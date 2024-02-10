Key Takeaways In Persona 3 Reload, honing your social skills is crucial for success. Academics, Charm, and Courage are the key stats that contribute to your relationships and endeavors.

Start cultivating these stats early to unlock more opportunities for advancement. Certain social links require specific stat levels, highlighting the importance of early investment in personal development.

July brings a pivotal moment in the game with the unveiling of the 91F Monad Passage. Acquiring the Temperance Tarot during this time provides a significant enhancement for raising social stats. Seize this opportunity to expedite your growth.

In Persona 3 Reload, honing your social skills is paramount to success. Three crucial social stats—Academics, Charm, and Courage—serve as the pillars upon which your relationships and endeavors stand.

Every action you take contributes to the growth of these stats, propelling you closer to mastery. Whether studying diligently to enhance Academics, engaging in charismatic interactions to boost Charm, or confronting fears to bolster Courage, every effort counts.

Timing is key. The sooner you begin cultivating these attributes, the more opportunities for advancement you'll unlock. Certain social links demand specific stat levels for progression, underscoring the importance of early investment in your personal development.

July marks a pivotal moment in your journey as Tartarus unveils the 91F Monad Passage. Here, amidst the labyrinthine corridors, awaits the coveted Temperance Tarot, a symbol of balance and moderation. Acquiring this Major Arcana Card during Shuffle Time bestows a significant boon—a potent enhancement for your next endeavor in raising social stats. Seize this opportunity with gusto, leveraging its power to expedite your growth.

All The Stats, their Ranks, and Titles

From humble beginnings at rank 1 to the pinnacle of achievement at rank 6, each stat bears its own title, a testament to your dedication and progress. As you ascend the ranks, embracing the challenges and triumphs of your journey, remember that your social stats are not just numbers—they're reflections of your character, shaping your path in the world of Persona 3 Reload. Here are all the social stats along with their ranks and titles:

Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Rank 5 Rank 6 Academics Slacker Average Above Average Smart Intelligent Genius Charm Plain Unpolished Confident Smooth Popular Charismatic Courage Timid Ordinary Determined Tough Fearless Badass

This is the Social Stat point requirements in order to rank up:

Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Rank 5 Rank 6 Academics N/A 20 55 100 155 230 Charm N/A 15 30 45 70 100 Courage N/A 15 30 45 60 80

Below is a list of all the social stat boosting activities that you can do for all three stats in Persona 3 Reload. This guide will help you max out your stats as quickly as possible, giving you a head start with Social Stats and Social Links. We also have a full Social Link guide, which is linked at the bottom!

List of Social Stat Boosting Activities for Academics

Action Time Location & Notes Stat Increase Class Morning Stay awake in class +2 Study Any Study in your room or at the school library +2 Donation Box Daytime Donate ¥100 to the Naganaki Shrine +2 Game Parade Arcade Any You're the Answer can be played on Wed, Sat for ¥3000 +4 Watch Movie Daytime ¥1500 at Screen Shot on Sat +4 Eat Prodigy Platter Any Pay ¥680 to eat at Wakatsu (Iwatodai Strip Mall) +3 Eat Seafood Full Course Any Requires Charm Rank 3 & ¥900 to eat at Wakatsu (Iwatodai Strip Mall) on Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun +4 Spend Time with Dormmate Evening Certain dorm activities with S.E.E.S. members that also unlocks/enhances their Combat Characteristic +2 Lobby PC Evening Using certain software on the Dorm's Shared PC +4 Summer School Daytime Automatic 8/10 - 8/15 +3 per day (for a total of +18) Film Festival Daytime Phone Calls/Invite (8/17 - 8/31) +4 per day Part-time Work Daytime Work at Be Blue V (Day - Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri) Work at Screen Shot (Day - Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Sun) +1 (+1 Charm) +1 (+1 Courage) Dorm Exam Studying Evening Available on certain days the week before exams +4 normally

+5 on last day Big Eater Challenge Evening Successfully Finish Wilduck Burger's Challenge from Elizabeth's Request #9 +4 (+4 Charm and Courage) Faculty Office Daytime Multiple visits from Elizabeth's Request #75 +1 each visit up to +5

List of Social Stat Boosting Activities for Charm

Action Time Location & Notes Stat Increase Game Parade Arcade Any High School of Youth can be played on Mon, Thu for ¥1500 +4 Eat Pork Ramen Daytime Eating at Hagakure costs ¥900 +3 Drink Coffee Evening Pheromone Coffee at Chagall Café costs ¥500 +2 Spend Time with Dormmate Evening Certain dorm activities with S.E.E.S members that also unlocks/enhances their Combat Characteristic +2 Class Question Morning Answer the teacher's question correctly +2 Lobby PC Evening Using certain software on the Dorm's Shared PC +4 Watch Movie Daytime ¥1500 at Screen Shot on Tue, Fri +4 Film Festival Daytime Phone Calls/Invite (8/17 - 8/31) +4 per day Dorm Exam Studying Evening Available on certain days the week before exams +4 normally

+5 last day Big Eater Challenge Evening Successfully Finish Wilduck Burger's Challenge from Elizabeth's Request #9 +4 (+4 Academics & Courage) Exam Results Daytime Scored Highest Top Ten Scored High Fair +4 +3 +2 +1 Part-time Work Any Work at Be Blue V (Day - Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri) Work at Chagall Café (Night - Mon, Tue, Wed, Sun) +1 (+1 Academics) +1 (+1 Courage)

List of Social Stat Boosting Activities for Courage

Action Time Location & Notes Stat Increase Class Morning Sleep during class +2 Eat Mystery Burger Daytime Eating at Wilduck Burger costs ¥1000 +3 Sing Solo Karaoke Any Costs ¥800 to sing at Mandragora +2 Spend Time with Dormmate Evening Certain dorm activities with S.E.E.S members that also unlocks/enhances their Combat Characteristic +2 School Nurse's Medicine Daytime After spending time during the Dark Hour the night before, head to the School Nurse's Office +1 Watch Movie Daytime ¥1500 at Screen Shot on Mon, Thu +4 Lobby PC Evening Using certain software on the Dorm's Shared PC +4 Film Festival Daytime Phone Calls/Invite (8/17 - 8/31) +4 per day Game Parade Arcade Any House of the Deceased can be played on Tue, Fri for ¥3000 +4 Part-time Work Any Work at Screen Shot (Day - Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Sun) Work at Chagall Café (Night - Mon, Tue, Wed, Sun) +1 (+1 Academics) +1 (+1 Charm) Dorm Exam Studying Evening Available on certain days the week before exams +4 normally

+5 last day Big Eater Challenge Evening Successfully Finish Wilduck Burger's Challenge from Elizabeth's Request #9 +4 (+4 Academics & Charm)

Note: You should make sure that you are carrying a matching persona whilst working on your social links, as this will provide an approximated 1.5x multiplier to all social points you earn during any of the above interactions. Generally speaking this will be unnecessary after reaching rank 2 with any of the Social Links, but it will help to get into this habit early on.