabah for its drop
|
89
|
N/A
|
11/6
|
Weapon from locked treasure chests in ???
|
90
|
N/A
|
12/4
|
Weapon from locked treasure chests in Harabah F212
|
91
|
N/A
|
1/1
|
Weapon from Mayoido Antiques (Requires Nihil Blade, Diamond x5, Gold Quartz x2)
|
92
|
N/A
|
11/6
|
With the Scrub Brush from Request #67, enter the station restroom at Port Island Station
|
93
|
N/A
|
11/6 Req #75
|
Go to the School Rooftop and water the flowers there
|
94
|
11/30
|
11/6
|
Talk to Koromaru during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm
|
95
|
11/30
|
Req #94
|
Talk to Ken during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm
|
96
|
N/A
|
11/6
|
Must own at least 1 of every drink from the vending machines during the Kyoto Trip. Follow these steps:
|
97
|
12/25
|
12/4
|
Must have rescued the Missing Person Ayako Yoshimoto. During the evening, talk to the Eccentric Man at Iwatodai Strip Mall 2F and exchange your Thank You Note for a Christmas Present
|
98
|
N/A
|
Req#87
|
Cu Chulainn with Charge + Shiva = Bishamonten with Charge. Masakado Recipe = Zouchouten + Jikokuten + Koumokuten + Bishamonten.
|
99
|
N/A
|
11/6
|
Defeat the "Shadow of the Voice" in 6th Block, Adamah's Monad Passage (255F)
|
100
|
N/A
|
1/1
|
Go to Tartarus and defeat the Reaper (spawns by waiting around on a floor that spawns Shadows)
|
101
|
N/A
|
11/6
|
Complete the Elizabeth boss battle.
