Key Takeaways

  • Completing at least 82 out of the 101 Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload unlocks Elizabeth's visit to your room and earns you the Distinguished Visitor trophy.
  • Some of the requests are missable, so pay attention to deadlines and make sure to complete them.
  • Each request has specific details and rewards, such as retrieving old documents, defeating shadows, creating personas, and acquiring items from various locations.

In Persona 3 Reload, players have the opportunity to complete a monumental sidequest - the Elizabeth Request series. There are 101 Elizabeth Requests in total, and this guide will give you the run down for each individual task you have to complete.

In order to unlock Elizabeth's visit to your room, you must complete at least 82 of these requests. This will earn you the Distinguished Visitor trophy and achievement. Keep in mind that some of these requests are missable, so make sure you're paying attention to Deadlines.

Elizabeth Requests #1-20

Req

Deadline

Available

Details

1

N/A

5/10
  • Bring me a Muscle Drink.
  • Reward: Soul Drop x5

Buy from Aohige Pharmacy at Paulownia Mall

2

N/A

5/10
  • Retrieve the first old document.
  • Reward: ¥10,000

Reach the top of First Block, Thebel

3

N/A

5/10
  • Shadow Hunting Milestone
  • Reward: Cure Water x3

Defeat 100 Shadows

4

N/A

5/10
  • Treasure Hunting Milestone
  • Reward: Snuff Soul x2

Open 50 treasure chests

5

N/A

5/10
  • Create a Persona that's level 13 or above.
  • Reward: Bufula Gem x3

Fuse Personas in the Velvet Room

6

N/A

Req #5
  • Create a Persona with Kouha.
  • Reward: Fierce Sutra x2

Nigi Mitama (Temperance) + Nekomata (Magician) = Archangel (Justice)

7

N/A

5/10
  • Bring me a Juzumaru
  • Reward: Makouha

Weapon from the 3 Twinkling Fragment locked treasure chest in Arqa 36F

8

N/A

5/10
  • Experiment with fortune telling.
  • Reward: Speed Incense I x3

Fortune Teller is found at Club Escapade in Paulownia Mall, pay for the "Rarity Fortune" and explore Tartarus until you stumble across a rare Shadow

9

N/A

Req #1
  • I'd like to try all kinds of drinks.
  • Reward: Media

Note: You will need to use the Iwatodai Forum Note from the Suspicious Man at Club Escapade to unlock more drinks at Iwatodai Station's vending machine Buy the 12 different drinks from vending machines at Iwatodai Dorm, Iwatodai Station, and Iwatodai Strip Mall

10

N/A

Req #1
  • I'd like to try a beef bowl.
  • Reward: Male Uniforms (W)

Need to register as a member using the Umiushi Fan Club from the Net Café to be able to buy an Umiushi Beef Bowl from the restaurant

11

N/A

Req #9
  • Please prevail in the Big Eater Challenge.
  • Reward: Twilight Fragment x3

Head to Wilduck Burger to take the challenge, choose the following prompts: look away, eat without stopping, imagine something sour (Options 2, 1, 2).

12

6/6

5/10
  • Bring me pine resin.
  • Reward: Toy Bow

Talk to Yukari during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm

13

6/6

Req #12
  • Bring me a handheld game console.
  • Reward: Pixel Vest

Talk to Junpei during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm

14

N/A

Req #2
  • Retrieve the second old document.
  • Reward: ¥20,000

Reach Middle of Second Block, Arqa

15

N/A

Req #3
  • Shadow Hunting Milestone #2
  • Reward: Umugi Water x3

Defeat 200 Shadows

16

N/A

Req #4
  • Treasure Hunting Milestone #2
  • Reward: Chewing Soul x2

Open 100 treasure chests

17

N/A

Req #5
  • Fusion Series #1: Emperor, Oberon
  • Reward: Female Uniforms (W)

Note: Get a Level 17 Oberon (Fuse him when you have Emperor S.Link Rank 1+) Jack Frost (Magician) + Valkyrie (Strength)

18

N/A

6/13
  • I'd like to be gifted a bouquet of flowers.
  • Reward: Female Winter Garb

