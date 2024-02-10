Quick Links
In Persona 3 Reload, honing your social skills is paramount to success. Three crucial social stats—Academics, Charm, and Courage—serve as the pillars upon which your relationships and endeavors stand.
Every action you take contributes to the growth of these stats, propelling you closer to mastery. Whether studying diligently to enhance Academics, engaging in charismatic interactions to boost Charm, or confronting fears to bolster Courage, every effort counts.
Timing is key. The sooner you begin cultivating these attributes, the more opportunities for advancement you'll unlock. Certain social links demand specific stat levels for progression, underscoring the importance of early investment in your personal development.
July marks a pivotal moment in your journey as Tartarus unveils the 91F Monad Passage. Here, amidst the labyrinthine corridors, awaits the coveted Temperance Tarot, a symbol of balance and moderation. Acquiring this Major Arcana Card during Shuffle Time bestows a significant boon—a potent enhancement for your next endeavor in raising social stats. Seize this opportunity with gusto, leveraging its power to expedite your growth.
All The Stats, their Ranks, and Titles
From humble beginnings at rank 1 to the pinnacle of achievement at rank 6, each stat bears its own title, a testament to your dedication and progress. As you ascend the ranks, embracing the challenges and triumphs of your journey, remember that your social stats are not just numbers—they're reflections of your character, shaping your path in the world of Persona 3 Reload. Here are all the social stats along with their ranks and titles:
|
Rank 1
|
Rank 2
|
Rank 3
|
Rank 4
|
Rank 5
|
Rank 6
|
Academics
|
Slacker
|
Average
|
Above Average
|
Smart
|
Intelligent
|
Genius
|
Charm
|
Plain
|
Unpolished
|
Confident
|
Smooth
|
Popular
|
Charismatic
|
Courage
|
Timid
|
Ordinary
|
Determined
|
Tough
|
Fearless
|
Badass
This is the Social Stat point requirements in order to rank up:
|
Rank 1
|
Rank 2
|
Rank 3
|
Rank 4
|
Rank 5
|
Rank 6
|
Academics
|
N/A
|
20
|
55
|
100
|
155
|
230
|
Charm
|
N/A
|
15
|
30
|
45
|
70
|
100
|
Courage
|
N/A
|
15
|
30
|
45
|
60
|
80
Below is a list of all the social stat boosting activities that you can do for all three stats in Persona 3 Reload. This guide will help you max out your stats as quickly as possible, giving you a head start with Social Stats and Social Links. We also have a full Social Link guide, which is linked at the bottom!
List of Social Stat Boosting Activities for Academics
|
Action
|
Time
|
Location & Notes
|
Stat Increase
|
Class
|
Morning
|
Stay awake in class
|
+2
|
Study
|
Any
|
Study in your room or at the school library
|
+2
|
Donation Box
|
Daytime
|
Donate ¥100 to the Naganaki Shrine
|
+2
|
Game Parade Arcade
|
Any
|
You're the Answer can be played on Wed, Sat for ¥3000
|
+4
|
Watch Movie
|
Daytime
|
¥1500 at Screen Shot on Sat
|
+4
|
Eat Prodigy Platter
|
Any
|
Pay ¥680 to eat at Wakatsu (Iwatodai Strip Mall)
|
+3
|
Eat Seafood Full Course
|
Any
|
Requires Charm Rank 3 & ¥900 to eat at Wakatsu (Iwatodai Strip Mall) on Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun
|
+4
|
Spend Time with Dormmate
|
Evening
|
Certain dorm activities with S.E.E.S. members that also unlocks/enhances their Combat Characteristic
|
+2
|
Lobby PC
|
Evening
|
Using certain software on the Dorm's Shared PC
|
+4
|
Summer School
|
Daytime
|
Automatic 8/10 - 8/15
|
