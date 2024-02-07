Quick Links All Overworld Twilight Fragment Locations

Key Takeaways Players can acquire Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload to open chests, so it's important to collect them all.

There are 17 Twilight Fragment locations in the overworld, but 2 have specific requirements to access.

Some of the locations include Gekkoukan High School, Iwatodai Station Strip Mall, Naganaki Shrine, Port Island Station, Paulownia Mall, and the Iwatodai Student Dormitory.

In Persona 3 Reload, players can acquire Twilight Fragments by venturing beyond Tartarus. These little blue sparkles on the ground can be found throughout the world, and will not respawn in the overworld when you have claimed them. You can use Twilight Fragments to open chests throughout the game, so it’s worth it to pick up all of them when you find them!

Unfortunately, they're not the easiest thing to come by in the overworld. There are specific locations throughout the Persona 3 overworld where you can find them. In total, there are 17 Twilight Fragment locations scattered throughout the city. Initially, you can collect 15 of them as soon as you gain the freedom to explore. However, two of these locations have specific requirements that must be met before you can access them.

All Overworld Twilight Fragment Locations

Gekkoukan High School

Location Directions School Entranceway Teleport to School Gates. Then, just walk along the right side, and check the second lamp post right before the inaccessible road that leads east. School Building 1F Main Lobby, head straight and look between the Sword & Staff Statues (blue & red pillars). There should be one there.

At the end of the Faculty Office Hallway, it should be right outside the Printing Room. Corridor There’s one around the bench to the south of the Persimmon Tree Gym Hallway Check on the floor next to the lockers, and buckets to your right. School Building 2F To the west end where the stairs and bathroom are, you will want to check the sink. Rooftop On top of the second bench, the one closest to the door.

Iwatodai Station Strip Mall

Location Directions Iwatodai Station The southeast corner of the manhole construction zone, it’s right next to the traffic cone. Iwatodai Strip Mall 3F The garbage can next to Umiushi Beef Bowls, to the right of the set of stairs.

Naganaki Shrine

Location Directions Naganaki Shrine At the northwest corner, next to the Sacred Tree and Inari.

To the southwest, near the playground where the street light is.

Port Island Station

Location Directions Port Island Station Southeast corner, on a bench next to the water fountain. Station Outskirts Right beside the trash bags outside of Que Sera Sera.

Paulownia Mall

Location Directions Paulownia Mall Head straight, right at the base of the water fountain at the center. Club Escapade (Requires Courage Rank 2 - Ordinary) Head north towards the dance floor, it's at the base of the performance stage

Iwatodai Student Dormitory