Buy from Rafflesia (Flower Shop) at Port Island Station

18

N/A

Req #18
  • I want Jack Frost dolls.
  • Reward: Twilight Fragment x3

Jack Frost Dolls are crane game prizes on Friday, Saturday at the Game Parade Arcade (10% chance, costs ¥200 per attempt)

20

N/A

6/13
  • Bring me some potent medicine.
  • Reward: Steel Pipe

Enter the School Nurse's Office to talk to Mr. Edogawa.
Elizabeth Requests #21-40

Req

Deadline

Available

Details

21

N/A

6/13 Req #14
  • Retrieve the third old document.
  • Reward: ¥30,000

Reach the top of Second Block, Arqa

22

N/A

Req #15
  • Shadow Hunting Milestone #3
  • Reward: Bead x3

Defeat 300 Shadows

23

N/A

6/13
  • Persona Fusion Milestone
  • Reward: Twilight Fragment x5

Fuse 20 Personas in the Velvet Room

24

N/A

6/13
  • Create a Persona that's level 23 or above.
  • Reward: Sugar Key (Unlocks King Frost fusion)

Fuse Personas in the Velvet Room

25

N/A

Req #17
  • Fusion Series #2: Chariot, Mithras
  • Reward: Male Winter Garb

Get a Level 26 or higher Mithras (Fuse him when you have Chariot S.Link Rank 3+). Take-Minakata (Hanged) + Rakshasa (Strength)

26

N/A

6/13 Req #7
  • Bring me an Onimaru Kunitsuna.
  • Reward: Crit Rate Boost

Weapon from the 3 Twinkling Fragment locked treasure chest in Arqa 54F

27

7/5

6/13
  • Bring me a triangular sword.
  • Reward: Gallant Sneakers

Talk to Mitsuru during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm

28

7/5

Req #27
  • Bring me a protein not for pros.
  • Reward: Spiked Bat

Talk to Akihiko during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm

29

7/5

6/13
  • I want to look fashionable.
  • Reward: Power Incense I x5

Talk to the Luxury Shopkeeper at Club Escapade, farm Black Quartz from Lustful Snake mobs at Arqa Block to buy the pair of Designer Glasses for ¥10,000

30

N/A

7/9 Req #21
  • Retrieve the fourth old document.
  • Reward: ¥40,000

Reach the middle of 3rd Block, Yabbashah

31

N/A

Req #22
  • Shadow Hunting Milestone #4
  • Reward: Kamimusubi Water x2

Defeat 450 Shadows

32

N/A

Req #16
  • Treasure Hunting Milestone #3
  • Reward: Snuff Soul x6

Open 150 treasure chests

33

N/A

Req #23
  • Persona Fusion Milestone #2
  • Reward: Twilight Fragment x5

Fuse 35 Personas in the Velvet Room

34

N/A

7/9
  • Create a Persona with Torrent Shot.
  • Reward: Attack Mirror x3

Leanan Sidhe (Empress) + Mokoi (Devil) = Eligor (Tower)

35

N/A

Req #25
  • Fusion Series #3: Hermit, Mothman
  • Reward: Maid Outfit

For this you need to fuse Mothman with Agilao. Vibrant Feather (Mothman fusion recipe) is acquired after defeating the gatekeepers on Yabbashah 82F. Sati (Magician) + Shiisaa (Hierophant) = Mothman (Hermit)

36

N/A

7/9
  • Defeat a rare Shadow #1
  • Reward: Onyx x7

Defeat the rare Shadow from 3rd Block, Yabbashah for its drop

37

N/A

7/9 Tartarus
  • Traverse the Monad Passage.
  • Reward: Black Sword

The first Monad Passage appears on 91F (2 boss fights)

38

N/A

7/9
  • I want to eat some chilled taiyaki.
  • Reward: Nihil Cloth

You will need to use the School X Site Note from the Suspicious Man at Club Escapade to unlock Lukewarm Taiyaki Purchase Lukewarm Taiyaki from the School Store Vendor & chill it at the dorm's fridge

39

N/A

7/9
  • Let me hear music unique to Gekkoukan.
  • Reward: Female Uniforms (S)

