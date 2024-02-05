Dive into the reimagined realm of Gekkoukan High School with Persona 3 Reload, where the classroom quizzes have undergone a makeover. We will provide you a concise guide to all the new test answers, organized by date, ensuring you navigate the academic challenges of the game with ease.

April

April 8th: Vivid Carp Streamers

Vivid Carp Streamers April 18th: Middens

Middens April 27th: A

May

May 6th: A pantograph

A pantograph May 13th: The pendulum

The pendulum May 15th: May Blues

May Midterm Exams

May 18th: No Question - Based on Academics Score (Lvl 2)

No Question - Based on Academics Score (Lvl 2) May 19th: May Blues

May Blues May 20th: A pendulum

A pendulum May 21st: Electricity

Electricity May 22nd: Jomon

Jomon May 23rd: No Question - Based on Academics Score (Lvl 2)

June

June 15th: Keen eye

Keen eye June 17th: Shamanism

Shamanism June 22nd: Witch of Agnesi

Witch of Agnesi June 25th: The flutter effect

The flutter effect June 29th: Dowsing

July

July 3rd: About romance

About romance July 8th: Between "time" and "it's"

Between "time" and "it's" July 9th: Social disparity

Social disparity July 10th: Kabbalah

Kabbalah July 11th: The katana

First Semester Final Exams Beginning July 14th

July 14th: Dowsing

Dowsing July 15th: An error in translation

An error in translation July 16th: Taira No Masakado

Taira No Masakado July 17th: Comma splice

Comma splice July 18th: No Question - Based on Academics Score (Lvl 3)

September

September 1st: Resistance

Resistance September 10th: To reveal a secret

To reveal a secret September 11th: The Hermetica

The Hermetica September 14th: Their soulmate

September 26th: Tetractys

October

October 7th: Dopamine

Dopamine October 10th: Helena Blavatsky

October Midterm Exams

October 13th: Addiction

Addiction October 14th: Pythagoras

Pythagoras October 15th: Superconductivity

Superconductivity October 16th: To reveal a secret

To reveal a secret October 17th: No Question — Based on Academics Score (Lvl 4)

October End of Month

October 19th: India

India October 22nd: Venus

Venus October 26th: Izumo

Izumo October 30th: Beta-amylase

November

November 7th: The Upanishads

The Upanishads November 12th: Her favorite time in winter

Her favorite time in winter November 30th: The cherry blossom

December End of Month

December 7th: The ozone layer

The ozone layer December 9th: Kido

Kido December 11th: Lives

Second Semester December Final Exams

December 14th: The number zero

The number zero December 15th: Maltose

Maltose December 16th: Venus

Venus December 17th: Murasaki-no-Ue

Murasaki-no-Ue December 18th: Geeses

Geeses December 19th: No Question — Based on Academics Score (Lvl 5)

December End of Month

December 22nd: Euphoria

January

January 8th: The underworld

The underworld January 18th: Circe

No excluse to fail your exams with this cheat sheet!