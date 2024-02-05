Dive into the reimagined realm of Gekkoukan High School with Persona 3 Reload, where the classroom quizzes have undergone a makeover. We will provide you a concise guide to all the new test answers, organized by date, ensuring you navigate the academic challenges of the game with ease.

April

  • April 8th: Vivid Carp Streamers
  • April 18th: Middens
  • April 27th: A

May

  • May 6th: A pantograph
  • May 13th: The pendulum
  • May 15th: May Blues

May Midterm Exams

  • May 18th: No Question - Based on Academics Score (Lvl 2)
  • May 19th: May Blues
  • May 20th: A pendulum
  • May 21st: Electricity
  • May 22nd: Jomon
  • May 23rd: No Question - Based on Academics Score (Lvl 2)
Persona 3 Reload First Midterm

June

  • June 15th: Keen eye
  • June 17th: Shamanism
  • June 22nd: Witch of Agnesi
  • June 25th: The flutter effect
  • June 29th: Dowsing

July

  • July 3rd: About romance
  • July 8th: Between "time" and "it's"
  • July 9th: Social disparity
  • July 10th: Kabbalah
  • July 11th: The katana

First Semester Final Exams Beginning July 14th

  • July 14th: Dowsing
  • July 15th: An error in translation
  • July 16th: Taira No Masakado
  • July 17th: Comma splice
  • July 18th: No Question - Based on Academics Score (Lvl 3)

September

  • September 1st: Resistance
  • September 10th: To reveal a secret
  • September 11th: The Hermetica
  • September 14th: Their soulmate

September 26th: Tetractys

October

  • October 7th: Dopamine
  • October 10th: Helena Blavatsky

October Midterm Exams

  • October 13th: Addiction
  • October 14th: Pythagoras
  • October 15th: Superconductivity
  • October 16th: To reveal a secret
  • October 17th: No Question — Based on Academics Score (Lvl 4)

October End of Month

  • October 19th: India
  • October 22nd: Venus
  • October 26th: Izumo
  • October 30th: Beta-amylase

November

  • November 7th: The Upanishads
  • November 12th: Her favorite time in winter
  • November 30th: The cherry blossom

December End of Month

  • December 7th: The ozone layer
  • December 9th: Kido
  • December 11th: Lives

Second Semester December Final Exams

  • December 14th: The number zero
  • December 15th: Maltose
  • December 16th: Venus
  • December 17th: Murasaki-no-Ue
  • December 18th: Geeses
  • December 19th: No Question — Based on Academics Score (Lvl 5)

December End of Month

  • December 22nd: Euphoria

January

  • January 8th: The underworld
  • January 18th: Circe

December End of Month

  • December 22nd: Euphoria

January

  • January 8th: The underworld
  • January 18th: Circe

No excluse to fail your exams with this cheat sheet!

Persona3ReloadGuide
Related
Persona 3 Reload Social Link Guide
The hub area for all the Social Links found in Persona 3 Reload