Retrieve from School PA Room (the room across from your classroom)

40

N/A

7/9
  • I'd like to see a pair of Max Safety Shoes.
  • Reward: Twilight Fragment x3

Purchase from TV Shopping Channel on 7/12

Elizabeth Requests #41-60

Req

Deadline

Available

Details

41

N/A

Req #40
  • Bring me the mysterious person's autograph.
  • Reward: Nihil Blade

You get Tanaka's Signature from Devil Social Link Rank 1 Event

42

N/A

7/9
  • Please feed the cat.
  • Reward: Male Summer Garb

Buy 4 Super Cat Food from Aohige Pharmacy. Then, follow these steps:

  1. Port Island Station
  2. Station Outskirts
  3. Weak Cat
  4. Give Super Cat Food

You need to do this once each day, across a total of 4 days.

43

8/4

7/9
  • Bring me a Christmas star.
  • Reward: Jack's Gloves

Talk to Fụuka during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm

44

N/A

7/9
  • I wish to feel the ocean.
  • Reward: Amethyst x5

During the Yakushima Vacation, collect at least 1 item from the beach

45

N/A

8/8 Req #30
  • Retrieve the fifth old document.
  • Reward: ¥50,000

Reach the top of the 3rd Block, Yabbashah

46

N/A

Req #31
  • Shadow Hunting Milestone #5
  • Reward: Bead Chain x2

Defeat 600 Shadows

47

N/A

Req #32
  • Treasure Hunting Milestone #4
  • Reward: Precious Egg x2

Open 200 treasure chests

48

N/A

Req # 33
  • Persona Fusion Milestone #3
  • Reward: Twilight Fragment x5

Fuse 50 Personas in the Velvet Room

49

N/A

8/8
  • Create a Persona that's level 38 or above.
  • Reward: Marionette (Unlocks Nebiros fusion)

Fuse Personas in the Velvet Room

50

N/A

8/8
  • Perform King and I.
  • Reward: Guard Incense II x3

Register King Frost & Black Frost to your Persona Compendium to unlock Theurgy. Queen Medb (Lovers) + Power (Justice) = King Frost (Emperor)

51

N/A

8/8
  • Bring me an Outenta Mitsuyo.
  • Reward: Multi-Target Boost

Weapon from Mayoido Antiques (Requires 5 Black Quartz)

52

N/A

8/8
  • I'd like to try a home-cooked meal.
  • Reward: Legendary Cleaver

Cook a meal with someone at the dorm and give it to her

53

N/A

Req #52
  • I'd like to see a mysterious potato.
  • Reward: Ergotite Shard

Plant & Harvest a Buff Potato Sprout at the Dorm's Garden

54

N/A

8/8
  • Attempt a hundred shrine visits.
  • Reward: Lime Swimwear

Check the Monetary Offering at Naganaki Shrine 3 times across different days

55

N/A

8/8
  • I'd like to see proof of a bond.
  • Reward: Space Badge

Max out a Social Link

56

N/A

8/8
  • Look for the drink with my name.
  • Reward: AS Generic Material

Follow these steps:

  • Port Island Station
  • Station Outskirts
  • Que Sera Sera
  • Enter (Charm Rank 5 at least)

57

N/A

8/8
  • I'd like to try Aojiru.
  • Reward: Twilight Fragment x8

Follow these steps:

  1. Ask about Aojiru at Aohige Pharmacy
  2. Craft Vintage Yagen at Mayoido Antiques (Need 2 Topaz + 1 Turquoise)
  3. Trade for Aojiru

58

8/31

8/8
  • I wish to become a straw millionaire.
  • Reward: Turquoise x20

Follow these steps:

  1. Receive Bandage Wrap
  2. Trade with Fierce-Looking Delinquent at Station Outskirts (Port Island Station)
  3. Hand over the Student Handbook to the Flustered Student at Port Island Station
  4. Give the Irresistible Catnip to the Cat-Loving Boy at Iwatodai Station Strip Mall
  5. Return to Elizabeth with the Cat Ear Headband

59

N/A

9/10 Req #45
  • Retrieve the sixth old document.
  • Reward: ¥70,000

Reach the middle of 4th Block Tziah

60

N/A

Req #46
  • Shadow Hunting Milestone #6
  • Reward: Soma

Defeat 800 Shadows
Elizabeth Request #61-80

Req

Deadline

Available

Details

61

N/A

9/10
  • Create a Persona that's level 46 or above.
  • Reward: Atrophying Sutra x2

Fuse Personas in the Velvet Room.

