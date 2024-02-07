Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Players can acquire Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload to open chests, so it's important to collect them all.
- There are 17 Twilight Fragment locations in the overworld, but 2 have specific requirements to access.
- Some of the locations include Gekkoukan High School, Iwatodai Station Strip Mall, Naganaki Shrine, Port Island Station, Paulownia Mall, and the Iwatodai Student Dormitory.
In Persona 3 Reload, players can acquire Twilight Fragments by venturing beyond Tartarus. These little blue sparkles on the ground can be found throughout the world, and will not respawn in the overworld when you have claimed them. You can use Twilight Fragments to open chests throughout the game, so it’s worth it to pick up all of them when you find them!
Unfortunately, they're not the easiest thing to come by in the overworld. There are specific locations throughout the Persona 3 overworld where you can find them. In total, there are 17 Twilight Fragment locations scattered throughout the city. Initially, you can collect 15 of them as soon as you gain the freedom to explore. However, two of these locations have specific requirements that must be met before you can access them.
All Overworld Twilight Fragment Locations
Gekkoukan High School
|
Location
|
Directions
|
School Entranceway
|
|
School Building 1F
|
|
Corridor
|
|
Gym Hallway
|
|
School Building 2F
|
|
Rooftop
|
Iwatodai Station Strip Mall
|
Location
|
Directions
|
Iwatodai Station
|
|
Iwatodai Strip Mall 3F
|
Naganaki Shrine
|
Location
|
Directions
|
Naganaki Shrine
|
Port Island Station
|
Location
|
Directions
|
Port Island Station
|
|
Station Outskirts
|
Paulownia Mall
|
Location
|
Directions
|
Paulownia Mall
|
|
Club Escapade (Requires Courage Rank 2 - Ordinary)
|
Iwatodai Student Dormitory
|
Location
|
Directions
|
Hallway 4F
|
|
Dorm Rooftop (Locked Until 5/25)
|