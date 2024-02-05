Dive into the reimagined realm of Gekkoukan High School with Persona 3 Reload, where the classroom quizzes have undergone a makeover. We will provide you a concise guide to all the new test answers, organized by date, ensuring you navigate the academic challenges of the game with ease.
April
- April 8th: Vivid Carp Streamers
- April 18th: Middens
- April 27th: A
May
- May 6th: A pantograph
- May 13th: The pendulum
- May 15th: May Blues
May Midterm Exams
- May 18th: No Question - Based on Academics Score (Lvl 2)
- May 19th: May Blues
- May 20th: A pendulum
- May 21st: Electricity
- May 22nd: Jomon
- May 23rd: No Question - Based on Academics Score (Lvl 2)
June
- June 15th: Keen eye
- June 17th: Shamanism
- June 22nd: Witch of Agnesi
- June 25th: The flutter effect
- June 29th: Dowsing
July
- July 3rd: About romance
- July 8th: Between "time" and "it's"
- July 9th: Social disparity
- July 10th: Kabbalah
- July 11th: The katana
First Semester Final Exams Beginning July 14th
- July 14th: Dowsing
- July 15th: An error in translation
- July 16th: Taira No Masakado
- July 17th: Comma splice
- July 18th: No Question - Based on Academics Score (Lvl 3)
September
- September 1st: Resistance
- September 10th: To reveal a secret
- September 11th: The Hermetica
- September 14th: Their soulmate
September 26th: Tetractys
October
- October 7th: Dopamine
- October 10th: Helena Blavatsky
October Midterm Exams
- October 13th: Addiction
- October 14th: Pythagoras
- October 15th: Superconductivity
- October 16th: To reveal a secret
- October 17th: No Question — Based on Academics Score (Lvl 4)
October End of Month
- October 19th: India
- October 22nd: Venus
- October 26th: Izumo
- October 30th: Beta-amylase
November
- November 7th: The Upanishads
- November 12th: Her favorite time in winter
- November 30th: The cherry blossom
December End of Month
- December 7th: The ozone layer
- December 9th: Kido
- December 11th: Lives
Second Semester December Final Exams
- December 14th: The number zero
- December 15th: Maltose
- December 16th: Venus
- December 17th: Murasaki-no-Ue
- December 18th: Geeses
- December 19th: No Question — Based on Academics Score (Lvl 5)
December End of Month
- December 22nd: Euphoria
January
- January 8th: The underworld
- January 18th: Circe
No excluse to fail your exams with this cheat sheet!
