Persona 3 Reload has 5 different difficulty settings which gives the player control over how easy or hard their playthrough will be. The descriptions are very bare bones, which makes it unclear of what comes exactly with each difficulty setting.

Your choice of difficulty will not affect the story and can be changed at any time except on Merciless.

Once you select the difficulty settings, you will be prompted to confirm the chosen difficulty by pressing A.

All Difficulty Settings in Persona 3 Reload

Peaceful

Your party auto-revives after defeat.

Peaceful may be a bit too easy for most players but if you are looking to just focus on the story and not worry about tough combat, this is the choice for you. You essentially have infinite revives.

Easy

Low-stress combat.

Easy is a step up from Peaceful and combat is still very manageable. If you are looking for a low-stress playthrough, give east a shot.

Normal

Moderately challenging combat

As you would imagine, Normal is the middle of the pack difficulty that most players typically choose. Normal is a solid choice for beginners that don't want it too easy.

Hard

Signficantly challenging combat.

Hard is well.. Generally hard. In this setting it is more important to think critically and make plans of how you will about each encounter.

Damage Taken: ~1.3x

Damage Dealt: ~0.8x

Merciless

Exceedingly challenging combat.

Mericless is extremely difficult and provides a real challenge because your foes hit very hard and take less damage. In Tartarus, if you die, you load back up at your last save.

Merciless needs to be chosen from the start and you are stuck once you select this settings. It is important to note that trophies are not gated behind Mericless so it should be chosen by Veteran players who want a real challenge.

Damage Taken: ~1.7x

Damage Dealt: ~0.6x