+3 per day (for a total of +18)
|
Film Festival
|
Daytime
|
Phone Calls/Invite (8/17 - 8/31)
|
+4 per day
|
Part-time Work
|
Daytime
|
Work at Be Blue V (Day - Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri)
Work at Screen Shot (Day - Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Sun)
|
+1 (+1 Charm)
+1 (+1 Courage)
|
Dorm Exam Studying
|
Evening
|
Available on certain days the week before exams
|
|
Big Eater Challenge
|
Evening
|
Successfully Finish Wilduck Burger's Challenge from Elizabeth's Request #9
|
+4 (+4 Charm and Courage)
|
Faculty Office
|
Daytime
|
Multiple visits from Elizabeth's Request #75
|
+1 each visit up to +5
List of Social Stat Boosting Activities for Charm
|
Action
|
Time
|
Location & Notes
|
Stat Increase
|
Game Parade Arcade
|
Any
|
High School of Youth can be played on Mon, Thu for ¥1500
|
+4
|
Eat Pork Ramen
|
Daytime
|
Eating at Hagakure costs ¥900
|
+3
|
Drink Coffee
|
Evening
|
Pheromone Coffee at Chagall Café costs ¥500
|
+2
|
Spend Time with Dormmate
|
Evening
|
Certain dorm activities with S.E.E.S members that also unlocks/enhances their Combat Characteristic
|
+2
|
Class Question
|
Morning
|
Answer the teacher's question correctly
|
+2
|
Lobby PC
|
Evening
|
Using certain software on the Dorm's Shared PC
|
+4
|
Watch Movie
|
Daytime
|
¥1500 at Screen Shot on Tue, Fri
|
+4
|
Film Festival
|
Daytime
|
Phone Calls/Invite (8/17 - 8/31)
|
+4 per day
|
Dorm Exam Studying
|
Evening
|
Available on certain days the week before exams
|
|
Big Eater Challenge
|
Evening
|
Successfully Finish Wilduck Burger's Challenge from Elizabeth's Request #9
|
+4 (+4 Academics & Courage)
|
Exam Results
|
Daytime
|
Scored Highest Top Ten Scored High Fair
|
+4 +3 +2 +1
|
Part-time Work
|
Any
|
Work at Be Blue V (Day - Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri)
Work at Chagall Café (Night - Mon, Tue, Wed, Sun)
|
+1 (+1 Academics)
+1 (+1 Courage)
List of Social Stat Boosting Activities for Courage
|
Action
|
Time
|
Location & Notes
|
Stat Increase
|
Class
|
Morning
|
Sleep during class
|
+2
|
Eat Mystery Burger
|
Daytime
|
Eating at Wilduck Burger costs ¥1000
|
+3
|
Sing Solo Karaoke
|
Any
|
Costs ¥800 to sing at Mandragora
|
+2
|
Spend Time with Dormmate
|
Evening
|
Certain dorm activities with S.E.E.S members that also unlocks/enhances their Combat Characteristic
|
+2
|
School Nurse's Medicine
|
Daytime
|
After spending time during the Dark Hour the night before, head to the School Nurse's Office
|
+1
|
Watch Movie
|
Daytime
|
¥1500 at Screen Shot on Mon, Thu
|
+4
|
Lobby PC
|
Evening
|
Using certain software on the Dorm's Shared PC
|
+4
|
Film Festival
|
Daytime
|
Phone Calls/Invite (8/17 - 8/31)
|
+4 per day
|
Game Parade Arcade
|
Any
|
House of the Deceased can be played on Tue, Fri for ¥3000
|
+4
|
Part-time Work
|
Any
|
Work at Screen Shot (Day - Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Sun)
Work at Chagall Café (Night - Mon, Tue, Wed, Sun)
|
+1 (+1 Academics)
+1 (+1 Charm)
|
Dorm Exam Studying
|
Evening
|
Available on certain days the week before exams
|
|
Big Eater Challenge
|
Evening
|
Successfully Finish Wilduck Burger's Challenge from Elizabeth's Request #9
|
+4 (+4 Academics & Charm)
Note: You should make sure that you are carrying a matching persona whilst working on your social links, as this will provide an approximated 1.5x multiplier to all social points you earn during any of the above interactions. Generally speaking this will be unnecessary after reaching rank 2 with any of the Social Links, but it will help to get into this habit early on.