62

N/A

9/10
  • Fusion Series #4: Lovers, Titania
  • Reward: Male Uniform (S)

Fuse Titania with Matarukaja. Black Frost (Fool) + Dominion (Justice) = Titania (Lovers)

63

N/A

9/10
  • Fusion Series #5: Magician, Rangda
  • Reward: Female Summer Garb

Get a Level 54 or higher Rangda (Fuse him when you have Magician S.Link Rank 8+) Titania (Lovers) + Ganga (Priestess) = Rangda (Magician)

64

N/A

9/10
  • Defeat a rare Shadow #2
  • Reward: Topaz x7

Defeat the rare Shadow from 4rd Block, Tziah for its drop

65

N/A

9/10
  • Bring me an Ote-gine.
  • Reward: Quality Nihil Ore

Weapon from the 3 Twinkling Fragment locked treasure chest in Tziah 143F

66

N/A

9/10
  • Bring me a giant, creepy doll.
  • Reward: Quality Nihil Blade

Find it at the School 1F Laboratory Room

67

N/A

9/10
  • Find a beautiful tile.
  • Reward: Scrub Brush

Follow these steps:

  1. Port Island Station
  2. Station Outskirts
  3. Mahjong Club "Red Hawk" (Courage Rank 5 Required?)

68

10/2

9/10
  • Bring me a fruit knife.
  • Reward: Bus Stop Sign

Talk to Shinjiro during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm

69

10/2

9/10 Req #68
  • Bring me oil.
  • Reward: Rocket Punch

Talk to Aigis during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm

70

N/A

10/6 Req #59
  • Retrieve the seventh old document.
  • Reward: ¥90,000

Reach the top of the 4th Block, Tziah

71

N/A

10/6 Req #62
  • Fusion Series #6: Strength, Siegfried
  • Reward: Sky Sundress

Fuse Siegfried with Endure. Level 55 Ganesha (Star) + Rangda (Magician) = Siegfried (Strength)

72

N/A

10/6 Req #63
  • Fusion Series #7: Hierophant Daisoujou
  • Reward: Blue Shorts

Fuse Daisoujou with Regenerate 3. Qitian Dasheng (Tower) + Thunderbird (Sun) = Daisoujou (Hierophant)

73

N/A

10/6
  • Bring me a Mikazuki Munechika
  • Reward: Endure

Weapon from Mayoido Antiques (Requires Nihil Blade, Emerald x3, Silver Quartz x2)

74

N/A

10/6
  • I'd like to try sushi.
  • Reward: Ergotite Chunk

Talk to the Inari at Naganaki Shrine (The place where you duplicate skill cards)

75

N/A

10/6
  • Bring me a Sengoku-era helm.
  • Reward: Twilight Fragment x7

Visit the Faculty Office 9 times across separate days

76

11/1

10/6
  • Bring me a glasses wipe.
  • Reward: Garnet x5

Talk to Ikutsuki during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm

77

N/A

14 Reqs
  • I'd like to walk around Paulownia Mall.
  • Reward: Small Cheongsam (Unlocks Hua Po fusion)

Go on a date with Elizabeth (Daytime, doesn't take up time)

78

N/A

31 Reqs
  • I'd like to visit Iwatodai Station.
  • Reward: Book of the Ancients (Unlocks Thoth fusion)

Go on a date with Elizabeth (Daytime, doesn't take up time)

79

N/A

47 Reqs
  • I'd like to visit Naganaki Shrine.
  • Reward: Vitality Sash

Go on a date with Elizabeth (Daytime, doesn't take up time)

80

N/A

67 Reqs
  • I'd like to visit Gekkoukan High.
  • Reward: Sorcerer's Mark

Go on a date with Elizabeth (After School, doesn't take up time)

