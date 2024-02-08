Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Players in Persona 3 Reload must rescue missing individuals trapped in Tartarus to protect them from imminent death.
- Rescuing missing persons in Tartarus can also provide generous rewards.
- Some missing persons have Social Links, and rescuing them before the next Full Moon is essential for Social Link progression.
In the midst of navigating the complexities of daily life and bracing for the looming Full Moons in Persona 3 Reload, players are faced with yet another challenge as Elizabeth summons them to the Velvet Room in May. There, she reveals distressing news: individuals have started disappearing within Tartarus.
These unfortunate souls, despite being able to hear the voices of the Shadows beckoning them, lack the protection of Personas and face imminent death at the hands of these malevolent entities if not rescued before the next Full Moon. However, altruism isn't the only motivation for undertaking these daring rescues – generous rewards await those who succeed in their endeavors.
When People Start Going Missing in Persona 3 Reload
In the midst of the tumultuous events of Persona 3 Reload, shortly after the intense battle against Emperor and Empress during the second Full Moon encounter, Elizabeth abruptly summons the protagonist to the Velvet Room.
This pivotal moment occurs on 6/18, not long after Fuuka formally assumes her role as the team's navigator.
Upon arriving at the Velvet Room, Elizabeth delivers unsettling news: an individual has disappeared within Tartarus. While this may mark the first instance of such an occurrence in Persona 3 Reload, given the increasing prevalence of Apathy Syndrome, it certainly won't be the last.
Thus begins a game-long series of additional objectives, entailing the exploration of Tartarus and the rescue of the Missing. Only you and SEES possess the capability to locate and save these individuals trapped within the labyrinthine depths of Tartarus. So, let's get into all the missing persons and their locations.
All Missing Persons (Tartarus Rescue Missions)
While in Tartarus, you can prompt Elizabeth for a general floor range of where the current missing persons are located. Once you do so and you start adventuring, Fuuka will then tell you the exact floor that they're on.
Some of the missing persons will be those with a Social Link. If you do not rescue them before the next Full Moon, then you will be unable to progress their Social Link any further.
Additionally, once these rescue missions start appearing, there will also be cats that waltz into Tartarus. You can rescue these little guys for some Twilight Fragments. This is optional, and the rewards are minor, and are meant to offer players at least one objective to do each time they go to Tartarus. They are not in any actual danger, as the game implies.
July 6 Deadline
|
Floor
|
Available
|
Person
|
Reward
|
50
|
06/18
|
Ayako Yoshimoto
|
Recarm + Letter of Thanks
|
56
|
06/26
|
Kenjiro Tsutsumi
|
¥40,000
|
64
|
06/26
|
Yoshimi Mimaya
|
2 x Black Quartz
August 5 Deadline
|
Floor
|
Available
|
Person
|
Reward
|
79
|
08/03
|
Yasuko Murabayashi
|
4 x Emerald
|
84
|
08/03
|
Shuichi Niimura
|
Swift Boost
September 4 Deadline
|
Floor
|
Available
|
Person
|
Reward
|
101
|
08/19
|
Satsuki Onozuka
|
Divine Grace
|
109
|
08/29
|
Hirotaka Tanigami
|
20 x Malachite
|
114
|
09/03
|
Reiko Makita
|
Mediarama
October 3 Deadline
|
Floor
|
Available
|
Person
|
Reward
|
120
|
09/12
|
Bunchiki Kitamura (Social Link)
|
4 x Homunculus
|
135
|
09/22
|
Aki Kurobe
|
Magic Talisman
|
140
|
09/22
|
Yasunobu Shimozono
|
¥100,000
November 2 Deadline
|
Floor
|
Available
|
Person
|
Reward
|
146
|
10/21
|
Maiko Oohashi (Social Link)
|
Felt Doll
|
159
|
10/21
|
Ryohei Nakatsugawa
|
Berserker's Seal
|
165
|
10/30
|
Tekeko Hiraoka
|
Avaricious Ring
December 1 Deadline
|
Floor
|
Available
|
Person
|
Reward
|
177
|
11/28
|
Tomoyuki Itami
|
Omega Drive
|
196
|
11/28
|
Katsue Sugi
|
3 x Diamond
December 30 Deadline
|
Floor
|
Available
|
Person
|
Reward
|
209
|
12/22
|
Yumiko Sasamaki
|
2 x Scintillating Coin
|
221
|
12/22
|
Nobuko Fukuchi
|
3 x Ruby
January 30 Deadline
|
Floor
|
Available
|
Person
|
Reward
|
232
|
01/15
|
Fumika Teramoto
|
Soma
|
250
|
01/15
|
Mitsutoshi Okimoto
|
Salvation