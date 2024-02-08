Key Takeaways Players in Persona 3 Reload must rescue missing individuals trapped in Tartarus to protect them from imminent death.

Rescuing missing persons in Tartarus can also provide generous rewards.

Some missing persons have Social Links, and rescuing them before the next Full Moon is essential for Social Link progression.

In the midst of navigating the complexities of daily life and bracing for the looming Full Moons in Persona 3 Reload, players are faced with yet another challenge as Elizabeth summons them to the Velvet Room in May. There, she reveals distressing news: individuals have started disappearing within Tartarus.

These unfortunate souls, despite being able to hear the voices of the Shadows beckoning them, lack the protection of Personas and face imminent death at the hands of these malevolent entities if not rescued before the next Full Moon. However, altruism isn't the only motivation for undertaking these daring rescues – generous rewards await those who succeed in their endeavors.

When People Start Going Missing in Persona 3 Reload

In the midst of the tumultuous events of Persona 3 Reload, shortly after the intense battle against Emperor and Empress during the second Full Moon encounter, Elizabeth abruptly summons the protagonist to the Velvet Room.

This pivotal moment occurs on 6/18, not long after Fuuka formally assumes her role as the team's navigator.

Upon arriving at the Velvet Room, Elizabeth delivers unsettling news: an individual has disappeared within Tartarus. While this may mark the first instance of such an occurrence in Persona 3 Reload, given the increasing prevalence of Apathy Syndrome, it certainly won't be the last.

Thus begins a game-long series of additional objectives, entailing the exploration of Tartarus and the rescue of the Missing. Only you and SEES possess the capability to locate and save these individuals trapped within the labyrinthine depths of Tartarus. So, let's get into all the missing persons and their locations.

All Missing Persons (Tartarus Rescue Missions)

While in Tartarus, you can prompt Elizabeth for a general floor range of where the current missing persons are located. Once you do so and you start adventuring, Fuuka will then tell you the exact floor that they're on.

Some of the missing persons will be those with a Social Link. If you do not rescue them before the next Full Moon, then you will be unable to progress their Social Link any further.

Additionally, once these rescue missions start appearing, there will also be cats that waltz into Tartarus. You can rescue these little guys for some Twilight Fragments. This is optional, and the rewards are minor, and are meant to offer players at least one objective to do each time they go to Tartarus. They are not in any actual danger, as the game implies.

July 6 Deadline

Floor Available Person Reward 50 06/18 Ayako Yoshimoto Recarm + Letter of Thanks 56 06/26 Kenjiro Tsutsumi ¥40,000 64 06/26 Yoshimi Mimaya 2 x Black Quartz

August 5 Deadline

Floor Available Person Reward 79 08/03 Yasuko Murabayashi 4 x Emerald 84 08/03 Shuichi Niimura Swift Boost

September 4 Deadline

Floor Available Person Reward 101 08/19 Satsuki Onozuka Divine Grace 109 08/29 Hirotaka Tanigami 20 x Malachite 114 09/03 Reiko Makita Mediarama

October 3 Deadline

Floor Available Person Reward 120 09/12 Bunchiki Kitamura (Social Link) 4 x Homunculus 135 09/22 Aki Kurobe Magic Talisman 140 09/22 Yasunobu Shimozono ¥100,000

November 2 Deadline

Floor Available Person Reward 146 10/21 Maiko Oohashi (Social Link) Felt Doll 159 10/21 Ryohei Nakatsugawa Berserker's Seal 165 10/30 Tekeko Hiraoka Avaricious Ring

December 1 Deadline

Floor Available Person Reward 177 11/28 Tomoyuki Itami Omega Drive 196 11/28 Katsue Sugi 3 x Diamond

December 30 Deadline

Floor Available Person Reward 209 12/22 Yumiko Sasamaki 2 x Scintillating Coin 221 12/22 Nobuko Fukuchi 3 x Ruby

January 30 Deadline

Floor Available Person Reward 232 01/15 Fumika Teramoto Soma 250 01/15 Mitsutoshi Okimoto Salvation