Elizabeth Requests #81-101

Req

Deadline

Available

Details

81

N/A

79 Reqs
  • I'd like to visit your room.
  • Reward: Tyrant's Horn

Go on a date with Elizabeth (Daytime, doesn't take up time)

82

N/A

11/6
  • Retrieve the last old document.
  • Reward: ¥120,000

Reach the top of the 5th Block, Harabah

83

N/A

12/4
  • Retrieve the progress report.
  • Reward: ¥150,000

Reach the top of Tartarus

84

N/A

11/6
  • Create a Persona with Tempest Slash.
  • Reward: Empowering Sutra

Siegfried (Strength) + Suzaku (Temperance) = Chernobog (Moon)

85

N/A

12/4
  • Create a Persona with Auto-Maraku.
  • Reward: Debilitor Sutra x3

Futsunushi (Magician) + Lakshmi (Fortune) = Cybele (Lovers)

86

N/A

11/6
  • Fusion Series #8: Death, Alice
  • Reward: Maid Outfit

Pixie (Lovers) + Lilim (Devil) + Narcissus (Lovers) + Titania (Lovers) = Alice (Death)

87

N/A

11/6
  • Fusion Series #9: Fool, Loki
  • Reward: Masakados

Siegfried (Strength) + Mother Harlot (Empress) = Loki (Fool)

88

N/A

11/6
  • Defeat a Greedy Shadow.
  • Reward: Life Aid

Defeat the Greedy Shadow from 5th Block, Harabah for its drop

89

N/A

11/6
  • Bring me a Rai Kunimitsu.
  • Reward: Prime Nihil Ore

Weapon from locked treasure chests in ???

90

N/A

12/4
  • Bring me a Dojigiri Yasutsuna.
  • Reward: AS Refined Material

Weapon from locked treasure chests in Harabah F212

91

N/A

1/1
  • Bring me a Tonbo-kiri.
  • Reward: Nihil Black Model x2

Weapon from Mayoido Antiques (Requires Nihil Blade, Diamond x5, Gold Quartz x2)

92

N/A

11/6
  • Go clean a restroom.
  • Reward: Maid Outfit

With the Scrub Brush from Request #67, enter the station restroom at Port Island Station

93

N/A

11/6 Req #75
  • Go water the flowers.
  • Reward: Maid Outfit

Go to the School Rooftop and water the flowers there

94

11/30

11/6
  • Bring me food for a furry friend.
  • Reward: Bone

Talk to Koromaru during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm

95

11/30

Req #94
  • Bring me a Featherman R action figure.
  • Reward: Sacrificial Idol

Talk to Ken during the evening at Iwatodai Dorm

96

N/A

11/6
  • I'd like to try Oden Juice.
  • Reward: Winter Uniform

Must own at least 1 of every drink from the vending machines during the Kyoto Trip. Follow these steps:

  1. School Corridor
  2. Trade with the Friendly Student next to the Persimmon Tree

97

12/25

12/4
  • Bring me my Christmas present.
  • Reward: Ruby x3

Must have rescued the Missing Person Ayako Yoshimoto. During the evening, talk to the Eccentric Man at Iwatodai Strip Mall 2F and exchange your Thank You Note for a Christmas Present

98

N/A

Req#87
  • Fusion Series #10: Tower, Masakado
  • Reward: Nihil White Models x2

Cu Chulainn with Charge + Shiva = Bishamonten with Charge. Masakado Recipe = Zouchouten + Jikokuten + Koumokuten + Bishamonten.

99

N/A

11/6
  • Defeat the Shadow of the Void.
  • Reward: Dead Moon's Husk

Defeat the "Shadow of the Voice" in 6th Block, Adamah's Monad Passage (255F)

100

N/A

1/1
  • Bring me a Bloody Button.
  • Reward: Divine Pillar

Go to Tartarus and defeat the Reaper (spawns by waiting around on a floor that spawns Shadows)

101

N/A

11/6
  • Defeat the Ultimate Adversary.
  • Reward: Omnipotent Orb

Complete the Elizabeth boss battle.
